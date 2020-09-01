Srixon ZX7 Driver Review

Srixon is a brand that goes under the radar but actually makes some impressive product competing with the very best in multiple categories, most notably in balls and irons.

But how does its new driver offering stack up? You can read about the updated tech here, but we tested the ZX7 model in 8.5° indoors on the Foresight Sports GCQuad launch monitor using Titleist Pro V1x golf balls before hitting it outdoors on the range and we have to say we were impressed from the off.

At address, it has an appealing look behind the ball. The ZX7 has a more compact, deeper-faced profile at address compared to the ZX5 model. It has a simple, no frills look on top with a glossy carbon crown and a very subtle alignment mark to minimise distractions over the ball.

The smaller more rounded profile will suit the eye of the slightly lower handicapper it has been designed for while everyone who hits it will love the feel of the face. Powerful with a slightly duller sound thanks to the larger carbon fibre crown, it strikes a really nice balance in terms of the acoustics.

You really get nothing up through the hands, like all the energy you create gets put into the ball at impact.

This converted into performance, with the ZX7 producing some impressive numbers across the board in the stock Project X HZRDUS Smoke 6.0 shaft. More than competitive ball speeds pushing 160mph and a surprisingly high launch of 15° with spin just over 2200 rpm resulted in an average carry of 275 yards, topping out at 280 yards.

The flight was strong but reducing spin through further tweaks during a fitting could almost certainly eek out some extra yards, especially when you consider the complexity of the adjustable hosel system.

We liked how we were able to reposition the sole weights, slotting the heavier 8g weight in the toe to add some fade bias and negate our miss to the left leaving the 4g weight in the heel.

Testing it against the ZX5 on the range, it looked like the ZX7 still offers a more penetrating flight and didn’t seem to be as forgiving, although there really wasn’t much in it.

The ZX7 represents a big improvement over the Z 785 model, thanks in part to the stock shaft but also from the redesign of the clubhead.