Cameron Young WITB 2026: Prototype Irons, Putter And Golf Ball Among Full Titleist Set-Up

In March 2026, Cameron Young claimed The Players Championship, with the American carrying on his stellar run of form from the end of 2025.

A Titleist staffer, his set-up is a rather unique one, with a change of driver occurring at the start of the year, as well as Young using prototype irons, putter and golf ball.

Take a look at his full what's in the bag and specs below...

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Driver

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As mentioned, Young changed his driver at the start of 2026, with the American going from the Titleist GT2 to the Titleist GT3.

The reason is down to his golf ball, as Young was searching for a higher launch, because his Titleist Pro V1x Double Dot flies lower than the standard Pro V1x.

Possessing a Mitsubishi Diamana PD 60 TX shaft, the head is 11° but cranked down to 10.25°, this helps bring the spin numbers down while maintaining height.

Fairway Wood

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Like the driver, the fairway wood is also a new addition to the bag for 2026, as Young introduced the Titleist GT1 to his set-up.

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Moving the weight forward, Young was able to match his gapping at the top order of the bag, with the GT1 also a high-launching model.

Featuring a 14.5° head, the GT1 has a Mitsubishi Diamana PD 80 TX shaft.

Hybrid

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Joining the GT1 fairway wood in the bag is the GT1 hybrid, which is one of the best hybrids that money can buy.

Set at 20°, it made its way into Young's set-up towards the end of 2025. It's designed to have the performance of a 5-wood, but the easy to hit anywhere nature of a hybrid.

It's performed excellently since being introduced to the bag, with Young also using a Mitsubishi Diamana PD 80 TX shaft in the club.

Irons

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Three different Titleist models are used in Young's set-up, with a T200 4-iron, T100 5-iron and 631.CY Prototype 6-iron to 9-iron making up the configuration.

The T100 and T200s are among the best Titleist irons money can buy, while the 631.CY irons were designed with Young's specs in mind.

Based off the 620 MB, Young spoke about the creation of the irons, stating: "It started as a question, which was 'if your irons could do anything different, what could they do?'

"I said, help me not dig as quickly into the ground at impact and launch a little higher. What Titleist did is grind the front and then widen the sole marginally over their standard blades. They also moved the weight further down, which helped increase the height and launch."

Wedges

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Titleist's Vokey range are among the best wedges in golf and, at the start of 2026, Young put it's newest model into play, specifically the SM11.

Using four Vokey wedges, the American's set-up includes an SM11 in 48°, 52° and 56°, while Young has a Vokey WedgeWorks in a 60°.

The 56° is bent to 57°, while the 60° is adjusted all the way to a 62°. In terms of shafts, Young uses the same True Temper Dynamic Gold X7 as his irons for the 48°, 52° and 56°, while the slightly lighter True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 is in-play for the 60°.

Putter

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Continuing the theme of one of a kind clubs, Young has a prototype Scotty Cameron in the bag, specifically a Phantom 9.5R Tour Prototype.

Featuring a sand blasted finish, a thick black alignment line is on the crown of the putter, which works alongside the marking he puts on his golf ball.

Young enjoyed an excellent year of putting in 2025, with one of the key reasons down to moving to the Phantom 9.5R Tour Prototype, which was introduced at the beginning of that year.

Golf Ball

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Introducing the Titleist Pro V1x Double Dot prototype model at the Wyndham Championship in 2025, Young went on to win that event in dominant fashion, with the change occurring just 48 hours before his opening round tee time.

Speaking about the move, Titleist's Director of Tour Research & Validation, Fordie Pitts, stated: "Performance-wise, he was hitting tight draws everywhere. His misses were staying more in play.

"He hit some, what he would call ‘11 o'clock shots,’ where again he's taking a little something off it. He had great control there."

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