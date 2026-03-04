Which Tour Players Wear Malbon Golf Clothing?

Throughout the last decade, more and more golf clothing companies are starting to appear on the professional circuits with one of those being Malbon Golf.

Founded in 2017 in Los Angeles by Stephen and Erica Malbon, the lifestyle brand has produced some very eye-catching styles that have, somewhat, divided opinion.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking to Golf Monthly, though, Stephen stated: "You don't have to dress like you're a Tour player if you’re not one. Yes, you have to wear a polo and tuck your shirt in and wear a belt. Got it. Other than that, wear whatever the hell you want - be comfortable."

This philosophy and mantra has gained Malbon Golf many, many fans worldwide and, as such, some notable names have signed with the company, especially over the last few years.

Just recently, prior to the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the third Signature Event of the 2026 PGA Tour season, Sungjae Im became the most recent big-name signing to the company, as the South Korean was spotted wearing its apparel as he returned at Bay Hill.

Decked out in Malbon Golf, he becomes the most recent signing of 2026, joining Anthony Kim, Michael Block and Masters winner, Freddie Couples.

Couples signed with the brand ahead of the 2026 season (Image credit: Getty Images)

In fact, regarding Kim, who claimed an incredible victory at LIV Golf Adelaide following 15 years away from the game, he has become not just a partner of Malbon Golf, but also an investor.

Although he plays for Dustin Johnson's 4Aces GC side, who are sponsored by Under Armour, Kim will wear Malbon Golf branded apparel in non-LIV events and practice rounds.

Following his win in Australia, Kim decided against a cash deal and instead wanted to become an equity partner in the company, with Malbon telling the Sports Business Journal: "He won last week and got some big checks out of that and said, ‘I don’t want any cash, give me all equity, so he’s now a partner in the company."

Kim during LIV Golf Adelaide (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prior to 2026, Malbon Golf signed a number of big names, with the most notable being Jason Day and Charley Hull in 2024, with the former, arguably, causing the biggest headlines through his garments.

Famously, at The Masters in 2024, Day wore extremely baggy pants on the first round, which caused reaction on social media; however, it was his Malbon 'Championship vest' that was the big story of the week, as it was seen across Augusta National.

It didn't last long, though, as speaking on the Saturday following his third round, Day stated: "They (Augusta National) asked me to take the vest off yesterday (Friday), the busy one.

"Respectfully, you do that because it's all about the tournament here, and I understand that. I respect the tournament. That's what we're here to do is try and play and win the green jacket."

Day's Malbon vest during The Masters in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Day's stylish Malbon Golf clothing has remained and, along with the Aussie, Hull, is another big name to wear the apparel, claiming multiple victories with it since signing in January 2024.

Check out the full list of Malbon Golf ambassadors below...