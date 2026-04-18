Viktor Hovland WITB 2026: Eight-Year-Old Irons And A Prototype Putter Highlight Near Full Ping Set-Up

Viktor Hovland has racked up multiple victories on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, as well as being part of three Ryder Cup teams.

Winning the Tour Championship in 2023, Hovland has been a Ping staffer for some time, with his set-up not changing massively since his biggest win in August of that year.

Check out his full what's in the bag and specs below...

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Driver

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Beginning with the driver and, for a number of years, Hovland has used the Ping G425 LST, which was released in 2021.

Featuring a 9° head, that is adjusted to 8.5°, the Norwegian has a Fujikura Speeder 661 TR X shaft in-play.

At the beginning of 2026, Hovland had been trialing the Ping G440 K and G440 LST, but reverted back to the G425 LST at the end of February.

Fairway Wood

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The only non-Ping club in Hovland's bag is his fairway wood, which is the TaylorMade Qi35, one of the best TaylorMade fairway woods money can buy.

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Previously, he had the TaylorMade Sim Ti in the bag, using it at his last PGA Tour win, the 2025 Valspar Championship.

Shortly after that victory, Hovland moved to the Qi35, where it has remained ever since. Using a 15° head, it has a Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X shaft.

Utility Iron

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Using just one fairway wood, Hovland opts for a utility iron instead of a 5-wood, with his weapon of choice being the Ping iDi, a model that has been used since it was released mid-2025.

In-play for his Valspar Championship win, Hovland has a 19° head and a Graphite Design Tour AD DI Hybrid 85 X shaft.

Irons

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Ping produce some of the best irons on the market, with Hovland using the i210, a model released all the way back in 2018.

He has previously used Ping Blueprint irons, but for the majority of the last eight years he has had the Ping i210 in-play.

A 4-iron to pitching wedge configuration, Hovland uses KBS Tour-V 120 X shafts.

Wedges

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When it comes to the wedges, Hovland uses the Ping S259 in 50° and 56°, while a Ping Glide 2.0 can be found in his 60° lob wedge.

The Glide 2.0 has been in the bag for some time, while Hovland only changed to the S259 at the start of 2026, replacing his S159.

Putter

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Moving to the final club in the bag, which is a Ping PLD DS 72 Prototype, a model that has been part of Hovland's set-up for some time.

In fact, the mallet-shape design has been present since his first win at the 2020 Puerto Rico Open, remaining with the 28-year-old ever since.

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