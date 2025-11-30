Act Fast! The Best Golf Hoodie I've Ever Tested is Currently 30% Off For Cyber Monday

Over the years, I've tested a lot of golf apparel from premium brands and one particular garment stands-out as my favorite. In April, I was fortunate enough to get my hands on clothing from Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red brand, with one particular item performing that well I'm classing it as my favorite ever golf hoodie.

The best golf hoodies are becoming more and popular on the course, and this 3D Tour Cashmere Hoodie is a prime reason why, as it excels in looks and performance.

For those of you unaware, Sun Day Red is a collaborative brand between TaylorMade and Woods, with the 15-time Major winner spearheading the brand after his split with Nike towards the tail-end of 2023.

This hoodie is constructed from 100% cashmere fabric and is made with a 3D Knitting process that eliminates seams and delivers key stretch where needed. When I put this on I couldn't believe how soft it actually was!

Admittedly, the cashmere fabric requires vigilant maintenance, but this is a premium product that you will want to look after, especially when you notice how good it actually looks when on.

It doesn't feel bulky and it retains its shape nicely, with it striking the balance of top and hoodie perfectly. There's also lots of color options available and, along with this hoodie, Sun Day Red make some incredible golf shoes, with two of their models still on offer below...