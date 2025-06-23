The Open Championship Regional Qualifying Scoring And Live Updates: YouTube Stars And Premier League Players Among Those Vying For A Spot At Golf's Oldest Major

Refresh

HIGH 5 FOR FRASER-LAWRENCE Excellent golf from Nya Fraser-Lawrence at Moor Park. The Englishman produces a five-under 67 to lead by two shots. Behind Fraser-Lawrence is Adam Batty and Habebul Islam, who both fired three-under 69s in Hertfordshire.

UPDATE FROM THE ISLAND Rowan Lester and Brendan McCarroll are one-under-par at The Island, with both men leading the field. Scoring has been low in Dublin, with just the pair breaking par in Ireland.

BURNAGE LEADS AT FERNDOWN (Image credit: Getty Images) There had been a three-way tie at the top at Ferndown, with three players sat at two-under. However, Jake Burnage has just fired in a four-under 67 to lead by two at the Dorset venue.

LAWRENCE GOES LOW AT NORTH HANTS We have a new leader at North Hants, with Lawrence Courtney firing a one-under 69 to lead and become the first player to break par.

FANTASTIC FARRELL We have our round of the day, so far, and it comes from OJ Farrell. Playing Enville, the Englishman produces a four-under 68 to take the lead by two shots from Jack South, who earlier carded a two-under 70. Both men are the only players under-par at the West Midlands venue.

WHITE UNDER-PAR AT FULFORD We have our first under-par round at Fulford and it comes courtesy of Ollie White, who cards a one-under round to top the leaderboard. He is one clear of Will Marshall and Connor McKinney, who are level and in a share of second spot.

GOOD LUCK PETER FINCH Good afternoon 👋 Welcome Regional Qualifying live updates from Pete’s round!Stay tuned on X and Instagram for regular live updates… pic.twitter.com/FLJmJ0GQktJune 23, 2025 The YouTube star is an Open Qualifying regular and, during his round, there will be live tweeting of his progress. Finch is playing at Caldy and is level-par through two.

PARKER LEADS AT NORTH HANTS No-one is yet to break par at North Hants, with Ben Parker just finishing his round to top the leaderboard at one-over. The Englishman leads Kevin Esteve by one stroke.

HOW MANY QUALIFY FROM EACH VENUE? Currently, it's just gone past 1pm here in the UK and, with play well underway, you may wonder how many players qualify from each venue? Well, as of now, that number won't be confirmed until every player has tee'd off at all 15 courses. Looking around the country the majority of the final tee times will be around 2.30pm, so once we know we shall update you.

TOUR PLAYERS APLENTY AT REGIONAL QUALIFYING Ferndown looking resplendent for Regional Open Qualifying this morning. Following Robert Dinwiddie down the 1st, nearly 200 DP World Tour starts to his name, looping for himself pic.twitter.com/78EMVLrrSGJune 23, 2025

SCORES FLYING IN With hundreds of scores already in, the stand-out rounds include John Gough at Bearwood Lakes, who fired a three-under 69 to comfortably sit top of the standings there. Jack South carded a two-under 70 at Enville, three players are two-under at Ferndown, while three players are three-under at Gog Magog. Bailey Gill's two-under round at Lindrick has him leading, as Max Jordan is top at Rochester & Cobham Park at three-under.

THE VENUES As mentioned, 15 venues are in play up-and-down the UK, with these including Bearwood Lakes, Caldy, Craigielaw, Enville, Ferndown, Frilford Heath, Fulford, Gog Magog, Hesketh, Kilmarnock (Barassie), Lindrick, Moor Park, North Hants, Rochester & Cobham Park and The Island.

BIG NAMES IN THE FIELD (Image credit: Getty Images) Regional Qualifying always throws up an array of names and, among those in the field, are the likes of Robert Rock, who has won twice on the DP World Tour. Other names include Tour players Ashley Chesters, former Walker Cup player John Gough, Premier League soccer star Jimmy Bullard and YouTuber Peter Finch, so a real mix of players are on show across the 15 venues.