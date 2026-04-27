He's The Hottest Player In The World Right Now, But Where Does Matt Fitzpatrick Rank On The List Of Best English Golfers?

'Inside The Ropes' is the chance for Golf Monthly's expert team to share its honest thoughts on the biggest subjects in the game. This week, it's all about Matt Fitzpatrick.

As far as form goes, there is no one on planet golf who comes close to Matt Fitzpatrick right now.

Three wins in his past four starts proves that, with the latest arriving alongside his brother Alex at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, and it also adds to the young Englishman's incredible body of work throughout his 12-year career.

Already a Major winner thanks to his US Open success in 2022, Fitzpatrick has managed to notch up a resume many of his compatriots can only dream of with huge wins all over the world.

With that said, should Fitzpatrick now be ranked among the best English golfers of the modern era? And if so, where would he place?

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Let us know your thoughts in the comments box below this article. In the meantime, three of Golf Monthly's tour experts have had their say.

Elliott Heath News Editor

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EH: It's tricky to assess where Fitzpatrick ranks in the all-time English golfer list as he is still active and has plenty of years left, but I would be inclined to put him above the likes of Paul Casey and Ian Poulter already considering he is a Major champion and a US Amateur champion.

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I think he has a long way to go until he surpasses the achievements of Justin Rose, Lee Westwood and Luke Donald, but Westwood and Donald never managed to win a Major so Fitzpatrick has them both in that regard.

We haven't had a multiple Major-winning Englishman since Sir Nick Faldo, and it looks like Rose or Fitzpatrick could achieve that. If he does, I think Fitzy will go down as one of this country's greatest ever golfers.

Matt Cradock News Writer

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MC: For me, Fitzpatrick is comfortably inside the top 10, if not in-and-around the top five, greatest English golfers in the modern era.

Since 2015, he has only had two seasons without a win and, during that decade, a Major, two Signature Events, two Rolex Series tournaments and three DP World Tour Championships have been added to his trophy cabinet.

These are high-caliber events, and that doesn't even include the four Ryder Cup appearances during that time frame.

The reason why I rank Fitzpatrick so highly is that he has done it on both sides of the pond. It's not solely the DP World Tour where he has had success.

Yes, the likes of Ian Poulter and Paul Casey have more worldwide wins and victories on the DP World Tour, but neither have as many PGA Tour victories or, crucially, a Major.

Fitzpatrick still has time on his side and, as of writing, he is behind Justin Rose and Lee Westwood (Nick Faldo and Laura Davies also) for me, but given his recent form I can see that changing rapidly.

Westwood never claimed a Major, but 25 DP World Tour wins, three Race to Dubai's, a World No.1 ranking, longevity of four decades and an incredible Ryder Cup career has him above Fitzpatrick.

If the latter can earn himself a Harry Vardon trophy, though, or even a FedEx Cup, another Major or more PGA Tour wins, I'd say Fitzpatrick will be fourth behind Rose.

Jonny Leighfield News Writer

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JL: I would put Fitzpatrick inside the top-10 best English golfers of the modern era (since 1970), but he's not done enough just yet to crack the top-five.

His Major win and growing list of PGA Tour victories is lifting him up the list quickly, mind, and his ranking may well be even higher by the end of the year - especially if he adds to that US Open triumph.

Personally, I think Fitzpatrick has been hugely underrated for a long time anyway and his recent success is more like him fulfilling his potential, in my eyes.

He still has some way to go in terms of longevity, but if he can continue winning and eventually reaches 30 pro titles then maybe he could be talked about alongside the likes of Laura Davies, Justin Rose, Luke Donald and Lee Westwood.

He might also need to put some pressure on the World No.1 spot at the very least, but - right now - the World No.3 should be considered among the very best pro golfers England has ever produced.

Feel free to share your opinion with us in the comments box below.