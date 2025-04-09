What Driver Every Golfer Is Using At The Masters
Augusta National provides a tough test of driving and, for the 2025 edition of The Masters, various manufacturers and models will be put in play by the world's best
When it comes to the golf bag the driver is, arguably, the most important club and, despite most manufacturers releasing new models every year, sometimes it's best to stick with what you know and trust under pressure.
If you were to scour through the professional circuit, you would notice that players have different drivers in the bag that vary in terms of age and head shapes.
Certainly, at Augusta National, many brands are in play and, with tee shots playing a huge part in the outcome of the tournament, it's crucial that players have the driver dialled in for the tree-lined layout.
Just because manufacturers have released new models doesn't mean players will be putting them in play. One example is Rory McIlroy who, after testing the latest TaylorMade Qi35 driver, has opted to use the older Qi10 for The Masters.
Viktor Hovland, who just recently won the Valspar Championship, was still using the Ping G425 LST driver, which is two models older than the newest G440. However, on Tuesday of Masters week, he revealed that he had switched to the G440 LST for Augusta National.
To go a step further - Bernhard Langer, who will be making his final Masters appearance, still has the Ping G400 driver in the bag from 2018.
The driver is a personal item and, below, we have taken a look at what drivers all 95 competitors will likely be using.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Every Driver Players Are Using At The 2025 Masters
Player
Driver
Ludvig Aberg
Titleist TSR2
Byeong Hun An
Titleist GT4
Jose Luis Ballester (a)
Ping G430 LST
Evan Beck (a)
Titleist TSR2
Daniel Berger
Ping G430 LST
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
PXG Black Ops 0311 Tour-2
Akshay Bhatia
Callaway Rogue ST Max LS/Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond
Keegan Bradley
Ping G430 LST
Sam Burns
Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond
Angel Cabrera
Ping G430 LST
Brian Campbell
Ping G440 LST
Rafael Campos
Titleist GT2
Laurie Canter
Ping G430 LST
Patrick Cantlay
Titleist GT2
Wyndham Clark
Titleist GT3
Corey Conners
Ping G440 LST
Fred Couples
Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond
Cameron Davis
Titleist GT3
Jason Day
Ping G430 LST
Bryson DeChambeau
Krank Formula Fire LD/LA Golf Driver
Thomas Detry
Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond
Nick Dunlap
Ping G430 LST
Nico Echavarria
Ping G440 LST
Austin Eckroat
Ping G440 LST
Harris English
Ping G430 LST
Tony Finau
Ping G430 LST
Matt Fitzpatrick
Titleist TSi3
Tommy Fleetwood
TaylorMade Qi35
Sergio Garcia
Titleist GT3
Lucas Glover
Srixon ZXi LS Diamond Driver
Max Greyserman
Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond
Brian Harman
Titleist TSi2
Justin Hastings (a)
Titleist GT2
Tyrrell Hatton
Ping G430 LST
Russell Henley
Titleist GT3
Joe Highsmith
Titleist GT3
Tom Hoge
Titleist GT3
Nicolai Hojgaard
Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond
Rasmus Hojgaard
Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond
Max Homa
Cobra DS-Adapt LS
Billy Horschel
Titleist GT3
Viktor Hovland
Ping G440 LST
Sungjae Im
Titleist TSi2
Stephan Jaeger
Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond
Dustin Johnson
TaylorMade Qi35
Zach Johnson
Titleist TSR2
Noah Kent (a)
TaylorMade Qi35 LS
Michael Kim
Titleist GT2
Tom Kim
Titleist GT3
Chris Kirk
Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond
Patton Kizzire
Titleist GT3
Brooks Koepka
TaylorMade Qi10 Dot
Bernhard Langer
Ping G400
Thriston Lawrence
Ping G440 LST
Min Woo Lee
Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond
Shane Lowry
Srixon ZXi
Robert MacIntyre
Titleist TSR2
Hideki Matsuyama
Srixon ZX5 Mk II LS
Denny McCarthy
Ping G440 LST
Matt McCarty
Ping G440 LST
Rory McIlroy
TaylorMade Qi10 Dot
Maverick McNealy
TaylorMade Qi10 Dot
Phil Mickelson
Ping G440 LST/Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond
Collin Morikawa
TaylorMade Qi35 LS
Joaquin Niemann
Ping G440 LST
Jose Maria Olazabal
Ping G440 LST
Matthieu Pavon
Ping G440 LST
Taylor Pendrith
Ping G440 LST
J.T. Poston
Titleist GT3
Jon Rahm
Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond
Aaron Rai
TaylorMade M6
Patrick Reed
Titleist GT3
Davis Riley
Titleist TSR3
Justin Rose
Titleist TSR3
Xander Schaufelle
Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond
Scottie Scheffler
TaylorMade Qi10 Dot
Adam Schenk
Ping G440 LST
Charl Schwartzel
Titleist GT3
Adam Scott
Titleist GT2
Cameron Smith
Titleist GT3
J.J Spaun
Titleist GT3
Jordan Spieth
Titleist TSR2
Sepp Straka
Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond
Hiroshi Tai (a)
Titleist GT3
Nick Taylor
Titleist TSi3
Sahith Theegala
Ping G440 LST
Justin Thomas
Titleist GT2
Davis Thompson
Titleist GT3
Jhonattan Vegas
Titleist TSi3
Bubba Watson
Ping G440 LST
Mike Weir
Cobra DS-Adapt X
Danny Willett
Cobra DS-Adapt X
Cameron Young
Titleist GT2
Kevin Yu
Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond
Will Zalatoris
Titleist GT2
Top Brands Used At The Masters
Brand
Number
Callaway
14
Cobra
3
Krank
1
Ping
27
PXG
1
Srixon
3
TaylorMade
9
Titleist
37
Throughout Masters week a total of 37 players have put Titleist in the bag, with one using the GT4, 16 using the GT3, eight using the GT2 and 12 using the older TSR and TSi models.
Behind Titleist, Ping is the next used brand, with a total of 27 using one. Once again, it's primarily the LST versions of the drivers that feature which are the lower spinning, more compact versions of Ping's driver ranges.
Callaway and TaylorMade are the third and fourth most used brands, with various models in the bag of players. Cobra, Srixon and PXG are used by a handful of players, while Bryson DeChambeau has the Krank Formula Fire LD in play.
What is the most popular driver model at The Masters?
In total, the most popular model of driver is the Titleist GT3, with 16 players putting them in the bag for The Masters.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
This Testing Augusta Trio Has Bamboozled Scottie Scheffler (It's Not Amen Corner) – Does It Hold The Key To Masters Success?
Scottie Scheffler can appear to be superhuman when playing his best golf, but even the World No.1 struggles on this tricky trio of holes at Augusta National
By Barry Plummer Published
-
Cell Phones Aren’t Allowed At The Masters, But What About Smart Watches?
Cell phones are prohibited at the Augusta National Major, but does that also apply to smart watches?
By Mike Hall Published
-
Cameron Smith Turns Heads At Augusta National With Bold Masters Jacket (Not A Green One) Ahead Of Par 3 Contest
Step aside Jason Day - another Aussie is causing a stir on the ground of Augusta National courtesy of a bold fashion choice ahead of the Par 3 contest.
By Conor Keenan Published
-
Angel Cabrera Defends His Controversial Return To Augusta National
The 2009 champion faced questions at The Masters on Tuesday after serving 30 months for a domestic violence conviction
By Michael Weston Published
-
Why Is The Masters Called The Masters?
The Masters is one of the most prestigious tournaments on the men’s calendar, so how did the event at Augusta National get its name?
By Matt Cradock Published
-
The Masters Par 3 Contest: Format, Tee Times & How To Watch This Year's Event At Augusta National
The traditional Par 3 Contest at The Masters takes place on the eve of the tournament and is one of the highlights of the week for many
By Paul Higham Published
-
‘I Will Be Back’ - LIV Golfer Vows To Make Masters Return After Dropping Out Of Field
Adrian Meronk has vowed to make it to The Masters in future years after missing out for the first time since 2022
By Mike Hall Published
-
Max Homa Says Caddie's Decision To Leave 'Sucks' But He 'Would Rather Walk Life With Joe Forever Than This Dumb Game'
The out-of-form American says it was not his decision to part company with Joe Greiner ahead of The Masters
By Michael Weston Published
-
'I've Been In The Top 5 In The World Before, And People Don't Come Up To Me And Ask Me Questions' - Collin Morikawa Doubles Down On Media Comments
Collin Morikawa has questioned why his decision to skip media duties caused such a stir when the press are usually not that interested in talking to him anyway
By Paul Higham Published
-
Justin Thomas Forced Into Late Caddie Switch For The Masters - But A Familiar Face Steps In At Short Notice
A bad back for regular caddie Matt Minister has forced Justin Thomas into a late switch with Max Homa's former bagman Joe Greiner stepping in at late notice for The Masters
By Paul Higham Published