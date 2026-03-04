Which Tour Players Wear Malbon Golf Clothing?
Sungae Im became Malbon Golf's newest ambassador after signing with the company prior to the Arnold Palmer Invitational, but which other players wear the brand's apparel?
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Throughout the last decade, more and more golf clothing companies are starting to appear on the professional circuits with one of those being Malbon Golf.
Founded in 2017 in Los Angeles by Stephen and Erica Malbon, the lifestyle brand has produced some very eye-catching styles that have, somewhat, divided opinion.
Speaking to Golf Monthly, though, Stephen stated: "You don't have to dress like you're a Tour player if you’re not one. Yes, you have to wear a polo and tuck your shirt in and wear a belt. Got it. Other than that, wear whatever the hell you want - be comfortable."
This philosophy and mantra has gained Malbon Golf many, many fans worldwide and, as such, some notable names have signed with the company, especially over the last few years.
Just recently, prior to the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the third Signature Event of the 2026 PGA Tour season, Sungjae Im became the most recent big-name signing to the company, as the South Korean was spotted wearing its apparel as he returned at Bay Hill.
Decked out in Malbon Golf, he becomes the most recent signing of 2026, joining Anthony Kim, Michael Block and Masters winner, Freddie Couples.
In fact, regarding Kim, who claimed an incredible victory at LIV Golf Adelaide following 15 years away from the game, he has become not just a partner of Malbon Golf, but also an investor.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Although he plays for Dustin Johnson's 4Aces GC side, who are sponsored by Under Armour, Kim will wear Malbon Golf branded apparel in non-LIV events and practice rounds.
Following his win in Australia, Kim decided against a cash deal and instead wanted to become an equity partner in the company, with Malbon telling the Sports Business Journal: "He won last week and got some big checks out of that and said, ‘I don’t want any cash, give me all equity, so he’s now a partner in the company."
Prior to 2026, Malbon Golf signed a number of big names, with the most notable being Jason Day and Charley Hull in 2024, with the former, arguably, causing the biggest headlines through his garments.
Famously, at The Masters in 2024, Day wore extremely baggy pants on the first round, which caused reaction on social media; however, it was his Malbon 'Championship vest' that was the big story of the week, as it was seen across Augusta National.
It didn't last long, though, as speaking on the Saturday following his third round, Day stated: "They (Augusta National) asked me to take the vest off yesterday (Friday), the busy one.
"Respectfully, you do that because it's all about the tournament here, and I understand that. I respect the tournament. That's what we're here to do is try and play and win the green jacket."
Day's stylish Malbon Golf clothing has remained and, along with the Aussie, Hull, is another big name to wear the apparel, claiming multiple victories with it since signing in January 2024.
Check out the full list of Malbon Golf ambassadors below...
Which Golfers Are Sponsored By Malbon Golf?
- Jason Day
- Charley Hull
- Anthony Kim
- Freddie Couples
- Garrick Higgo
- Sungjae Im
- Minjee Lee
- Jesper Parnevik
- Jeongeun Lee6
- Michael Block
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.