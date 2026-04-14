The Most Successful Putter Franchise On The PGA Tour In 2026 Will See A New Launch At The RBC Heritage This Week
TaylorMade's Spider range has dominated on the professional circuits this year and, at the PGA Tour's fourth Signature Event, a new proto range is to be revealed
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Throughout 2026, the putter has proven to be a critical component of winners on the PGA Tour, with one particular brand standing head and shoulders above the rest.
Featuring in five of the first six wins on the PGA Tour, the TaylorMade Spider range was in the hands of Rory McIlroy for his Masters title, as he used it for both his historic 2025 and 2026 Green Jacket victories.
The putter in question was the TaylorMade Spider Tour X, which was first introduced to his bag at the 2024 Tour Championship, where it has remained ever-since.Article continues below
In fact, four of the current world's top 10 use a Spider model of sorts, and a total of 40% of the world's top 20 possess a Spider Tour putter in their bags.
Ranked among the best putters money can buy, it's understandable why they're so popular, and it's the launch of a new proto TaylorMade Spider Tour range that is catching the eye at RBC Heritage, this week.
The proto TaylorMade Spider Tour and Tour X are the main standouts, but it appears other shapes are forming, specifically the Spider Tour V and Spider Tour F, as photographed by GolfWRX.
Snapped pictures of all the new @TaylorMadeGolf Spiders here @RBC_Heritage📸 First the new Spider Tour F. Used by Pierceson Coody on Tour already and tested by Tommy Fleetwood. It’s a winged or fanged (F) mallet design. pic.twitter.com/0egWUKYFGbApril 13, 2026
As of now, little is know about the new prototype models, but the colorway appears to be similar to that of McIlroy's, a bronze-type finish that has yielded many excellent results.
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Recently, Tommy Fleetwood was among the notable names to change his flat stick, albeit subtly. He had been trialing a TaylorMade Tour F, but the fang-shaped design didn't last long as he reverted back to his current Spider Tour gamer.
One slight change was the sightline on the crown. Previously, he used a Spider model with Sharpie marks but, at the Valero Texas Open, it was replaced by a putter with two parallel milled lines and a dot.
Speaking about the putter at the Valero Texas Open, the Englishman stated: "I haven't played how I wanted to and sometimes it's nothing more into it than you just need something different to look at, like a slightly different visual or something just to change up your mindset a little bit.
"That new Spider, beautiful putter. So I used to try the hundreds of different putters, but I used like the same putter for about eight years.
"I tried less putters over the last year, but I still enjoying just tinkering because you never know what you're going to find, even if it just makes you feel better about your putter.
"I just like hitting different putters. Who knows, it might be something."
One thing we do know is that Pierceson Coody seems to have put the new TaylorMade Spider putter in-play, using it for his last few tournaments.
The sole plate of the new flat sticks also appears to be similar to that of TaylorMade's zero-torque model, the 5K-ZT, with further information, likely, coming to light over the coming months.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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