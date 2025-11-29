I Finally Caved And Bought Scottie Scheffler's 'Must Have' Training Aid, And It's Now On Offer This Black Friday

My colleague Joe has rattled on about Scottie Scheffler's grip training aid for the best part of two years now. Ever since Scheffler rose to the top of the men's ranking, Joe spotted that a vital part of his pre-round warm-up was practising with a 6-iron with a moulded training grip on.

I've heard so much about this famous grip that I've finally caved and put one on my own club to see what all the fuss is about. I picked mine up in the UK for £12, but we've spotted a great deal in the US, where you can pick up two of these 'must-have' training aids for just over $8 each. But, before all of that, why is this training aid so useful? And what is it?

To answer my first question is pretty simple. This training aid takes the place of a conventional grip on your golf club and is moulded into a position where you hands can only be placed on the club in the perfect position.

But what did Joe have to say about the infamous training grip? "The secret to Scheffler's remarkable accuracy and consistency is obviously a supreme level of talent and coordination, but he, more than anyone else in the game, prioritises a foundational element often overlooked: grip consistency. Is that just a coincidence? I don’t believe so."

Scheffler, in collaboration with his long-time coach Randy Smith, places unparalleled importance on the consistent placement of his hands on the club, knowing that this is the number one influence on ball flight. To help him achieve this consistency, he has, for the past few years, employed a simple yet effective training aid: a $10 moulded rubber grip fitted onto a practice club that matches the specifications of his gamer set. As Scheffler has said repeatedly, this is a “non-negotiable” in his practice."

We've spotted a new offer on the now-famous training grip.

Whatever you do, I think this is the cheapest way you can improve your golf for 2026. A consistent grip is the start of every good golf swing. I'm already reaping the benefits having used it since the start of this year, and I recommend you jump on the chance now too.