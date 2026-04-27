Justin Rose Becomes McLaren Golf's First Tour Player And Global Ambassador
Not only has the Major winner been announced as McLaren Golf's first global ambassador and Tour player, but also an investor in the company
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Justin Rose has enjoyed a fine start to 2026, and now, the Englishman has been announced as McLaren Golf's first Tour player and investor.
In March, the brand teased a new venture into golf, but it wasn't confirmed whether any players would join the company.
Now, just days before its website launch on April 29th, US Open winner and Olympic gold medalist, Rose, is the first player to join its ranks.Article continues below
According to McLaren Golf, Rose has worked tirelessly alongside its engineering and development teams, with the 45-year-old testing prototypes, providing performance feedback and helping shape the impending equipment releases.
Teeing it up at the Cadillac Championship, Rose will debut the McLaren Golf equipment in its competitive debut on Thursday, with it coinciding with the Miami Grand Prix this weekend.
Speaking about the move, Rose stated: "From the beginning, this has been a passion project. I’ve had the opportunity to be involved from the outset – working with the team, testing the clubs and helping shape what they’ve become.
"That level of involvement, combined with the standards McLaren brings to everything they do, made this an easy decision for me. I’m excited to put the clubs in play and watch the brand flourish.”
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In addition to playing the equipment, Rose will bring the brand’s papaya colorway to the course in the form of a McLaren Golf staff bag and will also wear the brand’s mark on his chest.
Previously an equipment-free agent, Rose isn't afraid to experiment with different clubs in the bag, having used models from a variety of manufacturers.
Famously, back in 2019, the then World No.1 signed with Honma after 20 years with TaylorMade.
Although he won with the clubs on his second start, earning victory at the Farmers Insurance Open, the partnership was short-lived, as Rose and Honma split in May 2020, just over a year on from their first event.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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