Ping Hoofer Monsoon Stand Bag Review



One of the best things about a stand bag is the freedom they give you to roam around the course with your clubs on your back. Ping is widely regarded as being one of the best golf bag manufacturers in the game, producing a range of bags (opens in new tab) that cater to the needs of pretty much every golfer. The Hoofer bags have built a sterling reputation, with Ping currently producing six different variations, including this Hoofer Monsoon. This is the wet weather alternative to the standard Ping Hoofer stand bag (opens in new tab) or the Ping Hoofer Lite for golfers who play during the wetter months of the year.

On first inspection, the bag has a very sleek design with its navy base color contrasting nicely with the red rubberized over-molded zippers located around the bag. In total, there are six roomy pockets on Hoofer Monsoon, four of which are seam-sealed by those seamed zippers and can be easily opened with minimal resistance. Inside the waterproof pockets, you’ll find more than enough room for tees, balls, snacks, and space for your waterproofs.

Speaking of space, the Hoofer Monsoon also comes with a 5-way top, giving easy access to your clubs. What's great about this bag compared to the best golf stand bags on the market is that its dividers aren't too large and doesn't allow your clubs to clunk around while you traverse the course. The Monsoon's 5-way top also stops club crowding at the bottom of your bag. That means you will never find yourself pulling two or three clubs out when you’re just trying to grab one.

The bag itself is made of a water-repellent material that will keep your clubs dry during the heaviest of showers and comes with a club head cover that is cleverly stored in the hip pad. That can be quickly deployed if you get caught in the rain, but when stowed away, it provides extra support to your lumbar. That cushioning combines well with the bag’s comfy and easily adjustable strap to provide a very smooth ride over 18 holes. You'll also find this bag very easy to lift out of your car thanks to the well-placed grab handle on the rim of the bag’s opening.