Si Woo Kim WITB 2026: Prototype Callaway Irons And An Apparel Brand Owned By Grant Horvat Highlight Set-Up

Si Woo Kim holds numerous records on the PGA Tour including the youngest winner of The Players Championship at the age of 21.

A Callaway staffer, check out his full what's in the bag and specs below...

Driver

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Callaway's Quantum range is among the best drivers on the market, with Kim using the Triple Diamond version of the club.

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Set at 9°, Kim uses a Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X shaft, which is the same model Rory McIlroy has in the bag Being a Callaway staffer, Kim changed to the Triple Diamond at the start of 2026.

Mini Driver

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Mini drivers have grown in popularity and, for Kim, the Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Ti 340 mini driver is his club of choice.

Although an older model, released in 2024, Kim has kept it in-play, with it set at 12° and featuring a Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X shaft.

Fairway Woods

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At the start of 2026, Kim had been using Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond fairway woods but, at his most recent start, he had a Quantum 3-wood and a Cobra Optm LS 5-wood.

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The 3-wood is set at 15°, while the Optm LS is 19°. Shaft-wise, the 3-wood has a Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X, while the 5-wood continues the Fujikura trend, this time in a 9 X configuration.

Irons

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Kim has used a set of Callaway MB irons for a significant amount of time and, in 2026, the South Korean possesses a prototype set of MB irons.

Ranging from 3-iron to 9-iron, Kim has KBS Tour-V 125 X shafts in-play, and is unlikely to change any time soon, given that they've been a regular feature for some time.

Wedges

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In the scoring section of the bag, Kim uses the Callaway Opus SP, which is ranked among the best wedges on the market.

Because of his top-heavy set-up, with a mini driver and two fairway woods, Kim only has two wedges present, specifically a 52° and 58°, with the same KBS Tour-V 125 X shafts present.

Putter

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The putter has been the most changed aspect of Kim's bag over the years, with the 30-year-old using regular flat sticks, as well as broom-handle models.

At his most recent start, Kim was using an Odyssey TRTL, a current Tour-only model that has also made its way into the bag of Min Woo Lee. Little is known about the putter, but Kim's does feature plenty of lead weighting to help with balance.

Golf Ball

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Although the majority of Callaway staffers use Chrome Tour golf balls, Kim has kept with the Chrome Soft golf ball, specifically the X model.

Using Triple Track, Kim has been in this golf ball for a number of seasons, with it ranking among the best Callaway golf balls on the market.

Apparel/Shoes

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When it comes to apparel and footwear, Kim has Primo golf clothing and wears Nike golf shoes.

Primo is owned by YouTube star, Grant Horvat, with Kim signing for the company at the start of 2026.

In terms of shoes, Kim has regularly worn Nike, with the model of choice being the Victory Pro 4, the same model Scottie Scheffler wears.

Si Woo Kim WITB: Full Specs