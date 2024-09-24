Presidents Cup Team USA 2024

Jim Furyk's US Presidents Cup team is packed with quality as he tries to help the nation secure its 13th victory in 15 editions of the match at Royal Montreal Golf Club

Russell Henley, Ted Scott, Scottie Scheffler and Max Home during a practice round for the Presidents Cup
The US Presidents Cup team begins the 2024 match as the big favorite to retain the title
The US team heads to the 2024 Presidents Cup at Royal Montreal Golf Club in Canada with a formidable record at the match, having won 12 of the 14 editions since its inception in 1994. 

Given that record, it's not surprising that the US is once again the big favorite in 2024, but it's not just because of its history in it.

Like the International Team, the US line-up was decided through six automatic qualifiers and six from Furyk's captain's picks, and captain he has a plethora of talent at his disposal.

The standout name is undoubtedly World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, who has been dominant in 2024, with his maiden FedEx Cup victory at the Tour Championship coming after six previous PGA Tour wins this year, while he also won gold at the men's Olympics tournament.

Scheffler is far from the only big name in top form on the US team. For example, Xander Schauffele won two of the year's four Majors - the PGA Championship and the US Open, and begins the match ranked second in the world.

Xander Schauffele looks on during a practice round for the Presidents Cup

Xander Schauffele won two of the year's four Majors

Collin Morikawa is another world-class player in excellent form. While he hasn't won on the PGA Tour this season, he has run Scheffler close on several occasions, and is the current World No.4.

Elsewhere, Patrick Cantlay has six points from appearances in just two editions of the Presidents Cup, in 2019 and 2022, while another US player with an impressive record is Max Homa. He won all four of his matches at Quail Hollow two years ago. Further proof it's the kind of format that allows Homa to thrive then came with a 3–1–1 record at last year's Ryder Cup.

If the US team has an achilles heel it is likely its overall lack of experience at the match, with a total of just 11 appearances between the 12 players, in contrast to the 27 amassed by the International Team. Like Mike Weir's side, there are four rookies on the US team, too - Wyndham Clark, Sahith Theegala, Brian Harman and Russell Henley.

Wyndham Clark and Sahith Theegala in a practice round before the Presidents Cup

Wyndham Clark and Sahith Theegala are two of the four rookies on the US team

Whether that relative inexperience will be the issue that trips up the US following a run of nine successive victories since a 17-17 tie in 2003 remains to be seen. However, the stats certainly back up why the US are favorites. Furyk will now be hoping the team delivers on the course.

Presidents Cup Team USA Stats

The US Presidents Cup team features five of the world's top 10, including the player at the top of the rankings, Scottie Scheffler. He is also the leading PGA Tour title holder, with 13, while the team has a total of nine Major wins. 

Table showing stats for the US Presidents Cup team

The US team has huge quality, including five of the world's top 10

Team USA Presidents Cup Players

  • Scottie Scheffler
    Age: 28
    Appearances: 1 (2022)
    Overall record: 0-3-1
    Qualified: Automatic
  • Xander Schauffele
    Age: 30
    Appearances: 2 (2019, 2022)
    Overall record: 6-3-0
    Qualified: Automatic
  • Collin Morikawa
    Age: 27
    Appearances: 1 (2022)
    Overall record: 2-1-0
    Qualified: Automatic
  • Wyndham Clark
    Age: 30
    Appearances: 0
    Overall record: n/a
    Qualified: Automatic
  • Patrick Cantlay
    Age: 32
    Appearances: 2 (2019,2022)
    Overall record: 6-3-0
    Qualified: Automatic
  • Sahith Theegala
    Age: 26
    Appearances: 0
    Overall record: n/a
    Qualified: Automatic
  • Keegan Bradley
    Age: 38
    Appearances: 1 (2013)
    Overall record: 2-2-1
    Qualified: Captain's pick
  • Sam Burns
    Age: 26
    Appearances: 1 (2022)
    Overall record: 0-3-2
    Qualified: Captain's pick
  • Tony Finau
    Age: 34
    Appearances: 2 (2019, 2022)
    Overall record: 3-2-3
    Qualified: Captain's pick
  • Brian Harman
    Age: 37
    Appearances: 0
    Overall record: n/a
    Qualified: Captain's pick
  • Russell Henley
    Age: 35
    Appearances: 0
    Overall record: n/a
    Qualified: Captain's pick
  • Max Homa
    Age: 33
    Appearances: 1 (2022)
    Overall record: 4-0-0
    Qualified: Captain's pick
