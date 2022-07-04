Ping Hoofer Monsoon Stand Bag Review
In this Ping Hoofer Monsoon Stand Bag Review, we assess how this waterproof golf bag stacks up versus the competition
This is an excellent bag for any golfer who plays regularly in wetter conditions or is looking for a lightweight, ergonomic stand bag they can carry around the golf course.
-
+
Fully waterproof
-
+
Excellent support from shoulder strap and lumbar cushion
-
+
Spacious pockets
-
-
Some golfers may want more club dividers
Ping Hoofer Monsoon Stand Bag Review
One of the best things about a stand bag is the freedom they give you to roam around the course with your clubs on your back. Ping is widely regarded as being one of the best golf bag manufacturers in the game, producing a range of bags (opens in new tab) that cater to the needs of pretty much every golfer. The Hoofer bags have built a sterling reputation, with Ping currently producing six different variations, including this Hoofer Monsoon. This is the wet weather alternative to the standard Ping Hoofer stand bag (opens in new tab) or the Ping Hoofer Lite for golfers who play during the wetter months of the year.
On first inspection, the bag has a very sleek design with its navy base color contrasting nicely with the red rubberized over-molded zippers located around the bag. In total, there are six roomy pockets on Hoofer Monsoon, four of which are seam-sealed by those seamed zippers and can be easily opened with minimal resistance. Inside the waterproof pockets, you’ll find more than enough room for tees, balls, snacks, and space for your waterproofs.
Speaking of space, the Hoofer Monsoon also comes with a 5-way top, giving easy access to your clubs. What's great about this bag compared to the best golf stand bags on the market is that its dividers aren't too large and doesn't allow your clubs to clunk around while you traverse the course. The Monsoon's 5-way top also stops club crowding at the bottom of your bag. That means you will never find yourself pulling two or three clubs out when you’re just trying to grab one.
The bag itself is made of a water-repellent material that will keep your clubs dry during the heaviest of showers and comes with a club head cover that is cleverly stored in the hip pad. That can be quickly deployed if you get caught in the rain, but when stowed away, it provides extra support to your lumbar. That cushioning combines well with the bag’s comfy and easily adjustable strap to provide a very smooth ride over 18 holes. You'll also find this bag very easy to lift out of your car thanks to the well-placed grab handle on the rim of the bag’s opening.
Overall, the Ping Hoofer Monsoon bag is one of the best waterproof golf bags (opens in new tab) on the market. Its watertight qualities make it an excellent option for anyone who plans on playing through the winter months, but it is also a lightweight alternative that provides plenty of storage space.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf. He is also responsible for all content on irons and golf tech, including distance measuring devices and launch monitors.
During these enjoyable years he has had some money-can't-buy experiences, like interviewing Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy one-on-one and covering the 2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 87 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 4.7.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: TaylorMade SIM2, 9°
Fairway wood: Titleist TSi3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: TaylorMade P770, 4-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54° and 58°
Putter: Evnroll ER2V
Ball: 2021 Titleist Pro V1x
