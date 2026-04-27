Justin Rose Becomes McLaren Golf's First Tour Player And Global Ambassador

Justin Rose has enjoyed a fine start to 2026, and now, the Englishman has been announced as McLaren Golf's first Tour player and investor.

In March, the brand teased a new venture into golf, but it wasn't confirmed whether any players would join the company.

Now, just days before its website launch on April 29th, US Open winner and Olympic gold medalist, Rose, is the first player to join its ranks.

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Rose claimed the Farmers Insurance Open in January (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to McLaren Golf, Rose has worked tirelessly alongside its engineering and development teams, with the 45-year-old testing prototypes, providing performance feedback and helping shape the impending equipment releases.

Teeing it up at the Cadillac Championship, Rose will debut the McLaren Golf equipment in its competitive debut on Thursday, with it coinciding with the Miami Grand Prix this weekend.

Speaking about the move, Rose stated: "From the beginning, this has been a passion project. I’ve had the opportunity to be involved from the outset – working with the team, testing the clubs and helping shape what they’ve become.

"That level of involvement, combined with the standards McLaren brings to everything they do, made this an easy decision for me. I’m excited to put the clubs in play and watch the brand flourish.”

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In addition to playing the equipment, Rose will bring the brand’s papaya colorway to the course in the form of a McLaren Golf staff bag and will also wear the brand’s mark on his chest.

Previously an equipment-free agent, Rose isn't afraid to experiment with different clubs in the bag, having used models from a variety of manufacturers.

Famously, back in 2019, the then World No.1 signed with Honma after 20 years with TaylorMade.

Although he won with the clubs on his second start, earning victory at the Farmers Insurance Open, the partnership was short-lived, as Rose and Honma split in May 2020, just over a year on from their first event.