Matt Fitzpatrick WITB 2026: 13-Year-Old Irons And A Putter Change Highlight Equipment-Free Agent's Set-Up
Take a look at what Major winner and Ryder Cup star, Matt Fitzpatrick, is using for the 2026 season
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Matt Fitzpatrick has enjoyed numerous successes throughout his career, including a US Open title, 10 DP World Tour victories and two PGA Tour trophies.
An equipment-free agent, the Englishman has multiple brands represented in his bag, with some of his clubs over a decade old.
Check out his full what's in the bag below...Article continues below
Driver
Driver-wise, Fitzpatrick has always opted for Titleist, with the Englishman using the GT3, a club that made its way into the bag in August 2025 at the British Masters.
One of the best Titleist drivers on the market, Fitzpatrick pairs the club with a Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Orange 65 TX shaft, which has been a prominent feature in his set-up for sometime.
Fairway Woods
TaylorMade are known for producing some of the best fairway woods money can buy and, with his set-up, Fitzpatrick has the Qi35 in both a 3-wood and 5-wood configuration.
He used them for his DP World Tour Championship victory at the end of 2025, with the fairway woods introduced around May of that year. Both models feature Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Orange 75 TX shafts.
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Irons
Iron-wise, Fitzpatrick uses Ping i210 in 3 and 4-irons, while his Ping S55 clubs have remained in his set-up from 5-iron to pitching wedge.
The S55 models were released all the way back at the end of 2013, while the Ping i210s were released in November 2018. All feature Project X LZ 6.5 shafts.
Wedges
Moving to the scoring section, where Fitzpatrick has kept with the Titleist Vokey SM10 wedges instead of the newer SM11 that were released in 2026.
They feature in 52°, 56° and 60° lofts and, interestingly, Fitzpatrick's golf shaft configuration is mixed, as the 52° has a True Temper Dynamic Gold 120 X100 shaft and the 56° and 60° a True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S300.
Putter
Fitzpatrick changed to a DASS BB48 Proto in August 2025 but, at his most recent start at TPC Sawgrass, the Englishman changed back to his more traditional Bettinardi DASS BB1.
Originally, he had used a Yes! Golf Tracy II, which had been in play since he was 16-years-old. The slight issue was that Yes! filed for bankruptcy in 2010 and, in 2016, Fitzpatrick was unable to get hold of similar models to the putter he was using.
That was when Bettinardi got in contact with the Major winner and, after testing 30 different putter prototypes, they eventually landed on the DASS BB1.
Golf Ball
The final aspect of Fitzpatrick's bag is the golf ball, which is the Titleist Pro V1x, specifically the 2019 version of the premium model.
Speaking to Golf Monthly, Fitzpatrick stated: "I've been '19 X, then used '21 X from March (2024), until September. There's no change in golf ball, I never change the golf ball."
One interesting aspect is how he marks his Titleist Pro V1x, with Fitzpatrick using multiple different colors so that his golf ball stands out on the course.
Apparel/Shoes
In terms of apparel and footwear, Fitzpatrick wears Skechers, with the Englishman signing with the brand in March 2022.
Matt Fitzpatrick WITB: Full Specs
Club
Head
Shaft
Driver
Titleist GT3 (9°)
Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Orange 65 TX
Fairway Woods
TaylorMade Qi35 (15° & 18°)
Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Orange 75 TX
Irons
Ping i210 (3-4), Ping S55 (5-PW)
Project X LZ 6.5
Wedges
Titleist Vokey SM10 (52°, 56°, 60°)
True Temper Dynamic Gold 120 X100 (52°)
True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S300 (56° & 60°)
Putter
Bettinardi DASS BB1
|Row 4 - Cell 2
Ball
Titleist Pro V1x
|Row 5 - Cell 2
Apparel
Skechers
|Row 6 - Cell 2
Glove
FootJoy
|Row 7 - Cell 2
Shoes
Skechers
|Row 8 - Cell 2
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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