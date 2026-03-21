Sungjae Im WITB 2026: Previous Generations Of Driver, Fairway Wood And Hybrid Feature Among Full Titleist Set-Up
The South Korean returned to competitive action in March 2026, with Im making some notable changes to one of the oldest set-ups on the PGA Tour
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Sungjae Im is known as one of the most active players on the PGA Tour, with the South Korean a two-time winner on the circuit.
At the end of 2025, though, Im suffered with a wrist injury that led to five months on the sidelines, returning in March 2026 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Having made his way back to the professional circuit, there were some notable changes among his club set-up, as well as his clothing.Article continues below
Check out Im's full what's in the bag and specs below...
Driver
Beginning with the driver, where Im uses the Titleist TSi2, which was released back in 2020 and has been in the bag since the end of that year.
An 8° head, the TSi2 is paired with a Graphite Design Tour AD DI 7 X shaft, a model that's over a decade old and was in the bag for both his PGA Tour victories in 2020 and 2021.
Fairway Wood
If you thought Im's driver was on the older side, then his fairway wood is even older, with a TS3 model that was released back at the end of 2018.
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Once again, it was in the South Korean's set-up for his two PGA Tour wins, with it featuring a Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 X shaft and set at 15°.
Hybrid
Continuing the theme of an older set-up in the bag, as Im uses a Titleist H2 818 hybrid from 2017, with it once again featuring among his PGA Tour wins from 2020 and 2021.
It's been in the bag for over seven years and, along with the 19° head, the Graphite Design Tour AD Hybrid DI 105 X shaft has also remained present throughout that time.
Irons
Previously, Im had been using the Titleist T100 from 2019 but, returning in March of this year, the 27-year-old had changed his irons to the Titleist T150, one of the best irons that money can buy.
Using True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shaft from 3-iron to 9-iron, the change came after doing off-season work in Korea, with Im keeping them in-play since returning.
Wedges
Along with the irons, Im also changed the wedges when he returned, moving to the Titleist Vokey SM11, one of the best wedges on the market.
Previously, he had been using a mix of SM9 and SM7, but updated the set-up in 2026. What hasn't changed is his loft gapping, which has remained in 48°, 54° and 60°, as well as the True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts.
Putter
Throughout his career, Im has used a variety of Scotty Cameron putters, with his current model being the Scotty Cameron F-5 Tourtype SSS.
A center-shafted mallet-design, the F-5 has been in the bag over the last 18 months, but wasn't present for Im's victories. For those, he had a Scotty Cameron Flowback 5 CS Prototype and a Phantom T6 STR.
Golf Ball
Throughout his professional career, Im has been using the Titleist Pro V1x, which is one of the best premium models on the market.
Providing a higher flight and spin to the standard Pro V1, the Pro V1x is among the most popular golf balls on Tour and is unlikely to be swapped out of Im's set-up any time soon.
Apparel/Shoes
Finishing with Im's apparel and footwear, where the South Korean opts for Malbon and FootJoy.
Previously, he wore JDX but, in March 2026, he returned wearing Malbon clothing, becoming the most recent ambassador of the brand that includes the likes of Jason Day, Charley Hull and Anthony Kim.
Golf shoe-wise, Im opts for the FootJoy Pro/SL and the Pro/SLX Carbon models. Ranked among the best FootJoy shoes, he wears the most recent model of the Pro/SL range.
Sungjae Im WITB: Full Specs
Club
Head
Shaft
Driver
Titleist TSi2 (8°)
Graphite Design Tour AD DI 7 X
Fairway Wood
Titleist TS3 (15°)
Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 X
Hybrid
Titleist H2 818 (19°)
Graphite Design Tour AD Hybrid DI 105 X
Irons
Titleist T150 (3-9)
True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges
Titleist Vokey SM11 (48°, 54°, 60°)
True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Putter
Scotty Cameron F-5 Tourtype SSS
|Row 5 - Cell 2
Ball
Titleist Pro V1x
|Row 6 - Cell 2
Apparel
Malbon
|Row 7 - Cell 2
Glove
FootJoy
|Row 8 - Cell 2
Shoes
FootJoy
|Row 9 - Cell 2
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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