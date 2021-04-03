We take a look inside the bag of 2019 Open Champion Shane Lowry.
Shane Lowry What’s In The Bag?
Right now he is using a Srixon ZX5 driver after switching away from the Z 785.
He has it in 9.5 degrees of loft and it is fitted with a Mitsubishi Diamana White 70X shaft.
Lowry then carries a TaylorMade SIM three-wood as well as an M5 model too.
He then uses a combo set of Srixon irons starting with the Srixon ZX utility irons.
At the moment he uses two of them, a 2 iron and 3 iron. His 2 iron is fitted with a Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White TX Hybrid shaft. His 3 iron has a KBS shaft just like the rest of his irons.
He then carries the Srixon ZX5 irons between the four and five-irons.
Finally the more compact ZX7 go from six-iron down to the pitching wedge.
The Irishman carries three Cleveland RTX-4 ZipCore wedges in 50, bent to 51, 58 and what looks to be 60 degrees of loft.
Lowry then has a Limited Edition Odyssey O-Works Black 2-ball putter with a Stroke Lab shaft in the bag after using a White Ice 2-ball for a while.
His ball is the Srixon Z-Star XV.
Driver: Srixon ZX5, 9.5°, Mitsubishi Diamana White 70X shaft.
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM Max, 15°, Project X Hulk 70G 6.5 shaft
5 wood: TaylorMade M5
Utility Irons (2-3): Srixon ZX
Irons: Srixon ZX5 (4-5), Srixon ZX7 (6-PW) with KBS Tour 130X shafts.
Wedges: Cleveland RTX-4 ZipCore 50° (bent to 51°), 58° and 60°.
Putter: Odyssey O-Works Black 2-Ball
Ball: Srixon Z-Star XV
Glove: Srixon
Shoes: FootJoy Icon MyJoys