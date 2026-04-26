Nelly Korda Cruises To Chevron Championship Title And Jumps Back To World No.1 Spot

After back-to-back 65s on Thursday and Friday, Nelly Korda sat six shots clear at the Chevron Championship and, following an equally solid third round, it was going to take something special to overtake her.

Leading by five heading into the final round, it was Korda's to lose, with a procession occurring on Sunday as, not only did the 27-year-old cruise a third Major title, but moved back to the World No.1 spot.

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As mentioned, Korda was five clear going into Sunday and actually tied the 54-hole scoring record at The Chevron Championship.

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Birdieing two of the first three holes, Korda extended her advantage over Patty Tavatanakit, while multiple players, like Ruoning Yin and Ina Yoon also started strong.

Parring her next eight holes, Korda looked in control and, despite a bogey at the 12th, her first since the 13th yesterday, the lead was only trimmed to four strokes momentarily.

Korda sat five clear of Tavatanakit going into the final round (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following the dropped shot, back-to-birdies followed on the 13th and 14th, with both comfortable gains moving the American five clear of Yin, who was marginally bettering Korda on Sunday.

Sitting five ahead playing the par 3 15th, pars came at that hole and the 16th, with the Chevron Championship scoring record of 19-under in sight for Korda, who was matching that number with two holes remaining.

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Playing the 17th, which ranked as the toughest hole of the week at Memorial Park Golf Club, Korda would three-putt to drop to 18-under, but with her nearest challengers also doing the same, it meant she led by five going down the 72nd hole.

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Although she missed the fairway and green at the last, an up-and-down for par meant a five stroke victory and a wire-to-wire win, with Korda projected to overtake Jeeno Thitikul for the World No.1 spot.

Speaking after her round, Korda stated: "That was a hard weekend. Having that big of a lead is not easy. It was one of the hardest things I've had to do mentally, but I have such a strong support system behind me.

"Throughout the round, I was telling myself that I really want to hoist this trophy because I want to show the kids at home that it's okay to miss short putts and still win a Major championship.

"You're going to make mistakes, but you have to be mentally in it 100%. That's what I wanted to show today."