This Incredibly Fun Golf Simulator Is Now 30% Off This Cyber Monday

Currently, there are a number of excellent Cyber Monday golf deals available on various sites and, on Amazon, we have found an offer that provides an almost $100 discount, with the Phigolf 2 Portable Simulator now 30% off.

Featuring amongst the best golf simulators that money can buy, we rated the Phigolf 2 four-and-a-half stars out of five in our testing, with the main standouts being how it provided accurate data to improve our swing, as well as how easy it was to use, when set-up, from the comfort of our lounge.

Phigolf 2 Portable Simulator | 30% off at Amazon

Was $299.99 Now $209.30 A superb alternative to having to go to the driving range to work on your swing. The Phigolf 2 simulator will provide extensive feedback on all the data you would receive from the games best launch monitors and even allows you to work on your fitness through a speed golf feature. Read our full Phigolf 2 Portable Simulator Review

As mentioned, we have tested this item previously, with the array of technology available simply eye-watering. For those wondering how it's possible to use a simulator from your home, we have tried to simplify it for you here.

Our tester, Mark Townsend writes: "To explain how Phigolf 2 works; a 9-axis motion sensor is attached to the swing trainer or your own club and that reads your swing. The data from that is passed into the simulator app which is on your smartphone / tablet, via Bluetooth, and it then cleverly calculates the ball's trajectory from that data and displays it on your TV by using a mirroring device. The swing trainer is weighted to feel like a real golf club or, if you do want to hit a few, then it can be inserted into your own clubs and you can fire a few into a net."

Anyway, enough of the confusing technology, what do you get within this bit of kit? Well, you can play on a collection of iconic courses, such as Pinehurst, Pebble Beach and St Andrews, through its compatibility with popular golfing apps like World Golf Tour and E6 Connect. You can even take on your buddies in a head-to-head cyber space matchplay.

(Image credit: MHopley)

It's worth noting that it is a little time-consuming to set-up but, for the more tech-savvy, that could differ. However, once it is set-up, we were really impressed with the level of feedback on each swing, with the Phigolf 2 providing live data on clubhead speed, swing tempo, club path, face angle, attack angle and shot distance. It certainly gives information that the best golf launch monitors provide.

Despite the low price, there are plenty of signs that quality has been foremost in the design, such as an upgrade to the original sensor, which has been built to be more durable and user-friendly, with a polycarbonate and steel construction meaning this item should withstand the test of time.