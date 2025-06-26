Rocket Classic 2025 Tee Times: Rounds One And Two
Cam Davis defends his title at Detroit Golf Club as big names such as Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay and Rickie Fowler hunt for a much-needed victory
Days after a thrilling Travelers Championship, the Rocket Classic will be hoping to live up to the same standard of entertainment - even if the number of star names in the field is not quite as strong.
Defending champion, Cam Davis leads well-known faces Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler, Patrick Cantlay and last week's winner, Keegan Bradley in the field at Detroit Golf Club, with plenty more PGA Tour regulars hoping to be the latest victor on the historic US circuit.
Davis has a particularly early tee time in round one alongside Min Woo Lee and Wyndham Clark, with the trio beginning on the 10th hole at 7:18am EDT (12:18pm BST).
Not long after them in the morning wave are the groups of Morikawa, Bradley and Cantlay - off from the same hole 11 minutes later - as well as Fowler, Akshay Bhatia and Matt Fitzpatrick who begin on the 10th at 7:40am EDT (12:40pm BST).
Among the afternoon wave, Ben Griffin, Hideki Matsuyama and Max Homa go from the first at 12:54pm EDT (5:54pm BST) immediately after the PGA Tour-winning trio of Stephan Jaeger, Jake Knapp and Tom Kim begin round one.
Wet weather in the area has made an already scoreable course even more soft for the PGA Tour's best, so expect to see plenty of birdies and totals in the lower 60s on show through the early action.
Below, we've listed all of the round one and round two tee times for the 2025 Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club.
ROCKET CLASSIC ROUND ONE TEE TIMES 2025
1st hole - ET (BST)
- 6:45am (11:45am): Adam Hadwin, Victor Perez, David Skinns
- 6:56am (11:56am): Aaron Baddeley, Patrick Fishburn, Ben Silverman
- 7:07am (12:07pm): Trey Mullinax, Rico Hoey, Chandler Phillips
- 7:18am (12:18pm): Nico Echavarria, Patton Kizzire, Peter Malnati
- 7:29am (12:29pm): Luke List, Lee Hodges, Seamus Power
- 7:40am (12:40pm): Joe Highsmith, Brice Garnett, Francesco Molinari
- 7:51am (12:51pm): Webb Simpson, Zach Johnson, Byeong Hun An
- 8:02am (1:02pm): Karl Vilips, Matt Wallace, Taylor Moore
- 8:13am (1:13pm): Cameron Champ, Michael Kim, Jacob Bridgeman
- 8:24am (1:24pm): Sami Valimaki, Max McGreevy, Alejandro Tosti
- 8:35am (1:35pm): Antoine Rozner, Quade Cummins, David Ford
- 8:46am (1:46pm): Hayden Springer, Kris Ventura, Mason Andersen
- 8:57am (1:57pm): Michael Thorbjornsen, Norman Xiong, Michael La Sasso (a)
- 12:10pm (5:10pm): Joel Dahmen, Keith Mitchell, Kevin Roy
- 12:21pm (5:21pm): Nate Lashley, Patrick Rodgers, Vince Whaley
- 12:32pm (5:32pm): Danny Willett, Henrik Norlander, Ryo Hisatsune
- 12:43pm (5:43pm): Stephan Jaeger, Jake Knapp, Tom Kim
- 12:54pm (5:54pm): Ben Griffin, Hideki Matsuyama, Max Homa
- 1:05pm (6:05pm): Austin Eckroat, Gary Woodland, Cameron Young
- 1:16pm (6:16pm): Chris Gotterup, Emiliano Grillo, Adam Svensson
- 1:27pm (6:27pm): Mark Hubbard, Max Greyserman, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 1:38pm (6:38pm): Ryan Palmer, Beau Hossler, Ben Kohles
- 1:49pm (6:49pm): Kevin Velo, Luke Clanton, Brett White
- 2:00pm (7:00pm): Frankie Capan III, Braden Thornberry, James Piot
- 2:11pm (7:11pm): Philip Knowles, Thomas Rosenmueller, Ben Cook
- 2:22pm (7:22pm): Anders Albertson, Cristobal Del Solar, Vince Covello
10th hole - EDT (BST)
- 6:45am (11:45am): Lanto Griffin, Alex Noren, Alex Smalley
- 6:56am (11:56am): Carson Young, Will Gordon, Thorbjorn Olesen
- 7:07am (12:07pm): Andrew Putnam, David Lipsky, Danny Walker
- 7:18am (12:18pm): Min Woo Lee, Cam Davis, Wyndham Clark
- 7:29am (12:29pm): Keegan Bradley, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay
- 7:40am (12:40pm): Akshay Bhatia, Rickie Fowler, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 7:51am (12:51pm): Nick Dunlap, Kurt Kitayama, Adam Schenk
- 8:02am (1:02pm): Erik van Rooyen, Matt Kuchar, Brandt Snedeker
- 8:13am (1:13pm): Ben Martin, Rasmus Hojgaard, Jeremy Paul
- 8:24am (1:24pm): Trevor Cone, Noah Goodwin, Paul Waring
- 8:35am (1:35pm): Jesper Svensson, Steven Fisk, Evan Brown
- 8:46am (1:46pm): Will Chandler, Matthew Riedel, Otto Black
- 8:57am (1:57pm): Taylor Dickson, John Pak, Dominic Clemons (a)
- 12:10pm (5:10pm): Justin Lower, Mac Meissner, Isaiah Salinda
- 12:21pm (5:21pm): Ryan Gerard, Chan Kim, Aldrich Potgieter
- 12:32pm (5:32pm): Ryan Brehm, Hayden Buckley, Greyson Sigg
- 12:43pm (5:43pm): Harry Hall, Joseph Bramlett, Aaron Wise
- 12:54pm (5:54pm): Davis Thompson, Chris Kirk, Si Woo Kim
- 1:05pm (6:05pm): Matt McCarty, Davis Riley, Camillo Villegas
- 1:16pm (6:16pm): Garrick Higgo, Rafael Campos, Nick Hardy
- 1:27pm (6:27pm): Chad Ramey, Sam Ryder, Harry Higgs
- 1:38pm (6:38pm): Kevin Kisner, Doug Ghim, Ricky Castillo
- 1:49pm (6:49pm): Harrison Endycott, Takumi Kanaya, William Mouw
- 2:00pm (7:00pm): Paul Peterson, Kaito Onishi, Andi Xu
- 2:11pm (7:11pm): Thriston Lawrence, Jackson Suber, Joe Hooks
- 2:22pm (7:22pm): Rikuya Hoshino, Gordon Sargent, Ashton McCulloch (a)
ROCKET CLASSIC ROUND TWO TEE TIMES 2025
1st hole - ET (BST)
- 6:45am (11:45am): Justin Lower, Mac Meissner, Isaiah Salinda
- 6:56am (11:56am): Ryan Gerard, Chan Kim, Aldrich Potgieter
- 7:07am (12:07pm): Ryan Brehm, Hayden Buckley, Greyson Sigg
- 7:18am (12:18pm): Harry Hall, Joseph Bramlett, Aaron Wise
- 7:29am (12:29pm): Davis Thompson, Chris Kirk, Si Woo Kim
- 7:40am (12:40pm): Matt McCarty, Davis Riley, Camillo Villegas
- 7:51am (12:51pm): Garrick Higgo, Rafael Campos, Nick Hardy
- 8:02am (1:02pm): Chad Ramey, Sam Ryder, Harry Higgs
- 8:13am (1:13pm): Kevin Kisner, Doug Ghim, Ricky Castillo
- 8:24am (1:24pm): Harrison Endycott, Takumi Kanaya, William Mouw
- 8:35am (1:35pm): Paul Peterson, Kaito Onishi, Andi Xu
- 8:46am (1:46pm): Thriston Lawrence, Jackson Suber, Joe Hooks
- 8:57am (1:57pm): Rikuya Hoshino, Gordon Sargent, Ashton McCulloch (a)
- 12:10pm (5:10pm): Lanto Griffin, Alex Noren, Alex Smalley
- 12:21pm (5:21pm): Carson Young, Will Gordon, Thorbjorn Olesen
- 12:32pm (5:32pm): Andrew Putnam, David Lipsky, Danny Walker
- 12:43pm (5:43pm): Min Woo Lee, Cam Davis, Wyndham Clark
- 12:54pm (5:54pm): Keegan Bradley, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay
- 1:05pm (6:05pm): Akshay Bhatia, Rickie Fowler, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 1:16pm (6:16pm): Nick Dunlap, Kurt Kitayama, Adam Schenk
- 1:27pm (6:27pm): Erik van Rooyen, Matt Kuchar, Brandt Snedeker
- 1:38pm (6:38pm): Ben Martin, Rasmus Hojgaard, Jeremy Paul
- 1:49pm (6:49pm): Trevor Cone, Noah Goodwin, Paul Waring
- 2:00pm (7:00pm): Jesper Svensson, Steven Fisk, Evan Brown
- 2:11pm (7:11pm): Will Chandler, Matthew Riedel, Otto Black
- 2:22pm (7:22pm): Taylor Dickson, John Pak, Dominic Clemons (a)
10th hole - EDT (BST)
- 6:45am (11:45am): Joel Dahmen, Keith Mitchell, Kevin Roy
- 6:56am (11:56am): Nate Lashley, Patrick Rodgers, Vince Whaley
- 7:07am (12:07pm): Danny Willett, Henrik Norlander, Ryo Hisatsune
- 7:18am (12:18pm): Stephan Jaeger, Jake Knapp, Tom Kim
- 7:29am (12:29pm): Ben Griffin, Hideki Matsuyama, Max Homa
- 7:40am (12:40pm): Austin Eckroat, Gary Woodland, Cameron Young
- 7:51am (12:51pm): Chris Gotterup, Emiliano Grillo, Adam Svensson
- 8:02am (1:02pm): Mark Hubbard, Max Greyserman, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 8:13am (1:13pm): Ryan Palmer, Beau Hossler, Ben Kohles
- 8:24am (1:24pm): Kevin Velo, Luke Clanton, Brett White
- 8:35am (1:35pm): Frankie Capan III, Braden Thornberry, James Piot
- 8:46am (1:46pm): Philip Knowles, Thomas Rosenmueller, Ben Cook
- 8:57am (1:57pm): Anders Albertson, Cristobal Del Solar, Vince Covello
- 12:10pm (5:10pm): Adam Hadwin, Victor Perez, David Skinns
- 12:21pm (5:21pm): Aaron Baddeley, Patrick Fishburn, Ben Silverman
- 12:32pm (5:32pm): Trey Mullinax, Rico Hoey, Chandler Phillips
- 12:43pm (5:43pm): Nico Echavarria, Patton Kizzire, Peter Malnati
- 12:54pm (5:54pm): Luke List, Lee Hodges, Seamus Power
- 1:05pm (6:05pm): Joe Highsmith, Brice Garnett, Francesco Molinari
- 1:16pm (6:16pm): Webb Simpson, Zach Johnson, Byeong Hun An
- 1:27pm (6:27pm): Karl Vilips, Matt Wallace, Taylor Moore
- 1:38pm (6:38pm): Cameron Champ, Michael Kim, Jacob Bridgeman
- 1:49pm (6:49pm): Sami Valimaki, Max McGreevy, Alejandro Tosti
- 2:00pm (7:00pm): Antoine Rozner, Quade Cummins, David Ford
- 2:11pm (7:11pm): Hayden Springer, Kris Ventura, Mason Andersen
- 2:22pm (7:22pm): Michael Thorbjornsen, Norman Xiong, Michael La Sasso (a)
