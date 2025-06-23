The Open Championship Regional Qualifying Scoring And Live Updates: YouTube Stars And Premier League Players Among Those Vying For A Spot At Golf's Oldest Major

Welcome to Golf Monthly's coverage of The Open Championship Regional Qualifying, which takes place at 15 venues around the UK.
The first groups headed out at around 6.30am this morning, with over 2000 golfers attempting to qualify for golf's oldest Major, which is being held at Royal Portrush on the 17 - 20th July.
Among those attempting to qualify are YouTube stars like Peter Finch and Matt Fryer, as well as several DP World Tour winners, soccer players and amateurs.
The Open Championship Regional Qualifying Scores
BEARWOOD LAKES
- -3 John Gough
- +1 Daniel Gaunt
- +1 Jack Heasman (A)
CALDY
- +1 Caolan Burford
- +2 Thomas Matthews (A)
- +3 Harry Beavan
- +3 Dean Roberts (A)
CRAIGIELAW
- E Matthew Wilson
- +2 Ross Munro
- +2 Oliver Mukherjee (A) + 4 Others
ENVILLE
- -4 OJ Farrell
- -2 Jack South
- +1 Chris Freeman
- +1 Kieron Austin (A)
FERNDOWN
- -4 Jake Burnage
- -2 Joe Retford
- -2 Finbar Kane
- -2 Andrew Richardson
FRILFORD HEATH
- -2 Max Nicholls
- -2 Jamie Dick
- +1 Ben Lavender +2 Others
FULFORD
- -1 Ollie White
- E Will Marshall
- E Connor McKinney
GOG MAGOG
- -3 Timmy Moncur (A)
- -3 Ed Featherstone (A)
- -3 Jack Hawksby
HESKETH
- +2 Luke Harries
- +2 Greg Holmes
- +4 Kristian Taylor (A) + 2 Others
KILMARNOCK (BARASSIE)
- -1 James Donaldson (A)
- +1 Harvey McDonald
- +2 Freddie Lawrence
- +2 Arnor Ingi Finnbjornsson
LINDRICK
- -2 Bailey Gill
- -1 Oliver Sullivan
- E Sam Potter (E)
- E Josh Crumplin
MOOR PARK
- -5 Nya Fraser-Lawrence
- -3 Adam Batty
- -3 Habebul Islam
NORTH HANTS
- -1 Lawrence Courtney
- E Greg Hurley
- +1 Ben Parker
ROCHESTER & COBHAM PARK
- -3 Max Jordan
- -2 Jonathan Exon-Taylor
- -2 Oliver Lewis-Perkins (A)
- -2 Ant Tarchetti
- -2 Finn Lord
THE ISLAND
- -1 Brendan McCarroll
- -1 Rowan Lester
- +1 Alex Hietala
- +1 Ruaidhri McGee
HIGH 5 FOR FRASER-LAWRENCE
Excellent golf from Nya Fraser-Lawrence at Moor Park. The Englishman produces a five-under 67 to lead by two shots.
Behind Fraser-Lawrence is Adam Batty and Habebul Islam, who both fired three-under 69s in Hertfordshire.
UPDATE FROM THE ISLAND
Rowan Lester and Brendan McCarroll are one-under-par at The Island, with both men leading the field. Scoring has been low in Dublin, with just the pair breaking par in Ireland.
BURNAGE LEADS AT FERNDOWN
There had been a three-way tie at the top at Ferndown, with three players sat at two-under. However, Jake Burnage has just fired in a four-under 67 to lead by two at the Dorset venue.
LAWRENCE GOES LOW AT NORTH HANTS
We have a new leader at North Hants, with Lawrence Courtney firing a one-under 69 to lead and become the first player to break par.
FANTASTIC FARRELL
We have our round of the day, so far, and it comes from OJ Farrell.
Playing Enville, the Englishman produces a four-under 68 to take the lead by two shots from Jack South, who earlier carded a two-under 70. Both men are the only players under-par at the West Midlands venue.
WHITE UNDER-PAR AT FULFORD
We have our first under-par round at Fulford and it comes courtesy of Ollie White, who cards a one-under round to top the leaderboard.
He is one clear of Will Marshall and Connor McKinney, who are level and in a share of second spot.
GOOD LUCK PETER FINCH
Good afternoon 👋 Welcome Regional Qualifying live updates from Pete's round!Stay tuned on X and Instagram for regular live updates…
The YouTube star is an Open Qualifying regular and, during his round, there will be live tweeting of his progress. Finch is playing at Caldy and is level-par through two.
PARKER LEADS AT NORTH HANTS
No-one is yet to break par at North Hants, with Ben Parker just finishing his round to top the leaderboard at one-over. The Englishman leads Kevin Esteve by one stroke.
HOW MANY QUALIFY FROM EACH VENUE?
Currently, it's just gone past 1pm here in the UK and, with play well underway, you may wonder how many players qualify from each venue?
Well, as of now, that number won't be confirmed until every player has tee'd off at all 15 courses. Looking around the country the majority of the final tee times will be around 2.30pm, so once we know we shall update you.
TOUR PLAYERS APLENTY AT REGIONAL QUALIFYING
Ferndown looking resplendent for Regional Open Qualifying this morning. Following Robert Dinwiddie down the 1st, nearly 200 DP World Tour starts to his name, looping for himself pic.twitter.com/78EMVLrrSGJune 23, 2025
SCORES FLYING IN
With hundreds of scores already in, the stand-out rounds include John Gough at Bearwood Lakes, who fired a three-under 69 to comfortably sit top of the standings there.
Jack South carded a two-under 70 at Enville, three players are two-under at Ferndown, while three players are three-under at Gog Magog. Bailey Gill's two-under round at Lindrick has him leading, as Max Jordan is top at Rochester & Cobham Park at three-under.
THE VENUES
As mentioned, 15 venues are in play up-and-down the UK, with these including Bearwood Lakes, Caldy, Craigielaw, Enville, Ferndown, Frilford Heath, Fulford, Gog Magog, Hesketh, Kilmarnock (Barassie), Lindrick, Moor Park, North Hants, Rochester & Cobham Park and The Island.
BIG NAMES IN THE FIELD
Regional Qualifying always throws up an array of names and, among those in the field, are the likes of Robert Rock, who has won twice on the DP World Tour.
Other names include Tour players Ashley Chesters, former Walker Cup player John Gough, Premier League soccer star Jimmy Bullard and YouTuber Peter Finch, so a real mix of players are on show across the 15 venues.
HELLO ALL
Good morning and afternoon all, and welcome to Golf Monthly's coverage of The Open Championship's Regional Qualifying where over 2000 golfers are attempting to make it into Final Qualifying next week.
Currently, 15 venues around the UK are staging the tournaments and, in this blog, we will do our best to take you through every score as they come in.
Some familiar faces are out on the course, so keep up to date with all the action here!