Bushnell Tour V6 Shift vs Garmin Approach Z82 Laser Rangefinder: Read our head-to-head verdict

Rangefinders are now commonplace on the golf course, and with good reason. The ability to get accurate yardages in a matter of seconds is a huge benefit to any golfer, taking the guesswork out of approach shots or when evaluating the distance required to carry a water hazard or a bunker.

As with all golf equipment, there are many options with varying price points. We’re focusing here on two of the premium options, the Bushnell Tour V6 Shift and the Garmin Approach Z82. Both offer a number of features that separate them from the best budget rangefinders.

If you’re looking for an upgrade both of these models are worthy of your consideration and scored highly when we reviewed them. But to help you decide which is the best golf rangefinder for you, we’ve put them head-to-head to see how they compare.

(Image credit: Future)

Design

The Tour V6 Shift is thoroughly modern in looks and design. Color choices are personal but the grey and white with orange accents caught our eye. In the hand it feels well-balanced, with just the right amount of weight so it isn’t impacted during a windy round. It’s also weather resistant to IPX6, adding some additional durability and protection against the elements when compared to the previous Tour V5 Shift model.

Bushnell has decided to remove the yards/meters button from the side of the rangefinder, replacing it with a setting button on the top. It slows things down a little in comparison but it’s unlikely to be a dealbreaker for anyone.

Additionally the Approach Z82 certainly looks every bit the premium rangefinder. Its shape is ergonomically designed so it fits nicely in the hand, despite it likely being bigger than the rangefinder you’re used to. Like the Tour V6 Shift, it feels noticeably heavier than many others. It's no surprise they are of a comparable weight: the Bushnell weighs 8.7oz / 247g and the Garmin 8.2oz / 232g. It’s also weather-resistant, this time to a rating of IPX7.

Display

A clear display is vital, especially if you’re playing in less than ideal weather conditions. The Tour V6 Shift delivers just that. It’s brighter than many of its rivals, making it easy to find the pin even in dim light and from a good distance out. It does come with a focus toggle but in practice we didn’t have to use it, since the focus felt like it was automatic anyway.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The screen is just as clear on the Approach Z82 and an improvement on the previous model. It’s a full color OLED display, while the Tour V6 Shift uses LED technology; typically an Organic LED has a faster response time that can make them less prone to blurring, but in the case of these two rangefinders both displays are crystal-clear.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Ease-of-use

A rangefinder needs to be easy to use. You don’t want to struggle to find your distances, rather you need a device that is quick and accurate and allows you to get into your pre-shot routine without any unnecessary delay. Fortunately this is the case with both models.

The Bushnell Tour V6 Shift locks on to the flagstick in an instant. You also get a reassuring vibration from the unit to let you know you got your target as well as a flashing red ring for additional confirmation. The high level of accuracy comes thanks to the brand’s improved PinSeeker algorithm.

Similarly you get a small vibration from the Approach Z82 to let you know you're locked in and ready to go. This is accompanied by a line on the green on the map, which shows you how far on the pin is. It’s a really nice touch that typifies the detail found on this premium model.

Features

As well as the aforementioned features, the Tour V6 Shift also comes with Slope Switch, which, as the name suggests, allows you to switch between slope adjusted distances with a simple touch of a button; it’s a great feature to have up your sleeve, especially if you're playing hilly or unfamiliar courses. The Tour V6 Shift comes with a Bite magnetic mount on its side, allowing you to attach it to the frame of your buggy or golf cart. There’a also a well-made case that can be clipped to your golf bag, giving you a couple of ways to carry the rangefinder out on the course.

(Image credit: Future)

The Z82 is laden with features, as you’d hope at this price point. There’s the impressive 2D hole map overlay that gives you front, middle and back distances alongside a full view of the hole ahead; there’s even an option to enter your driving distance into the rangefinder before you tee off, with the map displaying where your ball will land should you match the number entered. Another neat option is the ability to pair it with the Garmin app to get access to live wind direction.

You also get a slope functionality, which can be turned on and off with ease so you can disable the adjusted distances during competition - it even comes with an external tournament mode light to let your playing partners know you’re conforming to the rules. There's also a carry case with a carabiner clip, so you can attach it to your golf bag.

Overall appeal

It’s at both ends of the scale where rangefinders are becoming most competitive, with advancements in both budget and premium models making it ever-more trickier to be sure you’re buying the right model for you. But at the more expensive end the Bushnell Tour V6 Shift is hard to beat for the combination of ease-of-use, quality of its display, accuracy and features. Together it adds up to a rangefinder that while pricey actually represents good value for money given it's outstanding performance.

The Garmin Approach Z82 is more expensive again. Like the Tour V6 Shift it delivers on optics and accuracy but offers more features still. These do make it a little more complex to navigate but it’s understandable given its ‘next-level’ nature. After all, if you want cutting-edge technology, then you have to pay for it.

Which one should you choose?

Choose the Bushnell Tour V6 Shift if…

- You want a highly accurate rangefinder that’s quick and easy to use

- You want added features such as slope-adjusted distances

- You want a robust rangefinder that’s weather-proof

Choose the Garmin Approach Z82 if...

-You want unique features such as full hole mapping

- You’re tech-savvy and enjoy more complex option

- You want the ability to link to an app to access live weather conditions

Finally, if you want more golf tech buying advice, check out our buying guides on the best golf watches, and best golf launch monitors as well.