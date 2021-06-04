Sungjae Im What's In The Bag?
published
Korean youngster Sungjae Im has shot to prominence in the game of golf over the past few years thanks to a mountain of birdies and consistent golf week in, week out.
Here we have taken a look at the clubs he uses to produce such scintillating stuff.
Right now Im has a full bag of Titleist clubs starting with a Titleist TS3 driver and TS3 fairway wood. They come with 9.5 and 13.5 degrees of loft and both have Graphite Design shafts.
Then instead of another fairway wood he uses a Titleist 818H2 hybrid with 19 degrees of loft.
Im has used Titleist irons for a while now and currently he has the brand new T100's in play. These go from three-iron to pitching wedge which usually enables him to carry just two wedges.
That being said instead he does sometimes take the T100 pitching wedge out for a 48 degree SM7. He then carries two more SM7's with 54 and 60 degrees of loft.
The final club in the bag is a centre-shafted Scotty Cameron Phantom F5.
He also plays with a Titleist Pro V1x ball and wear FootJoy Pro/SL shoes.
Driver: Titleist TS3, (9.5 at 8.75) (D1 SureFit setting, Draw CG) with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 7 X shaft
Fairway: Titleist TS2 (13.5) (B1 SureFit setting) with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 X shaft
Hybrid: Titleist 818H2 (19 degrees) (A1 SureFit setting) with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 105 X shaft
Irons (3-9): Titleist T100, True Temper Dynamic Gold x100 shafts
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 48, 54 and 60 degrees, True Temper Dynamic Gold x100 shafts
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom F5 CS
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Shoes: FootJoy Pro/SL
-
-
