Royal Lytham And St Annes Confirmed For Open Return
The English links layout will host its 12th Open Championship in 2028, the R&A has announced
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The Open will return to Royal Lytham and St Annes for the first time in 16 years, it has been confirmed, with the famous links set to host the 156th edition of the world's oldest golf Major in 2028.
Lytham will stage its 12th Open and first since Ernie Els' victory in 2012, when the South African won his second Claret Jug and fourth Major title after Adam Scott finished with four consecutive bogeys to agonizingly miss out.
The championship will take place from August 3-6 in two years' time, having moved later in the schedule due to the 2028 Olympics.
Royal Lytham and St Annes also hosts this year's AIG Women's Open, after last staging the Ricoh Women's British Open, as it was known then, in 2018 when Georgia Hall triumphed to win her maiden Major title.
Mark Darbon, chief executive of The R&A, said, “Royal Lytham & St Annes is widely renowned as one of the world’s finest links courses and has witnessed many great championship moments since The Open was first played there in 1926 when the legendary Bobby Jones won.
“This is one of golf’s most cherished and historic venues and The Open’s return to these famous links will spark huge interest among fans to be part of one of the world’s great sporting events and celebrate the rich traditions of golf’s original Championship.
“We are grateful to the members of Royal Lytham & St Annes and the local authorities for their support in making this happen. We look forward to enjoying another fantastic championship on England’s golf coast in 2028.”
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This year's Open takes place at Royal Birkdale, with the 2027 Open, the 155th edition, returning to St Andrews' Old Course.
Past Opens hosted at Royal Lytham and St Annes
Year
Champion
1926
Bobby Jones (a)
1952
Bobby Locke
1958
Peter Thomson
1963
Bob Charles
1969
Tony Jacklin
1974
Gary Player
1979
Seve Ballesteros
1988
Seve Ballesteros
1996
Tom Lehman
2001
David Duval
2012
Ernie Els
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews.
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