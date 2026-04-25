AJ Ewart Facts: 10 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Pro

AJ Ewart's impressive collegiate career made way for a successful start to life as a pro. Here are 10 things to know about him

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AJ Ewart
AJ Ewart is building a promising career in the pro game
(Image credit: Getty Images)

AJ Ewart took up golf at an early age and, after a trophy-laden collegiate career, he is making solid progress in the professional game.

Here are 10 things to know about the Canadian golfer.

AJ Ewart Facts

1. AJ Ewart was born on May 7th 1999 in Coquitlam, Canada.

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2. He was introduced to golf by his father, Brad, who held Class A Assistant Golf Coach status with the Professional Golfers' Association of Canada.

3. He played college golf for Barry University between 2019 and 2023.

4. Ewart was the 2022 NCAA Division II Jack Nicklaus Award winner.

5. He won 14 collegiate titles.

6. Ewart’s first professional win came at the 2024 Sandpiper Open on the Vancouver Golf Tour.

7. Later that year, he added another victory, at the Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open on the PGA Tour Americas.

8. He narrowly missed out on a Korn Ferry Tour card in 2025, when he finished 13th on the PGA Tour Americas points list.

AJ Ewart with his PGA Tour card

AJ Ewart earned his PGA Tour card in 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

9. Undeterred, he competed in PGA Tour Q-School, where he bypassed the Korn Ferry Tour completely with victory.

10. Thanks to Brooks Koepka’s return to the PGA Tour in 2026 via the Returning Member Program, Ewart was added to the field for the WM Phoenix Open, despite not initially being in it. He benefited with a $63,000 payday after placing T28.

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AJ Ewart Bio

Born

May 7th 1999 -Coquitlam, Canada

Turned Pro

2023

Former Tour

Vancouver Golf Tour, PGA Tour Americas

Current Tour

PGA Tour

Professional Wins

2

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AJ Ewart Professional Wins

Tour

Event

Winning Score

2024

Vancouver Golf Tour

N/A

2024

Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open

-17 (one shot)

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 


He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 


Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 


Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

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