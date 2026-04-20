As A PGA Professional And Golf Monthly Equipment Tester, Here Is All The Gear I Have In My Bag
As a gear tester for Golf Monthly, I've gone through my entire bag to let you know all the equipment I actually use.
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As a leading member of the gear team here at Golf Monthly as well as co-host of Kick Point: The Golf Gear Show, I'm quite prone to a WITB (What's In The Bag, for those that don't know). I'm constantly learning of changes in the setups of the world's best players as well as taking deep dives into the equipment of golf's biggest names - Jon Rahm, Min Woo Lee and Rory McIlroy are just a few of the bags we've delved into on the podcast in recent weeks.
I'm qualified for my role on the gear team courtesy of my 20 years experience in the golf industry. As former head pro at Celtic Manor, host of the 2010 Ryder Cup, I headed up the National Fitting Centers for both Titleist and Taylormade. As part of my role at Golf Monthly, I get my hands on a lot of equipment for review. This gives me a great chance to see what equipment I myself want to use each season, which chops and changes year on year.
One of the listeners to the pod asked me for my WITB a few weeks ago, and although co-host Dan doesn't think my bag is worth the airtime on the show, I thought I'd answer that listener question with this article. Below is every piece of equipment in my setup and also where you can buy them. Keep in mind my specs might be different to yours given the fact I am fitted for all of my clubs, but there is no reason you can't do the same!
My specific what's in the bag setup is below, and if you want to hear me explain why I use each club, then check out the full video at the bottom of the page...
- Driver: TaylorMade Qi4D, Stated loft: 8º, Actual loft: 8.5º, Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 6-X, Length: 45.5'', Grip: Golf Pride Tour Velvet 60R, Swingweight: D3.2
- Fairway wood: TaylorMade Qi4D, Stated loft: 15º, Actual loft: 14.25º, Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 7-X, Length: 43'', Grip: Golf Pride Tour Velvet 60R, Swingweight: D2.9
- Fairway wood: Callaway Apex UW, Stated loft: 19º, Actual loft: 19º, Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 9-X, Length: 41'', Grip: Golf Pride Tour Velvet 60R, Swingweight: D2.8
- Irons: Cobra 3DP MB (4-PW), Loft: standard, Lie angle: 3º upright, Shaft: Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100, Length: +1/2 an inch, Grip: Golf Pride Tour Velvet 60R, Swingweight: D7.5
- Wedge: Titleist Vokey SM11 Raw, Loft: 50-12F, Lie angle: 67º, Shaft: Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100, Grip: Golf Pride Tour Velvet 60R, Swingweight: D7.7
- Wedge: Titleist Vokey SM11 Raw, Loft: 54-12D, Lie angle: 67º, Shaft: Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400, Grip: Golf Pride Tour Velvet 60R, Swingweight: D8.8
- Wedge: Titleist Vokey SM11 Raw, Loft: 60-08M, Lie angle: 67º, Shaft: Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400, Grip: Golf Pride Tour Velvet 60R, Swingweight: D9.3
- Putter: L.A.B. Golf DF3.I, Loft: 3º, Lie angle: 74º, Length: 34.5'', Grip: LAB Press 1.5º, Swingweight: E9.6, Total weight: 535g
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Joe has worked in the golf industry for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe’s, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and Taylormade. He’s excited to bring his knowledge of hardware to Golf Monthly in the form of equipment reviews and buying advice.
Joe lives in North Devon and still plays sporadically on the PGA West region circuit. His best round in recent years came earlier in 2023 where he managed a 9 under par 63 at Trevose GC in a Devon & Cornwall PGA Tournament.
Joe's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Switch between TaylorMade Qi35 and Callaway Elyte TD - both with Fujikura Ventus Black 6-X
Fairway wood 1: TaylorMade BRNR Copper Mini Driver - Fujikura Ventus Black 7-X
Fairway wood 2: Callaway Apex UW 17˚- Fujikura Ventus Black 9-X
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB 3-PW with Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
Wedges: Callaway Opus 50, 54, and 60 degrees - Project X LS 6.0 shafts
Putter: LAB Golf Oz.1 (zero shaft lean)
Ball: TaylorMade 2024 TP5x
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet 60R
Bag: Vessel Player IV Pro DXR Stand
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