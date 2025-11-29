I Finally Caved And Bought Scottie Scheffler's 'Must Have' Training Aid, And It's Now On Offer This Black Friday
Scottie Scheffler's 'non-negotiable' grip training aid is at the lowest price we've ever seen.
My colleague Joe has rattled on about Scottie Scheffler's grip training aid for the best part of two years now. Ever since Scheffler rose to the top of the men's ranking, Joe spotted that a vital part of his pre-round warm-up was practising with a 6-iron with a moulded training grip on.
I've heard so much about this famous grip that I've finally caved and put one on my own club to see what all the fuss is about. I picked mine up in the UK for £12, but we've spotted a great deal in the US, where you can pick up two of these 'must-have' training aids for just over $8 each. But, before all of that, why is this training aid so useful? And what is it?
To answer my first question is pretty simple. This training aid takes the place of a conventional grip on your golf club and is moulded into a position where you hands can only be placed on the club in the perfect position.
The best player in the world swears by this cheap (but highly effective) grip training aid. If it's good enough for him, it should be good enough for you, too. Train a perfect grip with this device. Your game - and your future self - will thank you in the long run.
But what did Joe have to say about the infamous training grip? "The secret to Scheffler's remarkable accuracy and consistency is obviously a supreme level of talent and coordination, but he, more than anyone else in the game, prioritises a foundational element often overlooked: grip consistency. Is that just a coincidence? I don’t believe so."
Scheffler, in collaboration with his long-time coach Randy Smith, places unparalleled importance on the consistent placement of his hands on the club, knowing that this is the number one influence on ball flight. To help him achieve this consistency, he has, for the past few years, employed a simple yet effective training aid: a $10 moulded rubber grip fitted onto a practice club that matches the specifications of his gamer set. As Scheffler has said repeatedly, this is a “non-negotiable” in his practice."
We've spotted a new offer on the now-famous training grip. It's normally $9.99, but now you can get two for $16.99, saving $2.99. Why would you want two? To put on two clubs, of course! Why not whack one on a wedge and a mid-iron? Or, if you're feeling particularly adventurous, why not your driver?
Whatever you do, I think this is the cheapest way you can improve your golf for 2026. A consistent grip is the start of every good golf swing. I'm already reaping the benefits having used it since the start of this year, and I recommend you jump on the chance now too.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Dan has been with the Golf Monthly team since 2021. He graduated with a Master's degree in International Journalism from the University of Sussex and looks after equipment reviews and buying guides, specializing in golf shoes, golf bags, golf trolleys, and apparel reviews. Dan is also a co-host of Kick Point: The Golf Gear Show. A left-handed golfer, his handicap index is currently 7.1, and he plays at Fulford Heath Golf Club in the West Midlands.
Dan's current What's In The Bag:
Driver: Cobra DS-Adapt X
Mini driver: TaylorMade R7 Quad Mini
Fairway: Ping G440 Max 21°
Irons: Titleist T250 (5), Titleist T100 (6-PW)
Wedges: Ping Glide Forged Pro (50, 56, 60)
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Grip: Golf Pride Tour Velvet
Bag: Vessel Sunday III
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.