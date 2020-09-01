Srixon ZX7 Driver
Joel Tadman tests the new ZX7 driver from Srixon to see how it performs
The ZX7 is a mightily impressive option, combining good speed with the ability to control accuracy in a multitude of ways and although it's £100 more expensive than the previous version, the fact it still comes in under £450 means it offers very good value too.
Provides a solid, explosive feel that converts into competitive distance while providing different ways golfers can control direction.
Hosel adjustability system appears complicated. Not the easiest to align.
Srixon ZX7 Driver Review
Srixon is a brand that goes under the radar but actually makes some impressive product competing with the very best in multiple categories, most notably in balls and irons.
But how does its new driver offering stack up? You can read about the updated tech here, but we tested the ZX7 model in 8.5° indoors on the Foresight Sports GCQuad launch monitor using Titleist Pro V1x golf balls before hitting it outdoors on the range and we have to say we were impressed from the off.
At address, it has an appealing look behind the ball. The ZX7 has a more compact, deeper-faced profile at address compared to the ZX5 model. It has a simple, no frills look on top with a glossy carbon crown and a very subtle alignment mark to minimise distractions over the ball.
The smaller more rounded profile will suit the eye of the slightly lower handicapper it has been designed for while everyone who hits it will love the feel of the face. Powerful with a slightly duller sound thanks to the larger carbon fibre crown, it strikes a really nice balance in terms of the acoustics.
You really get nothing up through the hands, like all the energy you create gets put into the ball at impact.
This converted into performance, with the ZX7 producing some impressive numbers across the board in the stock Project X HZRDUS Smoke 6.0 shaft. More than competitive ball speeds pushing 160mph and a surprisingly high launch of 15° with spin just over 2200 rpm resulted in an average carry of 275 yards, topping out at 280 yards.
The flight was strong but reducing spin through further tweaks during a fitting could almost certainly eek out some extra yards, especially when you consider the complexity of the adjustable hosel system.
We liked how we were able to reposition the sole weights, slotting the heavier 8g weight in the toe to add some fade bias and negate our miss to the left leaving the 4g weight in the heel.
Testing it against the ZX5 on the range, it looked like the ZX7 still offers a more penetrating flight and didn’t seem to be as forgiving, although there really wasn’t much in it.
The ZX7 represents a big improvement over the Z 785 model, thanks in part to the stock shaft but also from the redesign of the clubhead.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf. He is also responsible for all content on irons and golf tech, including distance measuring devices and launch monitors.
During these enjoyable years he has had some money-can't-buy experiences, like interviewing Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy one-on-one and covering the 2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 87 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 4.7.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: TaylorMade SIM2, 9°
Fairway wood: Titleist TSi3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: TaylorMade P770, 4-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54° and 58°
Putter: Evnroll ER2V
Ball: 2021 Titleist Pro V1x
