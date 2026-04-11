Tommy Fleetwood WITB 2026: Mini Driver And 9-Wood Feature Among Full TaylorMade Set-Up

Tommy Fleetwood enjoyed the best year of his career in 2025, finally claiming that maiden PGA Tour title after a succession of heartbreaking finishes.

What's more, it came in one of the biggest tournaments in the game, certainly outside of the Major Championships, as he lifted the 2025 Tour Championship at East Lake.

The Englishman often makes slight changes to his bag set-up, but he is a TaylorMade staffer, and you can take a look at what the 35-year-old currently uses below...

Driver

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Starting at the top end of his bag, Fleetwood's weapon of choice is the TaylorMade Qi4D LS driver. Featuring a 10.5° head, it's fitted with a Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 6 X shaft.

Although the shaft has remained the same throughout the last few years, he's had many previous generation of TaylorMade drivers in the bag, including the TaylorMade Qi35 LS and TaylorMade Qi10 LS.

Mini Driver

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Fleetwood has always been a mini driver user, with the Englishman previously using the TaylorMade BRNR and now the TaylorMade R7 Quad mini driver.

Like the driver, it has a Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 6 X shaft, with the mini driver set at 13.5°. It was a prominent feature for both his Tour Championship and DP World India Championship victories in 2025.

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Fairway Woods

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Fleetwood is not afraid to tweak his set-up, especially when it comes to the top end of his bag and his fairway woods.

When he arrived at Augusta National, he said: "It's a perfect 9-wood golf course. If I can put myself in position on the par 5s or the long par-3 4th, for me, I can't really hit that high 4-iron, so 9-wood helps me a lot."

It means he switches between a TaylorMade Qi35 (18°) and TaylorMade Qi10 (24°) fairway, which are regarded as his 5 and 9-wood options, both of which are fitted with a Mitsubishi Kuro Kage 80 TX shaft.

Irons

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When it comes to his irons, Fleetwood's arsenal includes a TaylorMade GAPR Lo 4-iron and TaylorMade P7TWs in 5-iron to pitching wedge.

Fitted with True Temper Project X 6.5 shafts, the TaylorMade P7TW irons are a premium players' set of blades, designed in collaboration with Tiger Woods, while the GAPR Lo was released back in 2018.

As Fleetwood has spoken about in the past, he will put the 4-iron in the bag depending on the course set-up, so there's usually some form of tweaking going on in this department as well.

Wedges

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Because of the extra clubs he carries at the top end of the bag, Fleetwood normally only has room for a few wedges.

Currently, he carries a TaylorMade Hi-Toe 4 wedge (52°) and two TaylorMade MG5s in 56° and 60°. All of these are fitted with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts.

Putter

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Fleetwood made a putter change at the 2025 RBC Heritage, which came a week after The Masters.

He'd been a blade user for some time but, like many players, decided to switch to a mallet.

According to TaylorMade, the Ryder Cup star trialed a prototype zero-torque Spider and a Spider Tour Black, in an effort to correct a marginally left aim and closed face at impact.

Fleetwood liked what both putters offered - namely, an ability to place his hands lower and allow the face to open naturally and arc back into his stroke. At The Masters in 2026, Fleetwood is using the Spider Tour Black model.

Golf Ball

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Fleetwood uses the TaylorMade TP5x Pix golf ball with a number 19, which helped him with an alignment issue at the tail-end of 2021.

Before Fleetwood trialled the ball, TaylorMade Tour rep Adrian Rietveld told him about the benefits Pix could offer compared to the standard TP5x.

First introduced in 2021, the Pix is a variation on TaylorMade’s flagship TP5 golf ball and features orange detailing on the triangles, allowing golfers to visualise three clear lines going through the center of the ball.

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