Sungjae Im WITB 2026: Previous Generations Of Driver, Fairway Wood And Hybrid Feature Among Full Titleist Set-Up

Sungjae Im is known as one of the most active players on the PGA Tour, with the South Korean a two-time winner on the circuit.

At the end of 2025, though, Im suffered with a wrist injury that led to five months on the sidelines, returning in March 2026 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Having made his way back to the professional circuit, there were some notable changes among his club set-up, as well as his clothing.

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Check out Im's full what's in the bag and specs below...

Driver

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Beginning with the driver, where Im uses the Titleist TSi2, which was released back in 2020 and has been in the bag since the end of that year.

An 8° head, the TSi2 is paired with a Graphite Design Tour AD DI 7 X shaft, a model that's over a decade old and was in the bag for both his PGA Tour victories in 2020 and 2021.

Fairway Wood

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If you thought Im's driver was on the older side, then his fairway wood is even older, with a TS3 model that was released back at the end of 2018.

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Once again, it was in the South Korean's set-up for his two PGA Tour wins, with it featuring a Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 X shaft and set at 15°.

Hybrid

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Continuing the theme of an older set-up in the bag, as Im uses a Titleist H2 818 hybrid from 2017, with it once again featuring among his PGA Tour wins from 2020 and 2021.

It's been in the bag for over seven years and, along with the 19° head, the Graphite Design Tour AD Hybrid DI 105 X shaft has also remained present throughout that time.

Irons

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Previously, Im had been using the Titleist T100 from 2019 but, returning in March of this year, the 27-year-old had changed his irons to the Titleist T150, one of the best irons that money can buy.

Using True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shaft from 3-iron to 9-iron, the change came after doing off-season work in Korea, with Im keeping them in-play since returning.

Wedges

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Along with the irons, Im also changed the wedges when he returned, moving to the Titleist Vokey SM11, one of the best wedges on the market.

Previously, he had been using a mix of SM9 and SM7, but updated the set-up in 2026. What hasn't changed is his loft gapping, which has remained in 48°, 54° and 60°, as well as the True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts.

Putter

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Throughout his career, Im has used a variety of Scotty Cameron putters, with his current model being the Scotty Cameron F-5 Tourtype SSS.

A center-shafted mallet-design, the F-5 has been in the bag over the last 18 months, but wasn't present for Im's victories. For those, he had a Scotty Cameron Flowback 5 CS Prototype and a Phantom T6 STR.

Golf Ball

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Throughout his professional career, Im has been using the Titleist Pro V1x, which is one of the best premium models on the market.

Providing a higher flight and spin to the standard Pro V1, the Pro V1x is among the most popular golf balls on Tour and is unlikely to be swapped out of Im's set-up any time soon.

Apparel/Shoes

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Finishing with Im's apparel and footwear, where the South Korean opts for Malbon and FootJoy.

Previously, he wore JDX but, in March 2026, he returned wearing Malbon clothing, becoming the most recent ambassador of the brand that includes the likes of Jason Day, Charley Hull and Anthony Kim.

Golf shoe-wise, Im opts for the FootJoy Pro/SL and the Pro/SLX Carbon models. Ranked among the best FootJoy shoes, he wears the most recent model of the Pro/SL range.

Sungjae Im WITB: Full Specs