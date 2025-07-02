Who Knew? How Golf Became My Unexpected Social Hub

A couple years ago, I started playing golf because I love playing sports, but little did I know that it would also become a big part of my social life. We spend so much time together during a round, that naturally, my golfing friends have become some of my closest. Golf has brought so many new friends into my life, too. It’s more fun than I ever imagined to share a hobby with girlfriends, and also other couples who play golf together, like my husband and I do.

The great thing about golf is that anyone can play together regardless of level, age, or gender. Unless you are in a match or tournament, it’s really just a game against yourself. So, when friends express interest in playing – whether it’s for exercise, the cute outfits, or wanting to try a new hobby – I’m always up for it.

If you’re looking to explore that other side of golf, the one that brings a lot of laughs and new relationships into your life, here are 5 ideas to try that have expanded my social circle on and off the course.

Find a Golf Simulator And Make A Night Of It

When a golf-themed sushi restaurant and brewery opened nearby, my husband and I immediately grabbed a few other couples and booked a simulator. A night out with friends, food, drinks and golf - sign us up! Some of us golf and some of us don’t, but it wasn’t a big deal. We broke our group into two teams and played a scramble at Pebble Beach – and had delicious food delivered to us between shots. Maybe the best date night ever?

Indoor golf simulators have made golf much more accessible and brought a level of recreation that doesn’t exist at golf clubs. I have a hunch that these golf simulators might just give my non-golfing friends the confidence to try golfing on the real course.

(Image credit: Lauren Katims)

Scramble And Keep It Casual

A few friends who are new to golf didn’t feel comfortable playing an 18 hole private course, so we found a short, 9-hole public course. There’s no dress code and no pressure to keep score. We focused less on our ball striking and more on being outside, spending a few hours together doing something active.

We laughed a lot when a ball hit a rock and went further back than where it started, no one cared about moving a ball to get a better lie, and we cheered each other on for great shots and pars. It was the definition of casual golf and it was so refreshing and fun.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Lauren Katims)

Say Yes to Ladies Tournaments

Golf tournaments don’t have to be intimidating if you’re with supportive people you love spending time with. My golf club recently had our annual ladies tournament, where 120 women play two days of 18 holes for a chance to be The Friendship Cup champions.

It’s a serious tournament and an honor to win, but it’s also a really good time, especially if you appreciate all the aspects of it, like the Rhinestone Cowgirl theme (and amazing western outfits), the food and drinks, and after-hours putting and chipping contests. Spending a full two days with my team, doing an activity we love, is such a treat. It’s a tournament we look forward to every year.

(Image credit: Lauren Katims)

Playing New Golf Courses Together

I’ve gotten comfortable playing at my home course, so my friends and I took a day trip and played a different course about an hour away. Spending quality time with them was worth the lost balls and missed putts.

We had a good laugh when another woman on the driving range told us first timers, “This course will eat you alive,” (referring to the sloped greens and narrow fairways) and stayed for lunch. Since it was new for us, we went in with no expectations and had a blast experiencing the outing together.

Not Hesitating To Ask A New Friend To Play

I love expanding my golfing friend circle, so when I run into another woman who likes golf as much as I do, I’m all in. In June, my club hosted a tournament to support women’s golf, where members were encouraged to invite a guest.

I invited someone I didn’t know well; she had mentioned she wanted to get back into golfing after years of raising little kids. She also invited her friend who loves to golf. We started off not knowing each other and by the end of the round, we were planning our next outing together. We wore red and white to support the theme, had many good laughs, played some great golf, and our foursome had a fantastic day (and even tied for 1st in our scramble). I can’t wait to play with those new friends again.

I still enjoy challenging myself and competing; it’s rewarding watching both my golf game and the relationships I’ve formed grow together. But, I’m so glad that I opened myself up to this very fun side of golf and I hope you get the opportunity to share golf–in any form–with friends.

