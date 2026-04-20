As A PGA Professional And Golf Monthly Equipment Tester, Here Is All The Gear I Have In My Bag

As a leading member of the gear team here at Golf Monthly as well as co-host of Kick Point: The Golf Gear Show, I'm quite prone to a WITB (What's In The Bag, for those that don't know). I'm constantly learning of changes in the setups of the world's best players as well as taking deep dives into the equipment of golf's biggest names - Jon Rahm, Min Woo Lee and Rory McIlroy are just a few of the bags we've delved into on the podcast in recent weeks.

I'm qualified for my role on the gear team courtesy of my 20 years experience in the golf industry. As former head pro at Celtic Manor, host of the 2010 Ryder Cup, I headed up the National Fitting Centers for both Titleist and Taylormade. As part of my role at Golf Monthly, I get my hands on a lot of equipment for review. This gives me a great chance to see what equipment I myself want to use each season, which chops and changes year on year.

One of the listeners to the pod asked me for my WITB a few weeks ago, and although co-host Dan doesn't think my bag is worth the airtime on the show, I thought I'd answer that listener question with this article. Below is every piece of equipment in my setup and also where you can buy them. Keep in mind my specs might be different to yours given the fact I am fitted for all of my clubs, but there is no reason you can't do the same!

My specific what's in the bag setup is below, and if you want to hear me explain why I use each club, then check out the full video at the bottom of the page...

Driver: TaylorMade Qi4D, Stated loft: 8º, Actual loft: 8.5º, Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 6-X, Length: 45.5'', Grip: Golf Pride Tour Velvet 60R, Swingweight: D3.2

Fairway wood: TaylorMade Qi4D, Stated loft: 15º, Actual loft: 14.25º, Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 7-X, Length: 43'', Grip: Golf Pride Tour Velvet 60R, Swingweight: D2.9

Fairway wood: Callaway Apex UW, Stated loft: 19º, Actual loft: 19º, Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 9-X, Length: 41'', Grip: Golf Pride Tour Velvet 60R, Swingweight: D2.8

Irons: Cobra 3DP MB (4-PW), Loft: standard, Lie angle: 3º upright, Shaft: Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100, Length: +1/2 an inch, Grip: Golf Pride Tour Velvet 60R, Swingweight: D7.5

Wedge: Titleist Vokey SM11 Raw, Loft: 50-12F, Lie angle: 67º, Shaft: Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100, Grip: Golf Pride Tour Velvet 60R, Swingweight: D7.7

Wedge: Titleist Vokey SM11 Raw, Loft: 54-12D, Lie angle: 67º, Shaft: Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400, Grip: Golf Pride Tour Velvet 60R, Swingweight: D8.8

Wedge: Titleist Vokey SM11 Raw, Loft: 60-08M, Lie angle: 67º, Shaft: Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400, Grip: Golf Pride Tour Velvet 60R, Swingweight: D9.3

Putter: L.A.B. Golf DF3.I, Loft: 3º, Lie angle: 74º, Length: 34.5'', Grip: LAB Press 1.5º, Swingweight: E9.6, Total weight: 535g