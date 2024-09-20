Presidents Cup Schedule, Tee Times And TV Coverage Details

The 16th edition of the Presidents Cup takes place at Royal Montreal Golf Club in Canada from September 26-29.

Jim Furyk captains Team USA against Mike Weir of the International Team, who are looking to win the competition for just the second time.

Unlike the Ryder Cup and Solheim Cup, this is a four-day event with five fourballs kicking us off on Thursday followed by five foursomes matches on the Friday.

The weekend sees something a bit more like we're used to as on Saturday there will be two sessions with four fourballs and four foursomes matches taking place.

While on Sunday it's the traditional singles with 12 matches on the schedule to see who can get to what is 15.5 points as a winning mark to claim the Presidents Cup.

Let's take a look how the week will shape up.

Presidents Cup format

Thursday: Five foursomes matches

Friday: Five fourball matches

Saturday: Four fourballs | four foursomes

Sunday: 12 singles matches

Total Points: 30. First to 15.5 points wins the Presidents Cup

Presidents Cup full week schedule & tee times

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Monday, September 23

Practice Day - No fans on the course

Tuesday, September 24

Practice Day - Gates open 9am

Wednesday, September 25

Practice Day - Gates open 9am

Thursday, September 26

Gates open 9am

Opening Ceremony 11am (approx)

Five fourball matches - 11:35am

TV: Golf Channel 11:30am – 6pm

Friday, September 27

Gates open 10am

Five foursomes matches starting - 1:05pm

TV: Golf Channel 1–6 pm

Saturday, September 28

Gates open 6:30am

Four fourballs matches - 7.02am

Four foursomes matches - 1:40pm

TV: NBC 8am-6pm

Sunday, September 29

Gates open 9:00am

12 singles matches - 12:02 pm

TV: NBC 12–6pm

NBC 12–6pm Closing Ceremony - Immediately after play

Presidents Cup teams