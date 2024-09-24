Presidents Cup Team USA 2024
Jim Furyk's US Presidents Cup team is packed with quality as he tries to help the nation secure its 13th victory in 15 editions of the match at Royal Montreal Golf Club
The US team heads to the 2024 Presidents Cup at Royal Montreal Golf Club in Canada with a formidable record at the match, having won 12 of the 14 editions since its inception in 1994.
Given that record, it's not surprising that the US is once again the big favorite in 2024, but it's not just because of its history in it.
Like the International Team, the US line-up was decided through six automatic qualifiers and six from Furyk's captain's picks, and captain he has a plethora of talent at his disposal.
The standout name is undoubtedly World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, who has been dominant in 2024, with his maiden FedEx Cup victory at the Tour Championship coming after six previous PGA Tour wins this year, while he also won gold at the men's Olympics tournament.
Scheffler is far from the only big name in top form on the US team. For example, Xander Schauffele won two of the year's four Majors - the PGA Championship and the US Open, and begins the match ranked second in the world.
Collin Morikawa is another world-class player in excellent form. While he hasn't won on the PGA Tour this season, he has run Scheffler close on several occasions, and is the current World No.4.
Elsewhere, Patrick Cantlay has six points from appearances in just two editions of the Presidents Cup, in 2019 and 2022, while another US player with an impressive record is Max Homa. He won all four of his matches at Quail Hollow two years ago. Further proof it's the kind of format that allows Homa to thrive then came with a 3–1–1 record at last year's Ryder Cup.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
If the US team has an achilles heel it is likely its overall lack of experience at the match, with a total of just 11 appearances between the 12 players, in contrast to the 27 amassed by the International Team. Like Mike Weir's side, there are four rookies on the US team, too - Wyndham Clark, Sahith Theegala, Brian Harman and Russell Henley.
Whether that relative inexperience will be the issue that trips up the US following a run of nine successive victories since a 17-17 tie in 2003 remains to be seen. However, the stats certainly back up why the US are favorites. Furyk will now be hoping the team delivers on the course.
Presidents Cup Team USA Stats
The US Presidents Cup team features five of the world's top 10, including the player at the top of the rankings, Scottie Scheffler. He is also the leading PGA Tour title holder, with 13, while the team has a total of nine Major wins.
Team USA Presidents Cup Players
- Scottie Scheffler
Age: 28
Appearances: 1 (2022)
Overall record: 0-3-1
Qualified: Automatic
- Xander Schauffele
Age: 30
Appearances: 2 (2019, 2022)
Overall record: 6-3-0
Qualified: Automatic
- Collin Morikawa
Age: 27
Appearances: 1 (2022)
Overall record: 2-1-0
Qualified: Automatic
- Wyndham Clark
Age: 30
Appearances: 0
Overall record: n/a
Qualified: Automatic
- Patrick Cantlay
Age: 32
Appearances: 2 (2019,2022)
Overall record: 6-3-0
Qualified: Automatic
- Sahith Theegala
Age: 26
Appearances: 0
Overall record: n/a
Qualified: Automatic
- Keegan Bradley
Age: 38
Appearances: 1 (2013)
Overall record: 2-2-1
Qualified: Captain's pick
- Sam Burns
Age: 26
Appearances: 1 (2022)
Overall record: 0-3-2
Qualified: Captain's pick
- Tony Finau
Age: 34
Appearances: 2 (2019, 2022)
Overall record: 3-2-3
Qualified: Captain's pick
- Brian Harman
Age: 37
Appearances: 0
Overall record: n/a
Qualified: Captain's pick
- Russell Henley
Age: 35
Appearances: 0
Overall record: n/a
Qualified: Captain's pick
- Max Homa
Age: 33
Appearances: 1 (2022)
Overall record: 4-0-0
Qualified: Captain's pick
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
7 Best Pairings In Presidents Cup History
Two partnerships have won over five points, with all seven of these pairings contributing at least four points through the years
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Presidents Cup International Team 2024
The International Team sees experience and Presidents Cup rookies combine as captain Mike Weir looks to guide the hosts to just its second win in the 30-year history of the match
By Mike Hall Published
-
Presidents Cup International Team 2024
The International Team sees experience and Presidents Cup rookies combine as captain Mike Weir looks to guide the hosts to just its second win in the 30-year history of the match
By Mike Hall Published
-
I Looked At The Stats For All 24 Presidents Cup Players... Here's 7 Things That Stood Out
Team USA go into the 2024 Presidents Cup as favorites, and the stats back it up on the whole
By Elliott Heath Published
-
'It Is Surely Vital That The LIV Ban Is Resolved For Next Time'
Jeremy Ellwood discusses whether the Presidents Cup should be scrapped after 12 US wins from 14 editions
By Jeremy Ellwood Published
-
Which Presidents Cup Team Is More Affected By Lack Of LIV Golfers?
LIV Golfers are not allowed to compete in the Presidents Cup due to their PGA Tour suspensions
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Tiger Woods' Presidents Cup Vs Ryder Cup Stats Show Some Jaw-Dropping Differences
There are remarkable stats that illustrate just how different Tiger Woods played in the Presidents Cup compared to the Ryder Cup
By Paul Higham Published
-
Presidents Cup Schedule, Tee Times And TV Coverage Details
All you need to know about the biennial tournament between Team USA and the International Team ahead of their clash in Canada
By Paul Higham Published
-
What Would A Mixed Presidents Cup Look Like?
We look at the format, qualification and team line-ups for a proposed mixed Presidents Cup event involving the best male and female players from the USA and International teams
By Paul Higham Published
-
Big Names Missing The Presidents Cup
Who are the notable players to miss out on the US and International teams for the 2024 Presidents Cup?
By Elliott Heath Published