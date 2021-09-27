Putters
Evnroll ER2V Putter
Find out why we crowned this our favourite putter of 2021
By Joel Tadman •
SIK Golf Pro C Putter
Our SIK Golf Pro C Putter Review
By Joel Tadman •
Evnroll ER5v Midlock Putter
The innovative design from Evnroll has made it into our Editor's Choice List for 2021.
By Golf Monthly •
Scotty Cameron Phantom X Putters
Joel Tadman tests out the new Phantom X putters released by Scotty Cameron.
By Joel Tadman •
Evnroll ER8v Putter
After testing it out on the course, we give our verdict on the Evnroll ER8v mallet putter
By Andy Wright •
Ping 2021 Fetch Putter
The 2021 Fetch putter made our list Editor's Choice products in 2021.
By Golf Monthly •
Scotty Cameron Phantom X 11.5 Putter
The Scotty Cameron Phantom X 11.5 Putter is in our Editor's Choice List for 2021.
By Golf Monthly •
Ping 2021 Anser 4 Putter
We test the new Ping 2021 Anser 4 putter out on the golf course
By Joel Tadman •
SIK Standard DW Putter
We test the SIK Standard DW Putter, the putter brand used by Bryson Dechambeau, to see how it performs on the greens.
By Scott Kramer •
Evnroll ER10 Outback Putter
Kit Alexander tests the Evnroll ER10 Outback putter out on the course to see how it looks and performs
By Kit Alexander •
Axis1 Rose Putter
We put the Axis1 Rose putter to the test to see what type of feel and performance you can expect
By Kit Alexander •
Rife Riddler Putter
Our verdict on the Rife Riddler putter which comes in at just £79
By Kit Alexander •
Sink Golf Putters
We test three milled putters from British brand Sink Golf out on the course
By Joel Tadman •
Scotty Cameron Special Select Putters
Joel Tadman tests the new Fastback 1.5 from the Special Select range
By Joel Tadman •
Ping Heppler Putters
Joel Tadman tests two models from the new Ping Heppler putter range
By Joel Tadman •
Ping Sigma 2 Putters
Read our verdict on the new Ping Sigma 2 putters
By Joel Tadman •
2018 Scotty Cameron Select Putters
Would we think that the looks and performance warrant the premium price tag?
By Joel Tadman •
2017 Scotty Cameron Futura Putters
We test out the latest premium mallet putter range from Scotty Cameron
By Joel Tadman •
Ping Sigma G Putters Review
We test out Ping's latest putter line, which has 16 models to choose from
By Joel Tadman •
Ping Vault putters
We test out Ping's new premium putter line
By Joel Tadman •
Ping Ketsch Mid putter review
The Golf Monthly Test Team's Ping Ketsch Mid putter review, a face-balanced, mid mallet model from the Cadence TR family that boasts Variable Depth Grooves
By Joel Tadman •
Scotty Cameron GOLO putter review
By Joel Tadman •
Ping Cadence TR putter review
By Joel Tadman •
Ping Ketsch Putter
The Golf Monthly test team reviews the Ping Ketsch Putter
By Golf Monthly •
Scottsdale TR Senita putter
Golf Monthly Senior Staff Writer Paul O'Hagan tests the new Ping Scottsdale TR Senita putter
By Paul O'Hagan •
Ping Sydney putter
Ping Sydney putter review
By Paul O'Hagan •
Wilson Staff Vizor putter
A review of the Wilson Staff Vizor putter
By Paul O'Hagan •
PING Karsten 1959 Anser 2 putter
A review of the PING Karsten 1959 Anser 2 putter
By Neil Tappin •
Rife Island Series Aruba putter
A review of the Rife Island Series Aruba putter review
By Paul O'Hagan •