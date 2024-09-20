Presidents Cup Schedule, Tee Times And TV Coverage Details
All you need to know about the biennial tournament between Team USA and the International Team ahead of their clash in Canada
The 16th edition of the Presidents Cup takes place at Royal Montreal Golf Club in Canada from September 26-29.
Jim Furyk captains Team USA against Mike Weir of the International Team, who are looking to win the competition for just the second time.
Unlike the Ryder Cup and Solheim Cup, this is a four-day event with five fourballs kicking us off on Thursday followed by five foursomes matches on the Friday.
The weekend sees something a bit more like we're used to as on Saturday there will be two sessions with four fourballs and four foursomes matches taking place.
While on Sunday it's the traditional singles with 12 matches on the schedule to see who can get to what is 15.5 points as a winning mark to claim the Presidents Cup.
Let's take a look how the week will shape up.
Presidents Cup format
Thursday: Five foursomes matches
Friday: Five fourball matches
Saturday: Four fourballs | four foursomes
Sunday: 12 singles matches
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Total Points: 30. First to 15.5 points wins the Presidents Cup
Presidents Cup full week schedule & tee times
Monday, September 23
- Practice Day - No fans on the course
Tuesday, September 24
- Practice Day - Gates open 9am
Wednesday, September 25
- Practice Day - Gates open 9am
Thursday, September 26
- Gates open 9am
- Opening Ceremony 11am (approx)
- Five fourball matches - 11:35am
- TV: Golf Channel 11:30am – 6pm
Friday, September 27
- Gates open 10am
- Five foursomes matches starting - 1:05pm
- TV: Golf Channel 1–6 pm
Saturday, September 28
- Gates open 6:30am
- Four fourballs matches - 7.02am
- Four foursomes matches - 1:40pm
- TV: NBC 8am-6pm
Sunday, September 29
- Gates open 9:00am
- 12 singles matches - 12:02 pm
- TV: NBC 12–6pm
- Closing Ceremony - Immediately after play
Presidents Cup teams
|Team USA
|International Team
|Qualification
|Scottie Scheffler
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Points
|Xander Schauffele
|Im Sung-jae
|Points
|Collin Morikawa
|Adam Scott
|Points
|Wyndham Clark
|Tom Kim
|Points
|Patrick Cantlay
|Jason Day
|Points
|Sahith Theegala
|An Byeong-hun
|Points
|Sam Burns
|Corey Conners
|Wildcard
|Tony Finau
|Min Woo Lee
|Wildcard
|Russell Henley
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Wildcard
|Keegan Bradley
|Taylor Pendrith
|Wildcard
|Brian Harman
|Kim Si-woo
|Wildcard
|Max Homa
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Wildcard
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
Fresh Data Shows The Age Amateur Golfers Hit Their Longest Drives... Is This True For You?
Driving distance isn't everything, but data suggests longer tee shots can lead to a lower handicap. So, at what age do amateur golfers hit their longest drives?
By Barry Plummer Published
-
Matthew Baldwin Facts: 15 Things To Know About DP World Tour Stalwart
Matthew Baldwin has been around the DP World Tour and Challenge Tour for well over a decade. Get to know more about his life and career...
By Paul Higham Published
-
What Would A Mixed Presidents Cup Look Like?
We look at the format, qualification and team line-ups for a proposed mixed Presidents Cup event involving the best male and female players from the USA and International teams
By Paul Higham Published
-
Big Names Missing The Presidents Cup
Who are the notable players to miss out on the US and International teams for the 2024 Presidents Cup?
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Justin Thomas Reacts To Missing First US Team In Eight Years After Presidents Cup Omission
In a lengthy social media post, Thomas said he was "very bummed" to miss out on the Presidents Cup while also announcing he is set to become a father in November
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Presidents Cup Captain's Picks: Keegan Bradley Handed Team USA Wildcard
Captains Jim Furyk and Mike Weir have announced their captain's picks for the 2024 Presidents Cup teams, with Keegan Bradley confirmed on the US team
By Mike Hall Last updated
-
Jim Furyk Has One More Presidents Cup Assistant Captain To Name - And It Could Be Tiger Woods
Team USA's assistant captains at the 2024 Presidents Cup may still not be settled with Woods of interest to Furyk and Keegan Bradley in line for a wildcard pick
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Automatic Qualifiers Finalized For International And US Presidents Cup Teams
The first six players have been confirmed for the International Team and Team USA for the biennial match at Royal Montreal Golf Club
By Mike Hall Published
-
Is There A Women's Version Of The Presidents Cup?
The Presidents Cup allows non-European International players to compete against the US in a Ryder Cup-style match, but is there a women's equivalent?
By Mike Hall Published
-
Can LIV Golfers Play In The Presidents Cup?
The 2024 Presidents Cup will 12 top US stars and 12 International Team players compete over four days in Montreal, but are LIV golfers be among them?
By Mike Hall Published