The Best Black Friday Streaming Deal For Golf Fans Might Just Come From Walmart – Save Big On Peacock Or Paramount+

The best Black Friday streaming deal for golf fans might just come from… Walmart.

But what could the retail behemoth possibly have to do with streaming golf, we hear you ask. Well, its membership scheme, Walmart+, now comes with a subscription to Peacock or Paramount+, two of the biggest US golf broadcasters.

What’s more, Walmart+ is currently 50% off this Black Friday, so just $49 will cover you for the next 12 months. For comparison, a Peacock Premium annual subscription costs $109.99, while a year's access with Paramount+ is priced at $59.99, rising to $89.99 from January.

So this is a great way to secure your 2026 golf viewing for a bargain!

Black Friday Deal Save 50% Walmart+ Annual Membership: was $98 now $49 at Walmart Simply sign up to Walmart+ and you'll get a free subscription to Peacock Premium or Paramount+ Essential – you can switch between them every 90 days.

Walmart+ gets you free deliveries on your groceries, savings on your gas, and a host of other perks. But they’ve just introduced a major draw with a free sub to one of two major streaming platforms.

Peacock is the streaming platform for broadcasting giant NBC, while Paramount+ is the online service of CBS.

Between them, they have much of the golfing calendar locked down. They split the men’s majors, with NBC getting the US Open and The Open while CBS gets the Masters and PGA Championship. They also have all the significant PGA Tour events sewn up between them.

You can’t have both, at least not at the same time. You can choose between Peacock and Paramount+, and swap between them every 90 days.

This way, you could watch all four men’s Majors in 2026 under the same deal. Set your sub to Paramount+ for the Masters (final two rounds) in April and PGA Championship (final two rounds) in May before switching to Peacock for the US Open in June and The Open in July.

For Paramount+ you get the Essential plan and for Peacock you get the Premium plan – all you need for catching their golf coverage.

Grab the Walmart+ Black Friday deal now

Stream from anywhere with NordVPN's Black Friday deal

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) unlocks geo-restrictions and enables you to stream Peacock and Paramount+ even if you're travelling outside the US at any point this season.

Disclaimer We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.