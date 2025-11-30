McIlroy, Scheffler, Fleetwood - Get Their Gear With Nike's Cyber Monday Golf Sale
Save big this Cyber Monday with Nike golf deals inspired by Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler
Conor Keenan
We've seen some incredible Black Friday discounts and deals throughout this weekend, but it doesn't stop there. Cyber Monday is almost upon us and I've already seen some fantastic bargains on Nike apparel.
Nike is renowned for it's premium golfing attire and it outfits some of the best players in the world including Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood and Scottie Scheffer. With that in mind, I've found the best deals on Nike shirts, pants and hoodies worn by the pros. I've even been able to find a whopping 45% discount on McIlroy's Victory Tour 3 shoe.
After McIlroy’s grand slam triumph at Augusta National earlier this year, the Tour Dri-Fit hoodie is becoming increasingly popular. In testing, we found it soft, stretchy and remarkably comfortable. Aesthetically, it's simple and understated, offering great versatility for wearing both on and off the course.
Read our full review in our Best Golf Hoodies Guide
We think this Tour polo is an excellent performance-focused t shirt. The Dri-Fit technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable on hot summer days. We found the fit was very well balanced; not too tight and not too baggy.
Read our full review in our Best Nike Golf Shirts Guide.
Another great addition to the Victory range, this long-sleeved polo provides excellent versatility for golfers playing on chilly early mornings and mild afternoons. The long sleeves are stretchy and elastic, which can be pushed up the arm with ease while maintaining a fashionable look. Ideal for golfers who play all year round.
The polo’s lightweight polyester material, which gives this shirt a soft feel to the touch and stretches nicely, providing you with a full range of movement. In testing, we found the polo kept us well-aerated on the course. All in all, it's a simple, stylish polo that feels great.
Nike's Dri-Fit technology is excellent at wicking sweat and keeping you cool and comfortable during summers days on the course. The Victory shorts have 4 nice deep pockets and are available in 2 colorways.
Read our full review in our Best Golf Shorts Guide
With lightweight and comfortable Nike Dri-FIT technology, these pants provide superior breathability and moisture management. The water-repellent finish adds versatility for golfers playing in damp conditions and light showers. The modern, slim fit are a great options for the stylish golfer.
Read our full review in our Best Golf Pants Guide
The Victory 3 still delivers outstanding comfort, feel and performance in 2025. It's 100% waterproof and one of the most comfortable shoes we have tested. Of course, you'll see McIlroy wearing the latest Victory 4 but the Victory 3 is still an excellent shoe that's available at an unbelievable price.
Read our full Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 Golf Shoe review
- Conor KeenanEcommerce Writer
