AJ Ewart Facts: 10 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Pro

AJ Ewart took up golf at an early age and, after a trophy-laden collegiate career, he is making solid progress in the professional game.

Here are 10 things to know about the Canadian golfer.

AJ Ewart Facts

1. AJ Ewart was born on May 7th 1999 in Coquitlam, Canada.

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2. He was introduced to golf by his father, Brad, who held Class A Assistant Golf Coach status with the Professional Golfers' Association of Canada.

3. He played college golf for Barry University between 2019 and 2023.

4. Ewart was the 2022 NCAA Division II Jack Nicklaus Award winner.

5. He won 14 collegiate titles.

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6. Ewart’s first professional win came at the 2024 Sandpiper Open on the Vancouver Golf Tour.

7. Later that year, he added another victory, at the Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open on the PGA Tour Americas.

8. He narrowly missed out on a Korn Ferry Tour card in 2025, when he finished 13th on the PGA Tour Americas points list.

AJ Ewart earned his PGA Tour card in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

9. Undeterred, he competed in PGA Tour Q-School, where he bypassed the Korn Ferry Tour completely with victory.

10. Thanks to Brooks Koepka’s return to the PGA Tour in 2026 via the Returning Member Program, Ewart was added to the field for the WM Phoenix Open, despite not initially being in it. He benefited with a $63,000 payday after placing T28.

Swipe to scroll horizontally AJ Ewart Bio Born May 7th 1999 -Coquitlam, Canada Turned Pro 2023 Former Tour Vancouver Golf Tour, PGA Tour Americas Current Tour PGA Tour Professional Wins 2