Shane Lowry What’s In The Bag?

Lets take a look inside the bag of 2019 Open Champion Shane Lowry.

Right now he is using a Srixon ZX5 driver after switching away from the Z 785.

He has it in 9.5 degrees of loft and it is fitted with a Mitsubishi Diamana White 70X shaft.

Lowry then carries a TaylorMade SIM three-wood as well as an M5 model too.

He then uses a combo set of Srixon irons starting with the Srixon ZX utility irons.

At the moment he uses two of them, a 2 iron and 3 iron. His 2 iron is fitted with a Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White TX Hybrid shaft. His 3 iron has a KBS shaft just like the rest of his irons.

He then carries the Srixon ZX5 irons between the four and five-irons.

Finally the more compact ZX7 go from six-iron down to the pitching wedge.

The Irishman carries three Cleveland RTX-4 ZipCore wedges in 50, bent to 51, 58 and what looks to be 60 degrees of loft.

Lowry then has a Limited Edition Odyssey O-Works Black 2-ball putter with a Stroke Lab shaft in the bag after using a White Ice 2-ball for a while.

His ball is the Srixon Z-Star XV.

Driver: Srixon ZX5, 9.5°, Mitsubishi Diamana White 70X shaft.

3 wood: TaylorMade SIM Max, 15°, Project X Hulk 70G 6.5 shaft

5 wood: TaylorMade M5

Utility Irons (2-3): Srixon ZX

Irons: Srixon ZX5 (4-5), Srixon ZX7 (6-PW) with KBS Tour 130X shafts.

Wedges: Cleveland RTX-4 ZipCore 50° (bent to 51°), 58° and 60°.

Putter: Odyssey O-Works Black 2-Ball

Ball: Srixon Z-Star XV

Glove: Srixon

Shoes: FootJoy Icon MyJoys