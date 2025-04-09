What Driver Every Golfer Is Using At The Masters

When it comes to the golf bag the driver is, arguably, the most important club and, despite most manufacturers releasing new models every year, sometimes it's best to stick with what you know and trust under pressure.

If you were to scour through the professional circuit, you would notice that players have different drivers in the bag that vary in terms of age and head shapes.

Certainly, at Augusta National, many brands are in play and, with tee shots playing a huge part in the outcome of the tournament, it's crucial that players have the driver dialled in for the tree-lined layout.

Just because manufacturers have released new models doesn't mean players will be putting them in play. One example is Rory McIlroy who, after testing the latest TaylorMade Qi35 driver, has opted to use the older Qi10 for The Masters.

Viktor Hovland, who just recently won the Valspar Championship, was still using the Ping G425 LST driver, which is two models older than the newest G440. However, on Tuesday of Masters week, he revealed that he had switched to the G440 LST for Augusta National.

To go a step further - Bernhard Langer, who will be making his final Masters appearance, still has the Ping G400 driver in the bag from 2018.

The driver is a personal item and, below, we have taken a look at what drivers all 95 competitors will likely be using.

Every Driver Players Are Using At The 2025 Masters

Swipe to scroll horizontally Player Driver Ludvig Aberg Titleist TSR2 Byeong Hun An Titleist GT4 Jose Luis Ballester (a) Ping G430 LST Evan Beck (a) Titleist TSR2 Daniel Berger Ping G430 LST Christiaan Bezuidenhout PXG Black Ops 0311 Tour-2 Akshay Bhatia Callaway Rogue ST Max LS/Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond Keegan Bradley Ping G430 LST Sam Burns Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond Angel Cabrera Ping G430 LST Brian Campbell Ping G440 LST Rafael Campos Titleist GT2 Laurie Canter Ping G430 LST Patrick Cantlay Titleist GT2 Wyndham Clark Titleist GT3 Corey Conners Ping G440 LST Fred Couples Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond Cameron Davis Titleist GT3 Jason Day Ping G430 LST Bryson DeChambeau Krank Formula Fire LD/LA Golf Driver Thomas Detry Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Nick Dunlap Ping G430 LST Nico Echavarria Ping G440 LST Austin Eckroat Ping G440 LST Harris English Ping G430 LST Tony Finau Ping G430 LST Matt Fitzpatrick Titleist TSi3 Tommy Fleetwood TaylorMade Qi35 Sergio Garcia Titleist GT3 Lucas Glover Srixon ZXi LS Diamond Driver Max Greyserman Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Brian Harman Titleist TSi2 Justin Hastings (a) Titleist GT2 Tyrrell Hatton Ping G430 LST Russell Henley Titleist GT3 Joe Highsmith Titleist GT3 Tom Hoge Titleist GT3 Nicolai Hojgaard Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond Rasmus Hojgaard Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Max Homa Cobra DS-Adapt LS Billy Horschel Titleist GT3 Viktor Hovland Ping G440 LST Sungjae Im Titleist TSi2 Stephan Jaeger Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond Dustin Johnson TaylorMade Qi35 Zach Johnson Titleist TSR2 Noah Kent (a) TaylorMade Qi35 LS Michael Kim Titleist GT2 Tom Kim Titleist GT3 Chris Kirk Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Patton Kizzire Titleist GT3 Brooks Koepka TaylorMade Qi10 Dot Bernhard Langer Ping G400 Thriston Lawrence Ping G440 LST Min Woo Lee Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond Shane Lowry Srixon ZXi Robert MacIntyre Titleist TSR2 Hideki Matsuyama Srixon ZX5 Mk II LS Denny McCarthy Ping G440 LST Matt McCarty Ping G440 LST Rory McIlroy TaylorMade Qi10 Dot Maverick McNealy TaylorMade Qi10 Dot Phil Mickelson Ping G440 LST/Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond Collin Morikawa TaylorMade Qi35 LS Joaquin Niemann Ping G440 LST Jose Maria Olazabal Ping G440 LST Matthieu Pavon Ping G440 LST Taylor Pendrith Ping G440 LST J.T. Poston Titleist GT3 Jon Rahm Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond Aaron Rai TaylorMade M6 Patrick Reed Titleist GT3 Davis Riley Titleist TSR3 Justin Rose Titleist TSR3 Xander Schaufelle Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Scottie Scheffler TaylorMade Qi10 Dot Adam Schenk Ping G440 LST Charl Schwartzel Titleist GT3 Adam Scott Titleist GT2 Cameron Smith Titleist GT3 J.J Spaun Titleist GT3 Jordan Spieth Titleist TSR2 Sepp Straka Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Hiroshi Tai (a) Titleist GT3 Nick Taylor Titleist TSi3 Sahith Theegala Ping G440 LST Justin Thomas Titleist GT2 Davis Thompson Titleist GT3 Jhonattan Vegas Titleist TSi3 Bubba Watson Ping G440 LST Mike Weir Cobra DS-Adapt X Danny Willett Cobra DS-Adapt X Cameron Young Titleist GT2 Kevin Yu Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Will Zalatoris Titleist GT2

Top Brands Used At The Masters

Swipe to scroll horizontally Brand Number Callaway 14 Cobra 3 Krank 1 Ping 27 PXG 1 Srixon 3 TaylorMade 9 Titleist 37

Throughout Masters week a total of 37 players have put Titleist in the bag, with one using the GT4, 16 using the GT3, eight using the GT2 and 12 using the older TSR and TSi models.

Behind Titleist, Ping is the next used brand, with a total of 27 using one. Once again, it's primarily the LST versions of the drivers that feature which are the lower spinning, more compact versions of Ping's driver ranges.

Callaway and TaylorMade are the third and fourth most used brands, with various models in the bag of players. Cobra, Srixon and PXG are used by a handful of players, while Bryson DeChambeau has the Krank Formula Fire LD in play.

What is the most popular driver model at The Masters?

In total, the most popular model of driver is the Titleist GT3, with 16 players putting them in the bag for The Masters.