Presidents Cup Schedule, Tee Times And TV Coverage Details

All you need to know about the biennial tournament between Team USA and the International Team ahead of their clash in Canada

The Presidents Cup trophy
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Paul Higham
By
published

The 16th edition of the Presidents Cup takes place at Royal Montreal Golf Club in Canada from September 26-29.

Jim Furyk captains Team USA against Mike Weir of the International Team, who are looking to win the competition for just the second time.

Unlike the Ryder Cup and Solheim Cup, this is a four-day event with five fourballs kicking us off on Thursday followed by five foursomes matches on the Friday.

The weekend sees something a bit more like we're used to as on Saturday there will be two sessions with four fourballs and four foursomes matches taking place.

While on Sunday it's the traditional singles with 12 matches on the schedule to see who can get to what is 15.5 points as a winning mark to claim the Presidents Cup.

Let's take a look how the week will shape up.

Presidents Cup format

Thursday: Five foursomes matches
Friday: Five fourball matches
Saturday: Four fourballs | four foursomes
Sunday: 12 singles matches

Total Points: 30. First to 15.5 points wins the Presidents Cup 

Presidents Cup full week schedule & tee times

USA team Captain Jim Furyk and International team Captain Mike Weir walk around Old Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on September 13, 2023.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Monday, September 23

  • Practice Day - No fans on the course

Tuesday, September 24

  • Practice Day - Gates open 9am

Wednesday, September 25

  • Practice Day - Gates open 9am

Thursday, September 26

  • Gates open 9am
  • Opening Ceremony 11am (approx)
  • Five fourball matches - 11:35am
  • TV: Golf Channel 11:30am – 6pm

Friday, September 27

  • Gates open 10am
  • Five foursomes matches starting - 1:05pm
  • TV: Golf Channel 1–6 pm

Saturday, September 28

  • Gates open 6:30am
  • Four fourballs matches - 7.02am
  • Four foursomes matches - 1:40pm
  • TV: NBC 8am-6pm

Sunday, September 29

  • Gates open 9:00am
  • 12 singles matches - 12:02 pm
  • TV: NBC 12–6pm
  • Closing Ceremony - Immediately after play

Presidents Cup teams

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Team USAInternational TeamQualification
Scottie SchefflerHideki MatsuyamaPoints
Xander Schauffele Im Sung-jaePoints
Collin MorikawaAdam ScottPoints
Wyndham ClarkTom KimPoints
Patrick CantlayJason DayPoints
Sahith TheegalaAn Byeong-hunPoints
Sam BurnsCorey ConnersWildcard
Tony FinauMin Woo LeeWildcard
Russell HenleyChristiaan BezuidenhoutWildcard
Keegan BradleyTaylor PendrithWildcard
Brian HarmanKim Si-wooWildcard
Max HomaMackenzie HughesWildcard
Paul Higham
Paul Higham
Contributor

Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. 

