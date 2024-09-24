Presidents Cup Team USA 2024

The US team heads to the 2024 Presidents Cup at Royal Montreal Golf Club in Canada with a formidable record at the match, having won 12 of the 14 editions since its inception in 1994.

Given that record, it's not surprising that the US is once again the big favorite in 2024, but it's not just because of its history in it.

Like the International Team, the US line-up was decided through six automatic qualifiers and six from Furyk's captain's picks, and captain he has a plethora of talent at his disposal.

The standout name is undoubtedly World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, who has been dominant in 2024, with his maiden FedEx Cup victory at the Tour Championship coming after six previous PGA Tour wins this year, while he also won gold at the men's Olympics tournament.

Scheffler is far from the only big name in top form on the US team. For example, Xander Schauffele won two of the year's four Majors - the PGA Championship and the US Open, and begins the match ranked second in the world.

Collin Morikawa is another world-class player in excellent form. While he hasn't won on the PGA Tour this season, he has run Scheffler close on several occasions, and is the current World No.4.

Elsewhere, Patrick Cantlay has six points from appearances in just two editions of the Presidents Cup, in 2019 and 2022, while another US player with an impressive record is Max Homa. He won all four of his matches at Quail Hollow two years ago. Further proof it's the kind of format that allows Homa to thrive then came with a 3–1–1 record at last year's Ryder Cup.

If the US team has an achilles heel it is likely its overall lack of experience at the match, with a total of just 11 appearances between the 12 players, in contrast to the 27 amassed by the International Team. Like Mike Weir's side, there are four rookies on the US team, too - Wyndham Clark, Sahith Theegala, Brian Harman and Russell Henley.

Whether that relative inexperience will be the issue that trips up the US following a run of nine successive victories since a 17-17 tie in 2003 remains to be seen. However, the stats certainly back up why the US are favorites. Furyk will now be hoping the team delivers on the course.

Presidents Cup Team USA Stats

The US Presidents Cup team features five of the world's top 10, including the player at the top of the rankings, Scottie Scheffler. He is also the leading PGA Tour title holder, with 13, while the team has a total of nine Major wins.

Team USA Presidents Cup Players