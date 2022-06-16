Keegan Bradley What's In The Bag?
We take a look at the clubs American Keegan Bradley puts in his bag on the PGA Tour circuit.
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Keegan Bradley What's In The Bag?
Keegan Bradley's last win on the PGA Tour came at the 2018 BMW Championship in another play-off. Out of his four wins, three of them have been in play-offs including his 2011 PGA Championship win at Atlanta Athletic Club in Georgia. It was his first win in over six years, which could have been in large part due to the ban of his anchored style of putting.
“A lot has happened to me over these six years,” he said. “The belly putter was a tougher transition than I thought, and I kind of fell off the radar there for a little while. It's tough to go from being on Ryder Cup teams, being on Presidents Cup teams to outside the top 100 in the world. That was difficult."
What clubs does Bradley put into his bag? We take at his interesting mix of clubs below.
Keegan Bradley What's In The Bag?
Driver
TaylorMade SIM
Bradley uses a TaylorMade SIM driver at the moment. Interestingly he had put the newer TaylorMade Stealth Plus model in the bag but he seems to like the older model as it came back into his setup fairly quickly.
Fairway Wood
TaylorMade SIM2 Max HL
Bradley then uses a TaylorMade SIM2 Max fairway wood with 16.5 degrees of loft. it is also the higher launch model which many Tour players use to get the ball into the air with a higher launch.
Hybrid
Callaway Apex UW
Bradley has been using hybrids for a while now and after using the Callaway Apex Pro for a while he has now got a newer Callaway Apex UW in the bag. It has 20 degrees of loft. The club has been finding its way into several players' bags at the moment and it isn't hard to see why. Phil Mickelson was involved in its development and joined other Callaway staffers in calling for a “go to” club that better players can count on from the tee, fairway, or rough.
- Read our full Callaway Apex UW Hybrid review (opens in new tab)
Irons
Srixon ZX5, Srixon ZX7
Bradley, a long-time Srixon/Cleveland staff player, then has three Srixon ZX5's from three-iron down to five-iron. The rest of his irons from six-iron down to pitching wedge are Srixon ZX7's.
- Read our full Srixon ZX7 Iron review (opens in new tab)
Wedges
Cleveland RTX Zip Core Tour Rack
His two wedges have 52 and 58 degrees of loft and are both Cleveland RTX Zip Core Tour Rack models. He also carries a couple of wedges that are the same model but with Mid and Low bounce profiles.
- Read our full Cleveland RTX ZipCore Wedge Review
Putter
Odyssey Versa Jailbird
Finally, his putter is an Odyssey Versa Jailbird which has been part of his setup for a while now.
Ball
Srixon Z-Star
Bradley uses a Srixon Z-Star golf ball which made our best golf balls (opens in new tab) guide. The new seventh generation Z-Star features a number of improvements on the previous model. The 0.6mm cover is actually now slightly thicker, promising enhanced spin, feel, and control around the greens. The greenside spin on offer is fantastic and even with well-used wedges we noticed plenty of grab and stop on the second bounce when we tested the ball.
- Read our full Srixon Z-Star ball review (opens in new tab)
Full Specs
Driver: TaylorMade SIM (10.5 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus Black 6X shaft
3-wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max HL (16.5 at 15.75 degrees D1 Surefit) with Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black 80G 6.5TX shaft
Hybrid: Callaway UW (19 degrees) with Project X EvenFlow Hybrid 95 6.5TX shaft
Irons: Srixon ZX5 (3-5) Srixon ZX7 (6-PW) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
Wedges: Cleveland RTX Zip Core Tour Rack (50-10 Mid at 52, 58-6) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts
Putter: Odyssey Versa Jailbird
Ball: Srixon Z-Star
A golfer for most of his life, Sam started playing the game to prove he was the best player out of his father and two brothers.
He quickly became a golf equipment expert and has always been the one family and friends come to for buying advice, and spends a lot of his time putting golf gear, apparel and shoes to the test.
He is a graduate of Swansea University where he studied History and American Studies, and he has been a part of the Golf Monthly team since February 2018. He also previously worked for World Soccer and Rugby World magazines.
A jack of all trades across print and digital formats, Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website. He also oversees all Tour player content as well.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
Sam is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TS3
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M5 (15 degrees), Nike Covert Tour 2.0 (19 degrees)
Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚
Putter: Scotty Cameron Circa 62 #6
-
-
Viktor Hovland What's In The Bag?
We take a look inside the bag of the Norwegian professional
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Shane Lowry 'Had It Up To Here' With LIV Golf Chat
The former Open champion is fed up with the Saudi-backed series being the only thing being talked about in golf
By Jeff Kimber • Published
-
Viktor Hovland What's In The Bag?
We take a look inside the bag of the Norwegian professional
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Justin Rose What’s In The Bag?
What clubs does Justin Rose currently use?
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Billy Horschel What's In The Bag?
Take a look at the equipment used by American Billy Horschel
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Victor Perez What's In The Bag?
We take a look inside the bag of Frenchman Victor Perez.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Davis Riley What's In The Bag?
We take a look inside the bag of American professional golfer Davis Riley.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Mito Pereira What's In The Bag?
We take a look inside the bag of Chilean professional golfer Mito Pereira.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Cameron Young What's In The Bag?
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Sam Horsfield What's In The Bag?
Take a look what the Englishman carries in his bag.
By Sam Tremlett • Published