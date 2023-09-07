Best Indoor Putting Green 2023

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It's no secret that putting is arguably the most important part of the game and the area where you can save the most amount of shots. How many times have you hit two great shots to find the putting surface, only to three-putt and walk away with an undeserved bogey, when a possible birdie was on the cards.

Obviously, when it comes to putting, there are plenty of ways to improve, such as purchasing one of the best putting aids. Another way, though, is to think about an indoor putting green, which can not only save you shots, but also make use of your time as it can be used in your home set up.

Like the best putting mats, they are designed to help hone your stroke, with an indoor putting green being a great option that won't break the bank. Below, we have listed the best ones currently on the market, with various aspects and details also listed to help find the right one for your game. Along with the best putting greens, why not also check out the best golf training aids, best golf nets and best golf simulators, additions which, again, will help complete your home practice set up.

The Quick List

Best Indoor Putting Green

Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Best Overall

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

First things first, the Perfect Practice Perfect Putting Mat features in various lengths which means there should be a size for everybody. Out of the box though, the putting mat essentially comes in three main parts which we found very easy to construct.

In our testing, we used it on two different surfaces - tiled floor (kitchen) and a carpeted floor and, rather handily, it performed very well on both, but it's worth noting that you must take care when unrolling it to ensure a smooth roll.

Aesthetically though, there are an array of different lines to help with both the path of your stroke and the start line of your putts. These visual lines are also backed up by two different size holes to aim for at the far end, with both on a raised platform to help with confidence of stroke.

Read our full Perfect Practice Perfect Putting Mat Review

Best premium model

(Image credit: Zen Golf)

Zen Green Stage Our expert review: Specifications Length (ft): Green Stage 12 x 8 feet Gradient: N/A - Gradient - Sidehill lies up to 9% gradient - Uphill + Downhill lies to a maximum 12% gradient Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Robust, well-made and realistic + Controlled easily using a touch screen + ‘Deep Strike’ zone allows for tees to be inserted Reasons to avoid - Sparse locations limit access - Expensive to install

Such is the quality of the Zen Green Stage you will see it in the Sky Sports studio whenever they are broadcasting the golf. Length-wise, it is a 6ft by 8ft mat that runs on hydraulics which are controlled by a simple touch screen panel paired via Bluetooth.

However, it's not the long game qualities we are interested in here, with the Zen Green Stage also used to create various breaking putts to closely simulate putts you would face on the course. In the set up, there is a single cup at the end of the mat, with the set-up tilting to produce the various amounts of break.

In testing, we loved the Green Stage, with it being a truly unique bit of kit that will improve performance out on the golf course. However, with all of this tech comes a slightly hefty price tag of over £14,000. If you can afford it though, there's truly nothing like it on the market.

Read our full Zen Green Stage Review

Best value

(Image credit: Me And My Golf)

Breaking Ball Putting Mat Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Length (ft): 7, 11 & 14 Stimpmeter: Approx 11 Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Great roll and quality balls + Brilliant packaging, will last a lifetime + Immediate feedback on what's happening with your putts + Unique product and works on a very necessary part of your game Reasons to avoid - Comes at a price (but is a sound investment)

Piers Ward and Andy Proudman, from Me and My Golf, are world-renowned PGA professionals who will be familiar to all of us through their online coaching and tips. Now they have come together to bring out a fascinating bit of kit which involves three revolutionary breaking balls and a putting mat.

We begin with the golf balls, which cleverly have differently weighted breaks. In testing, it was quite clear that the green ball has a slight break, the red ball has a medium break and the blue ball has a heavy break. The amount of break is influenced by a screw inside of the ball and, if the screw is on the right, the ball will break left to right and vice versa.

Another great addition is that the mat is available in 7.5ft (2.3m), 11ft (3.4m) and 14ft (4.3m), which allows for plenty of options for your needs. Also, the pattern on the mat itself, is designed to help green reading, start line and pace, with the Breaking Ball Putting Mat ticking all the boxes in this department. Lastly, regarding the golf balls, they didn't feel at all clicky or any different to other golf balls that you might use on the course.

Read our full Me And My Golf Breaking Ball Putting Mat Review

Best putting simulator

(Image credit: ExPutt)

Exputt RG Putting Simulator Our expert review: Specifications Length (inches): Putting mat 44.5"x13" Stimpmeter : Simulator can replicate most speeds Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Brilliant ease of use + Excellent functionality and graphics + Immediate and detailed feedback Reasons to avoid - All of the above comes at a price

In testing, we thought that the Exputt RG putting simulator was an excellent performer, with the ease of use and set-up process extremely simple. To begin with, everything is packaged and labelled perfectly and the user manual (which is detailed but essential reading) makes things very straightforward. Just roll out the mat, attach it to an HDMI port and position the high-speed camera, either on top of the TV or free standing via the tripod, to allow it to synch up with the mat.

Crucially, once we had created an account, there were an array of options to choose from. However, in the Classic option and Practice category, we were are able to hit putts from any distance, with uphill or sidehill breaks, and at whatever speed we wanted. So, if your local course offers greens that Stimp at 11, then you can replicate that.

The only slight downside is the price tag, but we thought you do get an awful lot for your money. The graphics are clear and, given how much data and functionality is available, we found significant improvements within our game. Certainly, if you want to take a deeper dive into your putting, then this is a brilliant way to get some hard facts together.

Read our full Exputt RG Putting Simulator Review

Best for durability

(Image credit: Big Moss)

Big Moss Commander Patio Series Putting Green Specifications Length (ft): Putting surface - 2' x 12' - Chipping Apron 2' x 3' extension - Total length of green 2' x 15' Stimpmeter: 11 Reasons to buy + Doubles up as a chipping green + Quality build will last 'longer than 10 years' Reasons to avoid - Does take up a fair bit of space

There's a lot to like about the Big Moss Commander Patio Series Putting Green, with the main standout being the fact you can use it for not only putting, but also chipping, with the Commander featuring a 2' x 3' extension that lengthens the putting green further, allowing you to chip.

This means you can really hone in your short game, with the overall design being built with input from The PGA’s top teaching professionals and Tour players. Because of this, Big Moss have been able to create a realistic home practice experience, with the pace of the green running at 11, a speed which you will see in professional tournaments.

We see further signs of quality in the Commander, as the putting green has been designed with a 5 mm high-density closed cell foam for durability, with Big Moss claiming it'll "easily last longer than 10 years and hold up to abuse better than any surface on the market."

Best for any surface

(Image credit: PrimePutt)

PrimePutt Tour-Quality Indoor Putting Mat Specifications Length (ft): 1.5' x 9', 3' x 9', 3' x 12' & 3' x15' Stimpmeter : 9 - 11 Reasons to buy + Available in various sizes + Built to be as realistic as Tour conditions Reasons to avoid - A little on the pricy side

The first thing to note about the PrimePutt Tour-Quality Indoor Putting Mat is that it comes in various sizes and lengths, so there should be something for everyone. What's more, there is quality littered throughout, with the putting mat actually used by various PGA Tour winners.

Constructed of top-quality artificial turf, it works superbly on all manner of surfaces, with the PrimePutt laying flat every single time. Other details include three cups, which have been designed to behave like an actual golf hole, whilst the 1/2" nylon turf is very durable.

Although it is on the pricier side, the build-quality shines through and, because it has been constructed with high-quality materials, it is built to last the test of time.

How We Test Golf Equipment

Our testing methodology for all golf equipment revolves around just that, testing. That means we use golf products to refute or back up manufacturers claims whilst also trying to see if the product is any good.

This will take the form of using the product over a period of time, on and off the golf course where applicable. For example, with indoor putting greens, we used them off the course to gauge, amongst other things, what they are actually like to use, how much space is needed, the quality, and how well they store away.

We believe that it is by using the equipment in the real world that shows just how good a product is. We should also note that no manufacturer can buy a good review because our testing team tells it how it is.

How to choose an indoor putting green

Here are some factors you need to consider when looking at purchasing an indoor putting green. (Also if you want a new flatstick as well, check out our guide on the best putters too)

Size

As you have seen, the best indoor putting greens come in a variety of sizes. If you want a long or short models, manufacturers have got you covered. The thing to be aware of on your end is how much space do you have, because this will then dictate which model to go for. Also, we recommend thinking about what kind of floor you will put the green on because some types of flooring, like wooden floors, perform better than others.

Convenience

Linking with the above point, how convenient do you want the indoor green to be, primarily in terms of how easy is it to store and fold away. Some of the models above are convenient and easily in a bag, whilst others have the hole attachment which takes up a bit more room.

What do you want to practice

If you’re looking to focus on a specific part of your putting, there will be a green for that. A long putting green will obviously help you with pace and distance control whilst models with holes on will help you gain more confidence just by seeing the ball go in the hole more often. Alternatively, if you just want to use the green for fun, rather than intense practice, then go for a model with holes and fun little accessories too.

Durability

The good thing about indoor putting greens is that they should last a long time because all you are doing on them is putting. That being said there are still models out there which wear down too quickly which is why we have collated the models above because none of them should do that. Just be aware of cheap materials used on putting greens because they won't perform well in the long term.

Price

No buying guide would be complete without at least mentioning the price factor. Some of the larger models can be quite expensive, but there is good value for money to be had here as they last a long time.

FAQs

Are indoor putting greens worth it? Yes, definitely! Putting is arguably the most important part of the game and the easiest ways to save shots. If you are unable to get up to the putting green to practice, an indoor putting green is a great solution, especially as it's convenient and right on your door step.

What makes a good indoor putting green? First things first, it must be durable. You don't want to keep rolling and unrolling the putting green to find out that it's starting to tear or change the way the ball rolls on the surface. It's also imperative that the ball stays level as it rolls, otherwise you won't be getting the full experience when it comes to putting.

How do you keep an indoor putting green clean? Keeping your indoor green clean is just one of the ways to extend its shelf life. Usually, you will be able to use a brush or vacuum on the greens, but it's worth reading the manual before you do so.

GOLF PROMO CODES AND COUPONS From clubs, balls and tees, to essential sportswear and fitness products, keep it affordable with a little help from our promo and coupon codes.