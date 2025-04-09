What Driver Every Golfer Is Using At The Masters

Augusta National provides a tough test of driving and, for the 2025 edition of The Masters, various manufacturers and models will be put in play by the world's best

Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Jordan Spieth all hit tee shots with a driver
When it comes to the golf bag the driver is, arguably, the most important club and, despite most manufacturers releasing new models every year, sometimes it's best to stick with what you know and trust under pressure.

If you were to scour through the professional circuit, you would notice that players have different drivers in the bag that vary in terms of age and head shapes.

A close up of various golf clubs in a golf bag

Certainly, at Augusta National, many brands are in play and, with tee shots playing a huge part in the outcome of the tournament, it's crucial that players have the driver dialled in for the tree-lined layout.

Just because manufacturers have released new models doesn't mean players will be putting them in play. One example is Rory McIlroy who, after testing the latest TaylorMade Qi35 driver, has opted to use the older Qi10 for The Masters.

Viktor Hovland, who just recently won the Valspar Championship, was still using the Ping G425 LST driver, which is two models older than the newest G440. However, on Tuesday of Masters week, he revealed that he had switched to the G440 LST for Augusta National.

To go a step further - Bernhard Langer, who will be making his final Masters appearance, still has the Ping G400 driver in the bag from 2018.

Bernhard Langer hits a tee shot with a driver

Langer at The Galleri Classic in March 2025

The driver is a personal item and, below, we have taken a look at what drivers all 95 competitors will likely be using.

Every Driver Players Are Using At The 2025 Masters

Player

Driver

Ludvig Aberg

Titleist TSR2

Byeong Hun An

Titleist GT4

Jose Luis Ballester (a)

Ping G430 LST

Evan Beck (a)

Titleist TSR2

Daniel Berger

Ping G430 LST

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

PXG Black Ops 0311 Tour-2

Akshay Bhatia

Callaway Rogue ST Max LS/Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond

Keegan Bradley

Ping G430 LST

Sam Burns

Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond

Angel Cabrera

Ping G430 LST

Brian Campbell

Ping G440 LST

Rafael Campos

Titleist GT2

Laurie Canter

Ping G430 LST

Patrick Cantlay

Titleist GT2

Wyndham Clark

Titleist GT3

Corey Conners

Ping G440 LST

Fred Couples

Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond

Cameron Davis

Titleist GT3 

Jason Day

Ping G430 LST

Bryson DeChambeau

Krank Formula Fire LD/LA Golf Driver

Thomas Detry

Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond

Nick Dunlap

Ping G430 LST

Nico Echavarria

Ping G440 LST

Austin Eckroat

Ping G440 LST

Harris English

Ping G430 LST

Tony Finau

Ping G430 LST 

Matt Fitzpatrick

Titleist TSi3

Tommy Fleetwood

TaylorMade Qi35

Sergio Garcia

Titleist GT3

Lucas Glover

Srixon ZXi LS Diamond Driver

Max Greyserman

Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond

Brian Harman

Titleist TSi2

Justin Hastings (a)

Titleist GT2

Tyrrell Hatton

Ping G430 LST

Russell Henley

Titleist GT3

Joe Highsmith

Titleist GT3

Tom Hoge

Titleist GT3

Nicolai Hojgaard

Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond

Rasmus Hojgaard

Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond

Max Homa

Cobra DS-Adapt LS

Billy Horschel

Titleist GT3

Viktor Hovland

Ping G440 LST

Sungjae Im

Titleist TSi2

Stephan Jaeger

Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond

Dustin Johnson

TaylorMade Qi35

Zach Johnson

Titleist TSR2

Noah Kent (a)

TaylorMade Qi35 LS

Michael Kim

Titleist GT2

Tom Kim

Titleist GT3

Chris Kirk

Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond

Patton Kizzire

Titleist GT3

Brooks Koepka

TaylorMade Qi10 Dot

Bernhard Langer

Ping G400

Thriston Lawrence

Ping G440 LST

Min Woo Lee

Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond

Shane Lowry

Srixon ZXi

Robert MacIntyre

Titleist TSR2

Hideki Matsuyama

Srixon ZX5 Mk II LS

Denny McCarthy

Ping G440 LST

Matt McCarty

Ping G440 LST

Rory McIlroy

TaylorMade Qi10 Dot

Maverick McNealy

TaylorMade Qi10 Dot

Phil Mickelson

Ping G440 LST/Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond

Collin Morikawa

TaylorMade Qi35 LS

Joaquin Niemann

Ping G440 LST

Jose Maria Olazabal

Ping G440 LST

Matthieu Pavon

Ping G440 LST

Taylor Pendrith

Ping G440 LST

J.T. Poston

Titleist GT3

Jon Rahm

Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond

Aaron Rai

TaylorMade M6

Patrick Reed

Titleist GT3

Davis Riley

Titleist TSR3

Justin Rose

Titleist TSR3

Xander Schaufelle

Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond

Scottie Scheffler

TaylorMade Qi10 Dot

Adam Schenk

Ping G440 LST

Charl Schwartzel

Titleist GT3

Adam Scott

Titleist GT2

Cameron Smith

Titleist GT3

J.J Spaun

Titleist GT3

Jordan Spieth

Titleist TSR2

Sepp Straka

Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond

Hiroshi Tai (a)

Titleist GT3

Nick Taylor

Titleist TSi3

Sahith Theegala

Ping G440 LST

Justin Thomas

Titleist GT2

Davis Thompson

Titleist GT3

Jhonattan Vegas

Titleist TSi3

Bubba Watson

Ping G440 LST

Mike Weir

Cobra DS-Adapt X

Danny Willett

Cobra DS-Adapt X

Cameron Young

Titleist GT2

Kevin Yu

Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond

Will Zalatoris

Titleist GT2

Top Brands Used At The Masters

Brand

Number

Callaway

14

Cobra

3

Krank

1

Ping

27

PXG

1

Srixon

3

TaylorMade

9

Titleist

37

Throughout Masters week a total of 37 players have put Titleist in the bag, with one using the GT4, 16 using the GT3, eight using the GT2 and 12 using the older TSR and TSi models.

Behind Titleist, Ping is the next used brand, with a total of 27 using one. Once again, it's primarily the LST versions of the drivers that feature which are the lower spinning, more compact versions of Ping's driver ranges.

Callaway and TaylorMade are the third and fourth most used brands, with various models in the bag of players. Cobra, Srixon and PXG are used by a handful of players, while Bryson DeChambeau has the Krank Formula Fire LD in play.

In total, the most popular model of driver is the Titleist GT3, with 16 players putting them in the bag for The Masters.

