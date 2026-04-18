Rickie Fowler And Tommy Fleetwood Make Equipment Changes As Tour Pro Moves To Fifth Driver Of 2026

Despite the PGA Tour season being over four months old, players are still tinkering their equipment set-ups, with the RBC Heritage no different.

At the start of the week, some new TaylorMade Spider putters were unveiled, with some big names putting them into play, including Tommy Fleetwood and Genesis Invitational winner, Jacob Bridgeman.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The models in question are the TaylorMade Spider Tour, similar putters to their previous gamers but in the new style.

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Fleetwood's also possesses his new alignment aid on the crown, specifically two parallel milled lines and a dot, which have been implemented instead of his Sharpie lines.

Pierceson Coody, meanwhile, is another player using the new TaylorMade Spider range, this time a Tour F, which was put in-play at the Valspar Championship.

As we've alluded to previously, the Spider range is the most successful on the PGA Tour in 2026, with Rory McIlroy using one for his Masters win, as well as Bridgeman, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa and Chris Gotterup.

Coody using the Spider Tour F putter at the Valspar Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's not just the flat stick where significant changes have been made in the RBC Heritage field as, at the other end of the bag, multiple players have new drivers in their set-ups.

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Patrick Cantlay fired a seven-under 64 on Friday at Harbour Town Golf Links, moving himself into contention and five back of leader, Matt Fitzpatrick, who is 14-under.

An equipment-free agent, Cantlay had been using a Ping G440 LST, but switched to the new Titleist GTS range at the start of the week, which was launched at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

Interestingly, Cantlay is the first player, we believe, to put the GTS4 version in-play, while the majority of players have been using the GTS2 and GTS3, such as Robert MacIntyre, who is eight-under at the RBC Heritage.

Cantlay uses the Titleist GTS4 during the RBC Heritage (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another player jumping on the GTS train is Harry Hall, who has made a fifth driver swap of 2026.

Hall's problems with the big stick continued at The Masters where, following the first round, he opted to put two drivers in-play to help his woes off the tee.

It now means he's used a TaylorMade Qi4D Core and Qi4D LS, a Titleist GT3 and GTS 3, as well as a Ping G440 LST in a four-month stretch.

Away from Titleist, Rickie Fowler is another player using a different driver this week, specifically a Cobra Optm Max-K.

Fowler moved in to the Cobra Optm Max-K after using the LS version (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sitting in the large logjam at eight-under, alongside seven other players, Fowler is looking for a strong performance after missing out on The Masters last week.

Previously, he had been using the Optm LS, with LS standing for low-spin. For the RBC Heritage, though, he moved to the more forgiving Max-K, with it still possessing a Mitsubishi Diamana WB 73 TX shaft.