Bushnell Tour V6 Shift vs Garmin Approach Z82 Laser Rangefinder: Read our head-to-head verdict
We put two market-leading lasers from Bushnell and Garmin in a head to head test to see which is best.
Luke Friend
The Bushnell Tour V6 Shift is a premium rangefinder that blends features, accuracy and build-quality with an ease-of-use that makes it a joy to use. Other details include a magnetic clip and carrying case.
Pros
- Exceptional optics
- Highly accurate
- Easy to shoot the flag
Cons
- Limited improvements over prior model
- Carry case elastic strap can be fiddly to rehouse
The Approach Z82 from Garmin is a 'bells and whistles' rangefinder, packed with an impressive array of features including full hole 2D mapping and slope functionality.
Pros
- Unique full hole maps let you see what lies ahead
- Factoring in environmental factors enhances accuracy
- Genuine wow factor
Cons
- Fairly complex to navigate
- Big and bulky compared to most other rangefinders
Rangefinders are now commonplace on the golf course, and with good reason. The ability to get accurate yardages in a matter of seconds is a huge benefit to any golfer, taking the guesswork out of approach shots or when evaluating the distance required to carry a water hazard or a bunker.
As with all golf equipment, there are many options with varying price points. We’re focusing here on two of the premium options, the Bushnell Tour V6 Shift and the Garmin Approach Z82. Both offer a number of features that separate them from the best budget rangefinders.
If you’re looking for an upgrade both of these models are worthy of your consideration and scored highly when we reviewed them. But to help you decide which is the best golf rangefinder for you, we’ve put them head-to-head to see how they compare.
Design
The Tour V6 Shift is thoroughly modern in looks and design. Color choices are personal but the grey and white with orange accents caught our eye. In the hand it feels well-balanced, with just the right amount of weight so it isn’t impacted during a windy round. It’s also weather resistant to IPX6, adding some additional durability and protection against the elements when compared to the previous Tour V5 Shift model.
Bushnell has decided to remove the yards/meters button from the side of the rangefinder, replacing it with a setting button on the top. It slows things down a little in comparison but it’s unlikely to be a dealbreaker for anyone.
Additionally the Approach Z82 certainly looks every bit the premium rangefinder. Its shape is ergonomically designed so it fits nicely in the hand, despite it likely being bigger than the rangefinder you’re used to. Like the Tour V6 Shift, it feels noticeably heavier than many others. It's no surprise they are of a comparable weight: the Bushnell weighs 8.7oz / 247g and the Garmin 8.2oz / 232g. It’s also weather-resistant, this time to a rating of IPX7.
Display
A clear display is vital, especially if you’re playing in less than ideal weather conditions. The Tour V6 Shift delivers just that. It’s brighter than many of its rivals, making it easy to find the pin even in dim light and from a good distance out. It does come with a focus toggle but in practice we didn’t have to use it, since the focus felt like it was automatic anyway.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
The screen is just as clear on the Approach Z82 and an improvement on the previous model. It’s a full color OLED display, while the Tour V6 Shift uses LED technology; typically an Organic LED has a faster response time that can make them less prone to blurring, but in the case of these two rangefinders both displays are crystal-clear.
Ease-of-use
A rangefinder needs to be easy to use. You don’t want to struggle to find your distances, rather you need a device that is quick and accurate and allows you to get into your pre-shot routine without any unnecessary delay. Fortunately this is the case with both models.
The Bushnell Tour V6 Shift locks on to the flagstick in an instant. You also get a reassuring vibration from the unit to let you know you got your target as well as a flashing red ring for additional confirmation. The high level of accuracy comes thanks to the brand’s improved PinSeeker algorithm.
Similarly you get a small vibration from the Approach Z82 to let you know you're locked in and ready to go. This is accompanied by a line on the green on the map, which shows you how far on the pin is. It’s a really nice touch that typifies the detail found on this premium model.
Features
As well as the aforementioned features, the Tour V6 Shift also comes with Slope Switch, which, as the name suggests, allows you to switch between slope adjusted distances with a simple touch of a button; it’s a great feature to have up your sleeve, especially if you're playing hilly or unfamiliar courses. The Tour V6 Shift comes with a Bite magnetic mount on its side, allowing you to attach it to the frame of your buggy or golf cart. There’a also a well-made case that can be clipped to your golf bag, giving you a couple of ways to carry the rangefinder out on the course.
The Z82 is laden with features, as you’d hope at this price point. There’s the impressive 2D hole map overlay that gives you front, middle and back distances alongside a full view of the hole ahead; there’s even an option to enter your driving distance into the rangefinder before you tee off, with the map displaying where your ball will land should you match the number entered. Another neat option is the ability to pair it with the Garmin app to get access to live wind direction.
You also get a slope functionality, which can be turned on and off with ease so you can disable the adjusted distances during competition - it even comes with an external tournament mode light to let your playing partners know you’re conforming to the rules. There's also a carry case with a carabiner clip, so you can attach it to your golf bag.
Overall appeal
It’s at both ends of the scale where rangefinders are becoming most competitive, with advancements in both budget and premium models making it ever-more trickier to be sure you’re buying the right model for you. But at the more expensive end the Bushnell Tour V6 Shift is hard to beat for the combination of ease-of-use, quality of its display, accuracy and features. Together it adds up to a rangefinder that while pricey actually represents good value for money given it's outstanding performance.
The Garmin Approach Z82 is more expensive again. Like the Tour V6 Shift it delivers on optics and accuracy but offers more features still. These do make it a little more complex to navigate but it’s understandable given its ‘next-level’ nature. After all, if you want cutting-edge technology, then you have to pay for it.
Which one should you choose?
Choose the Bushnell Tour V6 Shift if…
- You want a highly accurate rangefinder that’s quick and easy to use
- You want added features such as slope-adjusted distances
- You want a robust rangefinder that’s weather-proof
Choose the Garmin Approach Z82 if...
-You want unique features such as full hole mapping
- You’re tech-savvy and enjoy more complex option
- You want the ability to link to an app to access live weather conditions
Finally, if you want more golf tech buying advice, check out our buying guides on the best golf watches, and best golf launch monitors as well.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 15 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all equipment and video content at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader or viewer find exactly what they are looking for.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 86 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 3.1.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Titleist GT3, 9°, Fujikura Ventus Black 6 S shaft.
Fairway wood: Titleist TSR3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: Titleist T150, 4-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM10, 50°, 54° and 58°
Putter: LAB Golf DF3
Ball: 2025 Titleist Pro V1x
- Luke FriendFreelance Writer
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Parachute Golf - Five Fabulous Drop Holes Guaranteed To Thrill
The thrill of an elevated shot from way up high down to a receptive green is a feature of these five lovely par 3s
-
Is It Mandatory To Tee Up Your Ball When You’re Between The Markers?
When you’re in the teeing area, do you need to peg it up or can you just drop a ball on the ground? Can you change the surface of the teeing area?
-
The PGA Championship Is Here - These Are My 8 Favorite Limited Edition Collections
Celebrate the second major of the 2025 golf season with some of these cool limited edition pieces - while stocks last!
-
Which Nike PGA Championship Special Edition Shoe Is Your Favorite?
Nike have gone for a motorsport theme to the PGA Championship special edition, all in the name of 'golfing fast'.
-
The Best Limited Edition Shoes Yet? FootJoy Unveils 'Carolina Blue' Premiere Series Shoes For The PGA Championship
As part of the Legends Series of shoes, the latest version pays homage to North Carolina.
-
Wow! Callaway's Ai Irons Get A Stunning 'Black Shadow' Makeover
The Ai200 and Ai300 irons from Callaway have now been released all in black and I must say they look stunning.
-
Half-Price Oakleys? Protect Your Eyes In Style With A Pair Of Our Best-Rated Sunglasses For Golfing
Deals The best Oakley sunglasses can reduce glare, improve your depth perception and help you read the greens, all while protecting you from harmful UV rays
-
Up Your Golf Shoe Game With 5 Of The Best Deals From Puma's Sale Right Now
Deals Hit the fairways in style with a pair of the best golf shoes from Puma, these 5 golf shoe deals will have you looking pristine this summer
-
Fore the Love of Stout and Style: The New Sunday Swagger x Guinness Apparel Collection Is Here!
Us Guinness drinkers love telling people all about our love for the black stuff - now with the new Sunday Swagger collab we can do so without even saying anything!
-
Own A Piece Of History! Here's Where You Can Buy Rory McIlroy's Masters-Winning TaylorMade Prototype Irons
TaylorMade's impressive arsenal of irons just got bigger - McIlroy's custom prototype irons are on sale to celebrate his Masters victory