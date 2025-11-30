Act Fast! The Best Golf Hoodie I've Ever Tested is Currently 30% Off For Cyber Monday
This Sun Day Red hoodie delivers performance and luxury like nothing else I’ve tested, and it's among multiple items on sale from the brand this Cyber Monday
Sonny Evans
Over the years, I've tested a lot of golf apparel from premium brands and one particular garment stands-out as my favorite. In April, I was fortunate enough to get my hands on clothing from Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red brand, with one particular item performing that well I'm classing it as my favorite ever golf hoodie.
The best golf hoodies are becoming more and popular on the course, and this 3D Tour Cashmere Hoodie is a prime reason why, as it excels in looks and performance.
I can't stress enough how much I love this golf hoodie. It has a stunning soft feel and amazing comfort, while the smart aesthetic makes this the perfect golf top. Right now, it's 30% off, but be quick, as only select sizes and styles are available on the Sun Day Red website.
Read our full Sun Day Red 3D Tour Cashmere Hoodie Review
For those of you unaware, Sun Day Red is a collaborative brand between TaylorMade and Woods, with the 15-time Major winner spearheading the brand after his split with Nike towards the tail-end of 2023.
This hoodie is constructed from 100% cashmere fabric and is made with a 3D Knitting process that eliminates seams and delivers key stretch where needed. When I put this on I couldn't believe how soft it actually was!
Admittedly, the cashmere fabric requires vigilant maintenance, but this is a premium product that you will want to look after, especially when you notice how good it actually looks when on.
It doesn't feel bulky and it retains its shape nicely, with it striking the balance of top and hoodie perfectly. There's also lots of color options available and, along with this hoodie, Sun Day Red make some incredible golf shoes, with two of their models still on offer below...
A luxurious and high-performing golf shoe fit to don the feet of arguably the game's greatest player. Not only does it feature luxurious detailing, but it has an excellent, low-profile spiked outsole and there's even two insoles to choose from. Like the hoodie, it is now 30% off this Cyber Monday.
Read our full Sun Day Red Pioneer Cypress Review
The Pioneer Magnolia is also a spiked model and, with its stunning looks and excellent traction from the brilliant stud system, it is a superb option when on the course. They take a couple of rounds to break-in but, once you do, they provide ample comfort from the proprietary EVA foam.
Read our full Sun Day Red Pioneer Magnolia Golf Shoe Review
Sam is Golf Monthly's Senior E-commerce Editor which mean's he oversees everything E-com related on the site.
This takes the form of creating and updating Buying Guides, reviews, and finding bargain prices for deals content.
Working with golf gear and equipment over the last seven years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes.
He combines this knowledge with a passion for helping golfers get the best gear for them, and as such Sam manages a team of writers that look to deliver the most accurate, insightful, and informative reviews and buying advice. This is so the reader can find exactly what they are looking for, at a good price.
Additionally Sam oversees Golf Monthly voucher/coupon content which seeks to find you the best offers and promotions from well-known brands like Callaway, TaylorMade and many more.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a single-figure handicap.
