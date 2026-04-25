Nelly Korda WITB 2026: Prototype Putter And Four-Year-Old Hybrid Highlights TaylorMade Staffer's Set-Up

Nelly Korda is one of the biggest stars in the game of golf, with the American a multiple-time Major winner and Olympic gold medalist.

Joining TaylorMade in January 2023, as well as Nike that same month and year, Korda has produced some immense successes in that short period.

Check out her full what's in the bag and specs below...

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Driver

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At the top end of the bag, Korda uses the TaylorMade Qi4D, specifically the Core version with a Graphite Design Tour AD FI 6 S shaft.

One of the best drivers on the market, Korda moved into the club at the start of 2026, replacing the TaylorMade Qi10 Max that had been in the bag since January 2024.

Fairway Woods

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Fairway woods tend to be the older clubs in most professionals' bags and, in the case of Korda, it's no different, as the TaylorMade Stealth 2 features in a 3-wood and 7-wood configuration.

Released in 2023, they have been in the bag ever-since, with the 3-wood set at 15° and possessing a Fujikura Ventus Red 7 S shaft. The 7-wood, meanwhile, is set at 21° and has a Fujikura Ventus Black 7 S shaft in-play.

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Hybrid

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Like the fairway woods, Korda has had the Ping G425 hybrid in the bag for some time, with it released at the beginning of 2021.

The oldest club in her bag, it's set-up at 26° and features a Fujikura Ventus Blue HB 7 S shaft.

Irons

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Moving to the iron section, where Korda opts for a TaylorMade P770 5-iron and the TaylorMade P7CB in 6-iron to pitching wedge, which she changed into in November 2025.

Both models rank among the best TaylorMade irons money can buy, with the P770 providing more forgiveness, hence the addition of it in a 5-iron. All of Korda's irons are fitted with AeroTech SteelFiber i80 CW shafts.

Wedges

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Korda's wedge set-up has chopped and changed over the last 12 months but, in her last start, we believe she was using a mix of TaylorMade and Titleist.

Although an older model, the TaylorMade MG4 is present in a 50°, while the Titleist Vokey SM11 features in a 54°. Rounding out the final wedge is the Vokey Design Prototype at 58°, with all three clubs possessing AeroTech SteelFiber i95 CW shafts.

Putter

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The top-end of the bag may have kept consistent, but the lower order has changed regularly, including Korda's putter, which is a prototype model of a TaylorMade blade-style flatstick.

Previously using the TaylorMade Spider, as well as different Scotty Cameron putters, the new flat stick is similar to the one used when Korda claimed six wins in 2024.

It appears to have TaylorMade's Pure Roll insert and minimal alignment aids on the crown.

Golf Ball