Keegan Bradley What's In The Bag?

Keegan Bradley's last win on the PGA Tour came at the 2018 BMW Championship in another play-off. Out of his four wins, three of them have been in play-offs including his 2011 PGA Championship win at Atlanta Athletic Club in Georgia. It was his first win in over six years, which could have been in large part due to the ban of his anchored style of putting.

“A lot has happened to me over these six years,” he said. “The belly putter was a tougher transition than I thought, and I kind of fell off the radar there for a little while. It's tough to go from being on Ryder Cup teams, being on Presidents Cup teams to outside the top 100 in the world. That was difficult."

What clubs does Bradley put into his bag? We take at his interesting mix of clubs below.

Driver

TaylorMade SIM

Bradley uses a TaylorMade SIM driver at the moment. Interestingly he had put the newer TaylorMade Stealth Plus model in the bag but he seems to like the older model as it came back into his setup fairly quickly.

Fairway Wood

TaylorMade SIM2 Max HL

Bradley then uses a TaylorMade SIM2 Max fairway wood with 16.5 degrees of loft. it is also the higher launch model which many Tour players use to get the ball into the air with a higher launch.

Hybrid

Callaway Apex UW

Bradley has been using hybrids for a while now and after using the Callaway Apex Pro for a while he has now got a newer Callaway Apex UW in the bag. It has 20 degrees of loft. The club has been finding its way into several players' bags at the moment and it isn't hard to see why. Phil Mickelson was involved in its development and joined other Callaway staffers in calling for a “go to” club that better players can count on from the tee, fairway, or rough.

Irons

Srixon ZX5, Srixon ZX7

Bradley, a long-time Srixon/Cleveland staff player, then has three Srixon ZX5's from three-iron down to five-iron. The rest of his irons from six-iron down to pitching wedge are Srixon ZX7's.

Wedges

Cleveland RTX Zip Core Tour Rack

His two wedges have 52 and 58 degrees of loft and are both Cleveland RTX Zip Core Tour Rack models. He also carries a couple of wedges that are the same model but with Mid and Low bounce profiles.

Putter

Odyssey Versa Jailbird

Finally, his putter is an Odyssey Versa Jailbird which has been part of his setup for a while now.

Ball

Srixon Z-Star

Bradley uses a Srixon Z-Star golf ball which made our best golf balls (opens in new tab) guide. The new seventh generation Z-Star features a number of improvements on the previous model. The 0.6mm cover is actually now slightly thicker, promising enhanced spin, feel, and control around the greens. The greenside spin on offer is fantastic and even with well-used wedges we noticed plenty of grab and stop on the second bounce when we tested the ball.

Full Specs

Driver: TaylorMade SIM (10.5 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus Black 6X shaft

3-wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max HL (16.5 at 15.75 degrees D1 Surefit) with Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black 80G 6.5TX shaft

Hybrid: Callaway UW (19 degrees) with Project X EvenFlow Hybrid 95 6.5TX shaft

Irons: Srixon ZX5 (3-5) Srixon ZX7 (6-PW) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Wedges: Cleveland RTX Zip Core Tour Rack (50-10 Mid at 52, 58-6) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Putter: Odyssey Versa Jailbird

Ball: Srixon Z-Star