20 Things You Didn’t Know About Rickie Fowler

1. He was born and raised in Murrieta, California and now lives in Jupiter, Florida.

2. He started playing golf at the age of 3.

3. In 2008 he won the Ben Hogan Award, given to the best US college golfer of that year

4. He was the PGA Tour’s Rookie of the Year in 2010

5. Fowler has won nine times in his career, including five times on the PGA Tour and twice on the European Tour.

6. When he won the 2015 Players Championship, Fowler birdied the famous island green 17th five times from six attempts throughout the week. This included three times on the final day.

7. Fowler’s best year in the Majors came in 2014 where he had a top-5 finish in each of the four tournaments. He is thought to be one of the best players yet to win a Major.

8. Fowler wears orange on the final day of a tournament to acknowledge his time at Oklahoma State University.

9. His middle name is Yutaka thanks to his maternal grandfather who is Japanese.

10. Fowler got engaged to to American professional pole vaulter Allison Stokke and they married in October 2019.

11. He first broke 70 at the age of 12.

12. Fowler has played a lot of golf with Michael Jordan who is an avid golfer himself. Fowler gives him five shots on both the front and back nine.

13. Rickie used to be a good motocross rider until an accident left him with serious broken bones in his foot. Because of this, he decided to focus on golf when he was 14.

14. Fowler part of the ‘Golf Boys’ boyband alongside Bubba Watson, Ben Crane and Hunter Mahan.

15. His dad Rod, a former dirt bike rider, used to deliver sand to the local driving range in exchange for free golf balls for Rickie to hit when he was a child.

16. As a kid, he once dressed up as Fred Couples for Halloween.

17. In 2011 Fowler helped set up the Rickie Fowler Foundation, which helps Native American and Japanese communities.

18. He spent 36 weeks as the world’s top-ranked amateur golfer.

19. Fowler has played in two Walker Cups, where he won seven points from eight matches. His only loss came against Rhys Davies in the Sunday afternoon singles in 2007.

20. Was one of four Americans to represent the USA at the 2016 Olympic Games. He finished tied 37th. The others were Matt Kuchar, Patrick Reed and Bubba Watson.