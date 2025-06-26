Rocket Classic 2025 Tee Times: Rounds One And Two

Days after a thrilling Travelers Championship, the Rocket Classic will be hoping to live up to the same standard of entertainment - even if the number of star names in the field is not quite as strong.

Defending champion, Cam Davis leads well-known faces Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler, Patrick Cantlay and last week's winner, Keegan Bradley in the field at Detroit Golf Club, with plenty more PGA Tour regulars hoping to be the latest victor on the historic US circuit.

Davis has a particularly early tee time in round one alongside Min Woo Lee and Wyndham Clark, with the trio beginning on the 10th hole at 7:18am EDT (12:18pm BST).

Not long after them in the morning wave are the groups of Morikawa, Bradley and Cantlay - off from the same hole 11 minutes later - as well as Fowler, Akshay Bhatia and Matt Fitzpatrick who begin on the 10th at 7:40am EDT (12:40pm BST).

Among the afternoon wave, Ben Griffin, Hideki Matsuyama and Max Homa go from the first at 12:54pm EDT (5:54pm BST) immediately after the PGA Tour-winning trio of Stephan Jaeger, Jake Knapp and Tom Kim begin round one.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wet weather in the area has made an already scoreable course even more soft for the PGA Tour's best, so expect to see plenty of birdies and totals in the lower 60s on show through the early action.

Below, we've listed all of the round one and round two tee times for the 2025 Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club.

ROCKET CLASSIC ROUND ONE TEE TIMES 2025

1st hole - ET (BST)

6:45am (11:45am): Adam Hadwin, Victor Perez, David Skinns

Adam Hadwin, Victor Perez, David Skinns 6:56am (11:56am): Aaron Baddeley, Patrick Fishburn, Ben Silverman

Aaron Baddeley, Patrick Fishburn, Ben Silverman 7:07am (12:07pm): Trey Mullinax, Rico Hoey, Chandler Phillips

Trey Mullinax, Rico Hoey, Chandler Phillips 7:18am (12:18pm): Nico Echavarria, Patton Kizzire, Peter Malnati

Nico Echavarria, Patton Kizzire, Peter Malnati 7:29am (12:29pm): Luke List, Lee Hodges, Seamus Power

Luke List, Lee Hodges, Seamus Power 7:40am (12:40pm): Joe Highsmith, Brice Garnett, Francesco Molinari

Joe Highsmith, Brice Garnett, Francesco Molinari 7:51am (12:51pm): Webb Simpson, Zach Johnson, Byeong Hun An

Webb Simpson, Zach Johnson, Byeong Hun An 8:02am (1:02pm): Karl Vilips, Matt Wallace, Taylor Moore

Karl Vilips, Matt Wallace, Taylor Moore 8:13am (1:13pm): Cameron Champ, Michael Kim, Jacob Bridgeman

Cameron Champ, Michael Kim, Jacob Bridgeman 8:24am (1:24pm): Sami Valimaki, Max McGreevy, Alejandro Tosti

Sami Valimaki, Max McGreevy, Alejandro Tosti 8:35am (1:35pm): Antoine Rozner, Quade Cummins, David Ford

Antoine Rozner, Quade Cummins, David Ford 8:46am (1:46pm): Hayden Springer, Kris Ventura, Mason Andersen

Hayden Springer, Kris Ventura, Mason Andersen 8:57am (1:57pm): Michael Thorbjornsen, Norman Xiong, Michael La Sasso (a)

Michael Thorbjornsen, Norman Xiong, Michael La Sasso (a) 12:10pm (5:10pm): Joel Dahmen, Keith Mitchell, Kevin Roy

Joel Dahmen, Keith Mitchell, Kevin Roy 12:21pm (5:21pm): Nate Lashley, Patrick Rodgers, Vince Whaley

Nate Lashley, Patrick Rodgers, Vince Whaley 12:32pm (5:32pm): Danny Willett, Henrik Norlander, Ryo Hisatsune

Danny Willett, Henrik Norlander, Ryo Hisatsune 12:43pm (5:43pm): Stephan Jaeger, Jake Knapp, Tom Kim

Stephan Jaeger, Jake Knapp, Tom Kim 12:54pm (5:54pm): Ben Griffin, Hideki Matsuyama, Max Homa

Ben Griffin, Hideki Matsuyama, Max Homa 1:05pm (6:05pm): Austin Eckroat, Gary Woodland, Cameron Young

Austin Eckroat, Gary Woodland, Cameron Young 1:16pm (6:16pm): Chris Gotterup, Emiliano Grillo, Adam Svensson

Chris Gotterup, Emiliano Grillo, Adam Svensson 1:27pm (6:27pm): Mark Hubbard, Max Greyserman, Nicolai Hojgaard

Mark Hubbard, Max Greyserman, Nicolai Hojgaard 1:38pm (6:38pm): Ryan Palmer, Beau Hossler, Ben Kohles

Ryan Palmer, Beau Hossler, Ben Kohles 1:49pm (6:49pm): Kevin Velo, Luke Clanton, Brett White

Kevin Velo, Luke Clanton, Brett White 2:00pm (7:00pm): Frankie Capan III, Braden Thornberry, James Piot

Frankie Capan III, Braden Thornberry, James Piot 2:11pm (7:11pm): Philip Knowles, Thomas Rosenmueller, Ben Cook

Philip Knowles, Thomas Rosenmueller, Ben Cook 2:22pm (7:22pm): Anders Albertson, Cristobal Del Solar, Vince Covello

10th hole - EDT (BST)

6:45am (11:45am): Lanto Griffin, Alex Noren, Alex Smalley

Lanto Griffin, Alex Noren, Alex Smalley 6:56am (11:56am): Carson Young, Will Gordon, Thorbjorn Olesen

Carson Young, Will Gordon, Thorbjorn Olesen 7:07am (12:07pm): Andrew Putnam, David Lipsky, Danny Walker

Andrew Putnam, David Lipsky, Danny Walker 7:18am (12:18pm): Min Woo Lee, Cam Davis, Wyndham Clark

Min Woo Lee, Cam Davis, Wyndham Clark 7:29am (12:29pm): Keegan Bradley, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay

Keegan Bradley, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay 7:40am (12:40pm): Akshay Bhatia, Rickie Fowler, Matt Fitzpatrick

Akshay Bhatia, Rickie Fowler, Matt Fitzpatrick 7:51am (12:51pm): Nick Dunlap, Kurt Kitayama, Adam Schenk

Nick Dunlap, Kurt Kitayama, Adam Schenk 8:02am (1:02pm): Erik van Rooyen, Matt Kuchar, Brandt Snedeker

Erik van Rooyen, Matt Kuchar, Brandt Snedeker 8:13am (1:13pm): Ben Martin, Rasmus Hojgaard, Jeremy Paul

Ben Martin, Rasmus Hojgaard, Jeremy Paul 8:24am (1:24pm): Trevor Cone, Noah Goodwin, Paul Waring

Trevor Cone, Noah Goodwin, Paul Waring 8:35am (1:35pm): Jesper Svensson, Steven Fisk, Evan Brown

Jesper Svensson, Steven Fisk, Evan Brown 8:46am (1:46pm): Will Chandler, Matthew Riedel, Otto Black

Will Chandler, Matthew Riedel, Otto Black 8:57am (1:57pm): Taylor Dickson, John Pak, Dominic Clemons (a)

Taylor Dickson, John Pak, Dominic Clemons (a) 12:10pm (5:10pm): Justin Lower, Mac Meissner, Isaiah Salinda

Justin Lower, Mac Meissner, Isaiah Salinda 12:21pm (5:21pm): Ryan Gerard, Chan Kim, Aldrich Potgieter

Ryan Gerard, Chan Kim, Aldrich Potgieter 12:32pm (5:32pm): Ryan Brehm, Hayden Buckley, Greyson Sigg

Ryan Brehm, Hayden Buckley, Greyson Sigg 12:43pm (5:43pm): Harry Hall, Joseph Bramlett, Aaron Wise

Harry Hall, Joseph Bramlett, Aaron Wise 12:54pm (5:54pm): Davis Thompson, Chris Kirk, Si Woo Kim

Davis Thompson, Chris Kirk, Si Woo Kim 1:05pm (6:05pm): Matt McCarty, Davis Riley, Camillo Villegas

Matt McCarty, Davis Riley, Camillo Villegas 1:16pm (6:16pm): Garrick Higgo, Rafael Campos, Nick Hardy

Garrick Higgo, Rafael Campos, Nick Hardy 1:27pm (6:27pm): Chad Ramey, Sam Ryder, Harry Higgs

Chad Ramey, Sam Ryder, Harry Higgs 1:38pm (6:38pm): Kevin Kisner, Doug Ghim, Ricky Castillo

Kevin Kisner, Doug Ghim, Ricky Castillo 1:49pm (6:49pm): Harrison Endycott, Takumi Kanaya, William Mouw

Harrison Endycott, Takumi Kanaya, William Mouw 2:00pm (7:00pm): Paul Peterson, Kaito Onishi, Andi Xu

Paul Peterson, Kaito Onishi, Andi Xu 2:11pm (7:11pm): Thriston Lawrence, Jackson Suber, Joe Hooks

Thriston Lawrence, Jackson Suber, Joe Hooks 2:22pm (7:22pm): Rikuya Hoshino, Gordon Sargent, Ashton McCulloch (a)

ROCKET CLASSIC ROUND TWO TEE TIMES 2025

1st hole - ET (BST)

6:45am (11:45am): Justin Lower, Mac Meissner, Isaiah Salinda

Justin Lower, Mac Meissner, Isaiah Salinda 6:56am (11:56am): Ryan Gerard, Chan Kim, Aldrich Potgieter

Ryan Gerard, Chan Kim, Aldrich Potgieter 7:07am (12:07pm): Ryan Brehm, Hayden Buckley, Greyson Sigg

Ryan Brehm, Hayden Buckley, Greyson Sigg 7:18am (12:18pm): Harry Hall, Joseph Bramlett, Aaron Wise

Harry Hall, Joseph Bramlett, Aaron Wise 7:29am (12:29pm): Davis Thompson, Chris Kirk, Si Woo Kim

Davis Thompson, Chris Kirk, Si Woo Kim 7:40am (12:40pm): Matt McCarty, Davis Riley, Camillo Villegas

Matt McCarty, Davis Riley, Camillo Villegas 7:51am (12:51pm): Garrick Higgo, Rafael Campos, Nick Hardy

Garrick Higgo, Rafael Campos, Nick Hardy 8:02am (1:02pm): Chad Ramey, Sam Ryder, Harry Higgs

Chad Ramey, Sam Ryder, Harry Higgs 8:13am (1:13pm): Kevin Kisner, Doug Ghim, Ricky Castillo

Kevin Kisner, Doug Ghim, Ricky Castillo 8:24am (1:24pm): Harrison Endycott, Takumi Kanaya, William Mouw

Harrison Endycott, Takumi Kanaya, William Mouw 8:35am (1:35pm): Paul Peterson, Kaito Onishi, Andi Xu

Paul Peterson, Kaito Onishi, Andi Xu 8:46am (1:46pm): Thriston Lawrence, Jackson Suber, Joe Hooks

Thriston Lawrence, Jackson Suber, Joe Hooks 8:57am (1:57pm): Rikuya Hoshino, Gordon Sargent, Ashton McCulloch (a)

Rikuya Hoshino, Gordon Sargent, Ashton McCulloch (a) 12:10pm (5:10pm): Lanto Griffin, Alex Noren, Alex Smalley

Lanto Griffin, Alex Noren, Alex Smalley 12:21pm (5:21pm): Carson Young, Will Gordon, Thorbjorn Olesen

Carson Young, Will Gordon, Thorbjorn Olesen 12:32pm (5:32pm): Andrew Putnam, David Lipsky, Danny Walker

Andrew Putnam, David Lipsky, Danny Walker 12:43pm (5:43pm): Min Woo Lee, Cam Davis, Wyndham Clark

Min Woo Lee, Cam Davis, Wyndham Clark 12:54pm (5:54pm): Keegan Bradley, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay

Keegan Bradley, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay 1:05pm (6:05pm): Akshay Bhatia, Rickie Fowler, Matt Fitzpatrick

Akshay Bhatia, Rickie Fowler, Matt Fitzpatrick 1:16pm (6:16pm): Nick Dunlap, Kurt Kitayama, Adam Schenk

Nick Dunlap, Kurt Kitayama, Adam Schenk 1:27pm (6:27pm): Erik van Rooyen, Matt Kuchar, Brandt Snedeker

Erik van Rooyen, Matt Kuchar, Brandt Snedeker 1:38pm (6:38pm): Ben Martin, Rasmus Hojgaard, Jeremy Paul

Ben Martin, Rasmus Hojgaard, Jeremy Paul 1:49pm (6:49pm): Trevor Cone, Noah Goodwin, Paul Waring

Trevor Cone, Noah Goodwin, Paul Waring 2:00pm (7:00pm): Jesper Svensson, Steven Fisk, Evan Brown

Jesper Svensson, Steven Fisk, Evan Brown 2:11pm (7:11pm): Will Chandler, Matthew Riedel, Otto Black

Will Chandler, Matthew Riedel, Otto Black 2:22pm (7:22pm): Taylor Dickson, John Pak, Dominic Clemons (a)

10th hole - EDT (BST)