4 Putting Drills Guaranteed To Lower Your Scores
Struggling with confidence on the greens?
By Ben Emerson published
Improve your confidence on the greens by following these four steps...
4 Putting Drills Guaranteed To Lower Your Scores
Suffering with a lack of confidence on the greens?
Try these four simply, yet superb, practice putting drills devised by Golf Monthly Top 25 Coach Ged Walters...
1) Gate drill
Being a great putter is almost entirely about starting the ball rolling on your intended line.
Consistently pushing or pulling your putts can be due to technical issues, so check your strike and start line regularly.
Start by laying down alignment sticks to check your ball position and body alignment, then create a gate.
Use tee pegs as gateposts a few feet away from you and try to hit the ball through the opening.
Related: Banish your slice with these golf drills
2 Goldilocks drill
Once you are confident you are starting your putts on your intended line, it is worth devoting some time to your pace control.
There are numerous ways to do this, but I like the Goldilocks drill.
This involves picking a target about 20ft away from you on the practice green and hitting three putts.
Hit the first one a little too hard, hit the second one too soft and then try to get the third ball just right.
You should notice how the more you do this drill, the better your pace control becomes.
This is one of the quickest ways to get a feel for the pace of the greens and is a great one to use just before you go out to play.
Related: Golf warm-up drills with Carly Booth
3) 3x8 drill
This is my take on a classic round-the-clock drill.
Place eight balls around the hole, about 5ft out.
The idea is that you hole all eight balls and repeat it three times.
This is a great drill for two reasons – firstly, it will help you ingrain your pre-putt routine and secondly, it adds pressure to your practice.
As the break changes by a small amount for every putt, you need to stay focused throughout.
If you manage to complete it, you will be prepared for the challenge of compiling a good score.
Related: Tour Pro ball striking drills revealed
4) Two-ball drill
The problem if you are trying to improve your putting is that over-thinking can reduce the fluidity and freedom of your stroke.
Ultimately, it doesn’t matter how you use the putter, as long as the face is square through impact.
To hone your striking, place two balls next to each other and putt them at the same time.
Can you get them to go in the same direction?
If you can, it shows that your face is working at the target through impact.
If you can’t, it shows that you’re either coming into them with a closed or open face and striking one before the other.
This is a simple way to check what is often the most complicated part of your putting technique.
Checklist -
- Ensure you regularly check your strike and start line
- Work on pace control and put yourself under pressure in practice
- Try the two-ball drill to check if your face is square through impact
Location: Sand Martins GC
Ben’s modern approach to golf coaching has seen him become one of the most sought-after coaches in the country and teaches none other than Robbie Williams. His honest, modern and fun style of coaching has help thousands of golfers of all ages and abilities and he has been coaching for over 20 years.
Advice for practice:
Start with slow, small swings. If you can’t do it small and slowly there is not a hope in hell of doing it at full speed with a full swing! In other sports such as rugby or martial arts they slow learn new moves/plays before making them at full speed.
Teaching philosophy:
‘Why guess when you can access’ Ever new student goes through a full TPI movement screen, 3D motion capture and pressure plate analysis as well as TrackMan and 2D video analysis. Coaching is based on facts and not guess work.
Most common problem:
A lack of clubface understanding and awareness. I get golfers to aim the clubface directly at the target and get them to make a slow swings and deliver the club to the ball with an open face, then repeat the same thing again but with a closed face, followed by one at the target. Giving them full awareness based on feelings errors to find a happy middle ground.
-
-
PGA Tour Prize Money - How Much Will Players Be Battling For During The Season?
Check out the eye-watering amounts that PGA Tour players will be playing for in the 2021/22 season.
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Bryson DeChambeau Vows To Overpower Augusta
The big-hitting American has Augusta in his sights – and he's intending to attack
By Michael Weston • Published
-
Break 100 In Golf - 10 Top Tips!
We offer 10 top tips to break 100 in golf that you can use this weekend!
By Neil Tappin • Published
-
Most Popular Drill On Tour
In this video, Andy Sullivan reveals and explains the most popular drill on Tour
By Neil Tappin • Published
-
How To Use Golf Alignment Sticks
Top 10 tips on how to use golf alignment sticks to improve your game from tee to green!
By Neil Tappin • Published
-
How High To Tee Your Driver
PGA Professional Alex Elliott offers some simple pointers on how high to tee your driver
By Neil Tappin • Published
-
What Are Your Cold Weather Yardages?
Some handy advice on how to work out your cold weather yardages
By Neil Tappin • Published
-
How To Putt On Winter Greens
Follow our simple tips on how to putt on winter greens to keep your scorecard ticking over!
By Neil Tappin • Published
-
How To Play Your Best Golf On March 29th
Tips and drills for that first round back
By Golf Monthly • Published
-
10 Best Pre-Season Golf Drills
Must try tee to green drills to help you play your best golf
By Golf Monthly • Published