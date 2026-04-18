Rickie Fowler And Tommy Fleetwood Make Equipment Changes As Tour Pro Moves To Fifth Driver Of 2026
Both Fowler and Fleetwood made significant gear changes at the RBC Heritage, while a number of notable names also opted for equipment swaps at Hilton Head Island
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Despite the PGA Tour season being over four months old, players are still tinkering their equipment set-ups, with the RBC Heritage no different.
At the start of the week, some new TaylorMade Spider putters were unveiled, with some big names putting them into play, including Tommy Fleetwood and Genesis Invitational winner, Jacob Bridgeman.
The models in question are the TaylorMade Spider Tour, similar putters to their previous gamers but in the new style.Article continues below
Fleetwood's also possesses his new alignment aid on the crown, specifically two parallel milled lines and a dot, which have been implemented instead of his Sharpie lines.
Pierceson Coody, meanwhile, is another player using the new TaylorMade Spider range, this time a Tour F, which was put in-play at the Valspar Championship.
As we've alluded to previously, the Spider range is the most successful on the PGA Tour in 2026, with Rory McIlroy using one for his Masters win, as well as Bridgeman, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa and Chris Gotterup.
It's not just the flat stick where significant changes have been made in the RBC Heritage field as, at the other end of the bag, multiple players have new drivers in their set-ups.
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Patrick Cantlay fired a seven-under 64 on Friday at Harbour Town Golf Links, moving himself into contention and five back of leader, Matt Fitzpatrick, who is 14-under.
An equipment-free agent, Cantlay had been using a Ping G440 LST, but switched to the new Titleist GTS range at the start of the week, which was launched at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Interestingly, Cantlay is the first player, we believe, to put the GTS4 version in-play, while the majority of players have been using the GTS2 and GTS3, such as Robert MacIntyre, who is eight-under at the RBC Heritage.
Another player jumping on the GTS train is Harry Hall, who has made a fifth driver swap of 2026.
Hall's problems with the big stick continued at The Masters where, following the first round, he opted to put two drivers in-play to help his woes off the tee.
It now means he's used a TaylorMade Qi4D Core and Qi4D LS, a Titleist GT3 and GTS 3, as well as a Ping G440 LST in a four-month stretch.
Away from Titleist, Rickie Fowler is another player using a different driver this week, specifically a Cobra Optm Max-K.
Sitting in the large logjam at eight-under, alongside seven other players, Fowler is looking for a strong performance after missing out on The Masters last week.
Previously, he had been using the Optm LS, with LS standing for low-spin. For the RBC Heritage, though, he moved to the more forgiving Max-K, with it still possessing a Mitsubishi Diamana WB 73 TX shaft.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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