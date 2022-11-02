Ogio All Elements Hybrid Stand Bag Review

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It says something about the All Elements range that this Terra Texture bag is one of the more sober offerings. The reason for this is that Ogio are looking to do something different with their golf bags, courtesy of a new creative designer, Seth Neville, who joined them from Vans in California. It is all part of Ogio’s gentle re-introduction to golf and this is a very premium bag in every sense.

Historically Ogio always made fantastic golf bags and, having been bought by Callaway in 2017, they are now offering something as stylish as it is solid. This bag won’t let you down when the heavens open – it is constructed from a waterproof fabric and is seam sealed throughout – and it works equally as well when thrown over your shoulders or on a trolley.

It features 8-way moulded dividers, which looks a bit odd but works really well, with space for four individual clubs and four larger sections to house your irons, wedges and alignment sticks if need be. The ability to easily get your clubs back in the bag remains an undervalued aspect of any stand bag and Ogio make things very easy here so you’re not wasting your time constantly rearranging your clubs. Down the side is the usual umbrella holder.

Under the bonnet there’s plenty of room with nine pockets with a premium waterproof valuables pocket to keep your phone etc dry and, if you are a bit of a hoarder, then you won’t be disappointed by the abundance of space available here. The tags on the zips also deserve a mention as it makes getting in and out of the pockets so much easier.

If you’re using a trolley then there are lock down cart straps to stop things moving around and, if you’re carrying, then Ogio bags use a double strap fit disc system that levels and evenly distributes the weight so your bag is perfectly balanced and customised for your body. This was very welcome given how irritating some straps can be as you spend the majority of a round trying to find the right balance.

There is also a ball silo pocket which, on first inspection, appeared a little gimmicky and old-fashioned but it actually made life a lot easier when there was need to play a provisional.

There’s more to come from Ogio and we can expect pencil bags in similar funky designs and hopefully the brand will continue on an upward curve. The game needs more colour and Ogio are very much delivering that.

I’m not sure that I ever knew this but Ogio stands for ‘our gear is organized’ and this stand bag certainly backs that up.