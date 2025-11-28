I Can't Stop Buying Putters And One Of These 7 Great Deals Will Be Next On My List

I’m an avid collector of putters. It started during COVID when I was stuck in the house, unable to get out and play. Boredom kicked in and while browsing eBay I came across a Ping Anser 2 putter that had me overflowing with nostalgia. I always wanted one of those when I was younger, ever since I watched my hero Payne Stewart using one on TV. I couldn’t afford it at the time and then you forget about it and move onto something else. But with nothing to do, nowhere to go and nothing to spend my money on in 2020, I bought that vintage Ping Anser 2 putter on eBay and that was the start.

Now I have three large golf bags rammed with putters. Usually vintage, mostly Ping, but eventually I started branching out a bit to more current models and different brands. Spiders and Zebras and Rams, oh my.

A couple of Spiders from my collection (Image credit: Howard Boylan)

I rarely even use any of these putters out on the course because a few years ago I was fortunate enough to experience a custom putter fitting with Ping where their expert fitters analysed every detail of my putting stroke and then came up with the ideal putter for me. That putter turned out to be the PLD Oslo 3 so when I go onto the course that’s the flatstick that accompanies me, because when the guys who work with Viktor Hovland and Terrell Hatton tell you that’s the putter for you, it’d be daft not to listen.

That doesn’t mean I don’t get to use the other putters I buy though. In fact, I use them more than I use my gamer, which I rarely practice with because, well, that’s boring. It’s far more fun experimenting with a belly putter or the weird and wonderful IB Putter Sweet Spot designed by Ivan Ballesteros, nephew of the great Seve.

I actually putt far more than I play, which is ironic as despite all the hours I spend doing it putting has been the worst part of my game for many years, although I think I’ve turned a corner on that recently. Mind you, if I had a dollar for every time I’d thought that then I’d be… well I’d be able to buy a lot more putters.

(Image credit: Future)

Anyway, while I may be taking things to the extreme, there is actually some logic to having more than one putter. Sometimes a change is as good as a rest, and if things are going stale for you on the greens it can be good to shake it up by introducing a new putter to the bag. It may work, it may not, but if it doesn’t you will often find yourself feeling more appreciative towards your old putter and will go back to it with a renewed vigor.

It also isn’t the worst idea to have a back up putter for when you are playing on different speed greens. Often it helps having a heavier putter head when playing slow greens, or winter golf, while for lightning quick summer greens you may feel more comfortable with a lighter head.

New putters are expensive of course, so I’ve had to restrict myself and I only pick up a few each year, but Black Friday is as good a time as any to grab one and after looking around today I have my eye on a few so thought I’d share some of those deals with you.

So whether you are looking for a new flatstick, you just want to mix things up by giving yourself an alternative, or even if you are a putter junkie like me, here are seven deals to look at.

