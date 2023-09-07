Best Indoor Putting Green 2023
Looking to improve your putting from the comfort of your own home? We've got you covered with the best indoor putting greens
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Best Indoor Putting Green: Quick Menu
1. The list in brief
2. Best overall
3. Best premium model
4. Best value
5. Best putting simulator
6. Best for durability
7. Best for any surface
8. How we test
9. How to choose
10. FAQs
It's no secret that putting is arguably the most important part of the game and the area where you can save the most amount of shots. How many times have you hit two great shots to find the putting surface, only to three-putt and walk away with an undeserved bogey, when a possible birdie was on the cards.
Obviously, when it comes to putting, there are plenty of ways to improve, such as purchasing one of the best putting aids. Another way, though, is to think about an indoor putting green, which can not only save you shots, but also make use of your time as it can be used in your home set up.
Like the best putting mats, they are designed to help hone your stroke, with an indoor putting green being a great option that won't break the bank. Below, we have listed the best ones currently on the market, with various aspects and details also listed to help find the right one for your game. Along with the best putting greens, why not also check out the best golf training aids, best golf nets and best golf simulators, additions which, again, will help complete your home practice set up.
The Quick List
Best overall
If you have space for it at home at home - and the floorboards aren’t too wonkey - the Perfect Practice Putting Mat is a great training aid that will help hone your stroke.
Best premium model
The Zen Green Stage will almost certainly take your golf game to the next level with the ability to recreate uneven lies in the long department and sloping putts on the greens.
Best value
Here's your chance to work on a part of your game that you've likely ignored, the breaking putt, which makes up around 90 per cent of your work on the greens.
Best putting simulator
The Exputt RG Putting Simulator is a fantastic and innovative piece of kit that offers incredible feedback on your stroke as well as providing fun challenges and stunning courses.
Best for durability
The Big Moss Commander Patio Series is not just a putting green, but can double up as a chipping green to offer the full short game improvement experience.
Best for any surface
Available in a number of lengths, the PrimePutt Putting Mat provides users with an incredibly realistic performance that rivals that of the professional circuit.
Best Indoor Putting Green
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Best Overall
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
First things first, the Perfect Practice Perfect Putting Mat features in various lengths which means there should be a size for everybody. Out of the box though, the putting mat essentially comes in three main parts which we found very easy to construct.
In our testing, we used it on two different surfaces - tiled floor (kitchen) and a carpeted floor and, rather handily, it performed very well on both, but it's worth noting that you must take care when unrolling it to ensure a smooth roll.
Aesthetically though, there are an array of different lines to help with both the path of your stroke and the start line of your putts. These visual lines are also backed up by two different size holes to aim for at the far end, with both on a raised platform to help with confidence of stroke.
- Read our full Perfect Practice Perfect Putting Mat Review
Best premium model
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Such is the quality of the Zen Green Stage you will see it in the Sky Sports studio whenever they are broadcasting the golf. Length-wise, it is a 6ft by 8ft mat that runs on hydraulics which are controlled by a simple touch screen panel paired via Bluetooth.
However, it's not the long game qualities we are interested in here, with the Zen Green Stage also used to create various breaking putts to closely simulate putts you would face on the course. In the set up, there is a single cup at the end of the mat, with the set-up tilting to produce the various amounts of break.
In testing, we loved the Green Stage, with it being a truly unique bit of kit that will improve performance out on the golf course. However, with all of this tech comes a slightly hefty price tag of over £14,000. If you can afford it though, there's truly nothing like it on the market.
- Read our full Zen Green Stage Review
Best value
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Piers Ward and Andy Proudman, from Me and My Golf, are world-renowned PGA professionals who will be familiar to all of us through their online coaching and tips. Now they have come together to bring out a fascinating bit of kit which involves three revolutionary breaking balls and a putting mat.
We begin with the golf balls, which cleverly have differently weighted breaks. In testing, it was quite clear that the green ball has a slight break, the red ball has a medium break and the blue ball has a heavy break. The amount of break is influenced by a screw inside of the ball and, if the screw is on the right, the ball will break left to right and vice versa.
Another great addition is that the mat is available in 7.5ft (2.3m), 11ft (3.4m) and 14ft (4.3m), which allows for plenty of options for your needs. Also, the pattern on the mat itself, is designed to help green reading, start line and pace, with the Breaking Ball Putting Mat ticking all the boxes in this department. Lastly, regarding the golf balls, they didn't feel at all clicky or any different to other golf balls that you might use on the course.
- Read our full Me And My Golf Breaking Ball Putting Mat Review
Best putting simulator
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
In testing, we thought that the Exputt RG putting simulator was an excellent performer, with the ease of use and set-up process extremely simple. To begin with, everything is packaged and labelled perfectly and the user manual (which is detailed but essential reading) makes things very straightforward. Just roll out the mat, attach it to an HDMI port and position the high-speed camera, either on top of the TV or free standing via the tripod, to allow it to synch up with the mat.
Crucially, once we had created an account, there were an array of options to choose from. However, in the Classic option and Practice category, we were are able to hit putts from any distance, with uphill or sidehill breaks, and at whatever speed we wanted. So, if your local course offers greens that Stimp at 11, then you can replicate that.
The only slight downside is the price tag, but we thought you do get an awful lot for your money. The graphics are clear and, given how much data and functionality is available, we found significant improvements within our game. Certainly, if you want to take a deeper dive into your putting, then this is a brilliant way to get some hard facts together.
- Read our full Exputt RG Putting Simulator Review
Best for durability
Big Moss Commander Patio Series Putting Green
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
There's a lot to like about the Big Moss Commander Patio Series Putting Green, with the main standout being the fact you can use it for not only putting, but also chipping, with the Commander featuring a 2' x 3' extension that lengthens the putting green further, allowing you to chip.
This means you can really hone in your short game, with the overall design being built with input from The PGA’s top teaching professionals and Tour players. Because of this, Big Moss have been able to create a realistic home practice experience, with the pace of the green running at 11, a speed which you will see in professional tournaments.
We see further signs of quality in the Commander, as the putting green has been designed with a 5 mm high-density closed cell foam for durability, with Big Moss claiming it'll "easily last longer than 10 years and hold up to abuse better than any surface on the market."
Best for any surface
PrimePutt Tour-Quality Indoor Putting Mat
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
The first thing to note about the PrimePutt Tour-Quality Indoor Putting Mat is that it comes in various sizes and lengths, so there should be something for everyone. What's more, there is quality littered throughout, with the putting mat actually used by various PGA Tour winners.
Constructed of top-quality artificial turf, it works superbly on all manner of surfaces, with the PrimePutt laying flat every single time. Other details include three cups, which have been designed to behave like an actual golf hole, whilst the 1/2" nylon turf is very durable.
Although it is on the pricier side, the build-quality shines through and, because it has been constructed with high-quality materials, it is built to last the test of time.
How We Test Golf Equipment
Our testing methodology for all golf equipment revolves around just that, testing. That means we use golf products to refute or back up manufacturers claims whilst also trying to see if the product is any good.
This will take the form of using the product over a period of time, on and off the golf course where applicable. For example, with indoor putting greens, we used them off the course to gauge, amongst other things, what they are actually like to use, how much space is needed, the quality, and how well they store away.
We believe that it is by using the equipment in the real world that shows just how good a product is. We should also note that no manufacturer can buy a good review because our testing team tells it how it is.
How to choose an indoor putting green
Here are some factors you need to consider when looking at purchasing an indoor putting green. (Also if you want a new flatstick as well, check out our guide on the best putters too)
Size
As you have seen, the best indoor putting greens come in a variety of sizes. If you want a long or short models, manufacturers have got you covered. The thing to be aware of on your end is how much space do you have, because this will then dictate which model to go for. Also, we recommend thinking about what kind of floor you will put the green on because some types of flooring, like wooden floors, perform better than others.
Convenience
Linking with the above point, how convenient do you want the indoor green to be, primarily in terms of how easy is it to store and fold away. Some of the models above are convenient and easily in a bag, whilst others have the hole attachment which takes up a bit more room.
What do you want to practice
If you’re looking to focus on a specific part of your putting, there will be a green for that. A long putting green will obviously help you with pace and distance control whilst models with holes on will help you gain more confidence just by seeing the ball go in the hole more often. Alternatively, if you just want to use the green for fun, rather than intense practice, then go for a model with holes and fun little accessories too.
Durability
The good thing about indoor putting greens is that they should last a long time because all you are doing on them is putting. That being said there are still models out there which wear down too quickly which is why we have collated the models above because none of them should do that. Just be aware of cheap materials used on putting greens because they won't perform well in the long term.
Price
No buying guide would be complete without at least mentioning the price factor. Some of the larger models can be quite expensive, but there is good value for money to be had here as they last a long time.
FAQs
Are indoor putting greens worth it?
Yes, definitely! Putting is arguably the most important part of the game and the easiest ways to save shots. If you are unable to get up to the putting green to practice, an indoor putting green is a great solution, especially as it's convenient and right on your door step.
What makes a good indoor putting green?
First things first, it must be durable. You don't want to keep rolling and unrolling the putting green to find out that it's starting to tear or change the way the ball rolls on the surface. It's also imperative that the ball stays level as it rolls, otherwise you won't be getting the full experience when it comes to putting.
How do you keep an indoor putting green clean?
Keeping your indoor green clean is just one of the ways to extend its shelf life. Usually, you will be able to use a brush or vacuum on the greens, but it's worth reading the manual before you do so.
From clubs, balls and tees, to essential sportswear and fitness products, keep it affordable with a little help from our promo and coupon codes.
Get saving on those Amazon orders with these coupon codes to help reduce the price in your basket.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
A Success - The People 'Prescribed' Golf For Their Health
The Golf for Health pilot is having a positive impact in Scotland
By Michael Weston Published
-
'That’s Just Stupid' - Mike Thomas Dismisses Rumors Of A Split With Son Justin
The response to rumors that the famous father-and-son team had split was short and to the point
By Michael Weston Published