Why The New Odyssey Square 2 Square Range Is About To Seriously Disrupt The Putter Market
Take a deep dive into everything you need to know about the Odyssey Square 2 Square putter lineup
Just a year on from the launch of the Ai-One putter range, Odyssey has released what could be its most impressive display of innovation and technology to date. The new Square 2 Square lineup promises to build on what the Ai-One range brought to the table and then some thanks to a clever new design.
While L.A.B. Golf has certainly captured the attention of golfers recently thanks to its ground-breaking DF3 and Mezz.1 Max putters with lie angle balance technology, Odyssey could argue it was the pioneer of this concept when the brand’s toe up putters were released back in 2016. While some golfers were convinced by the design back then, the putters were unfortunately somewhat of an eye sore and golfers struggled to buy into the idea as a result. The new Square 2 Square lineup will still look a little outlandish to some, but some big improvements to the design should certainly get golfers intrigued.
The real kicker here, and the reason these putters could seriously disrupt the putter market, is that the Square 2 Square putter range is coming to retail at just $299/£289. We’re talking around $170 less than a stock L.A.B. Golf putter, considerably more when you start adding customization and around $150 less than the PXG Allan putter - the two current competitors with similar lie angle balance and zero torque designs respectively.
While you could argue all of these putters have gone about trying to achieve the same result in slightly different ways and the head designs do differ, ultimately price does play a big role in a golfer's decision to purchase a product and when Odyssey is offering what it claims to be a very similar product with far better visuals at a far cheaper price, it certainly makes for a compelling proposition.
The Models
There are three putter models available in the Square 2 Square range, the first and what will likely be the most sought after is the Jailbird. This larger mallet putter is extremely popular among many PGA Tour players and helped Wyndham Clark pick up his maiden major championship at the US Open in 2023.
The second model on offer is the #7 as used by the likes of Xander Schauffele and Nick Dunlap. This is like a blade with wings added for additional stability.
The last model in the range is the Double Wide which is somewhat of a stretched bladed putter. For those that already play a center-shafted putter, the Double Wide would be a fairly seamless transition into one of these Square 2 Square putters as there seems to be less onset at address on this model.
The Technology
The premise behind the Square 2 Square putter range is that these putters are designed and built to be Stroke Balanced. This is achieved through a modern centre shafted design which sees the shaft enter the head directly behind the middle of the putter face and center the shaft on the center of gravity plane of the putter. By cleverly placing the shaft in this position, these putters sit with the toe up in a reverse torque position and therefore promote a square face relative to the path of the putting stroke. This is opposite to what is found in many of the best blade putters on the market that are built with high amounts of toe hang and therefore face rotation during the stroke.
Because of where the shaft enters the heads of the Square 2 Square putters there is some onset created. However, instead of the golfer having to manipulate the on set in order to get the correct loft on the putter face through impact, Odyssey has created these putters with 3.3° of shaft lean. This puts the golfer's hands into a natural forward press position without the golfer having to do this manually and likely opening the face angle at the same time - just another way in ensuring maximum club face stability.
While there is plenty new about the Square 2 Square putters, some of the revolutionary design features from the Ai-One putter range have carried over. The first of those is the Ai-One Smart face created through Artificial Intelligence. Believe it or not, professional golfers miss the center of the putter face just like us and when you strike a putt out of the heel or toe, the ball speed and distance that putt travels are affected.
The Ai-One insert features variable face thickness on the aluminium backer in order to counteract a drop in ball speed when putts are mishit and produce a repetitive roll on putts hit across the face. This is some of the most advanced technology ever put into golf club design and is what makes these some of the best putters you can purchase.
Alongside a face designed by a supercomputer, Odyssey is equipping all of its Square 2 Square putters with a steel Stroke Lab 90 putter shaft to help enhance weighting and feel throughout the stroke. The cherry on top is the soft oversize grip that these putters come equipped with, compared to the standard pistol-style grip that the original Ai-One putters come with.
For anyone in the market for a new putter, the Odyssey Square 2 Square putters certainly seem like a sensible option. Of course we would recommend getting fitted into any club you are looking to purchase but it’s hard to look past the combination of premium aesthetics and advanced levels of technology on offer from this putter range. The Square 2 Square lineup will be available to purchase at retail from the 29th November.
Sam has worked in the golf industry for 12 years, offering advice on equipment to all levels of golfers. Sam heads up any content around fairway woods, hybrids, wedges and golf balls but also writes about other equipment from time to time. Sam graduated from Webber International University in 2017 with a BSc Marketing Management degree while playing collegiate golf. His experience of playing professionally on both the EuroPro Tour and Clutch Pro Tour, alongside his golf retail history, means Sam has extensive knowledge of golf equipment and what works for different types of golfer.
Sam’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke TD, 9°
Fairway Wood: Titleist TRS2, 13°
Driving Iron: Titleist U505 17°
Irons: Ping Blueprint T 4-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM10, 50°, 54°, 60°
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
