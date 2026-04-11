Jason Day WITB 2026: Seven-Year-Old Fairway Woods And Avoda Irons And Wedges Highlight Equipment-Free Agent's Set-Up
Take a look at what's in the bag of 13-time PGA Tour winner, and former Major champion, Jason Day
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Jason Day possesses one of the most unique golf bags in professional golf, with the equipment-free agent using clubs from Avoda, as well as fairway woods that are over seven-years-old.
It makes for interesting reading and, below, you can check out his full what's in the bag specs...
Driver
Day has a tendency to change his driver regularly and, at his most recent start, he was using a Ping G430 LST, which continues to be extremely popular on the professional circuits despite being an older model.Article continues below
Previously, he used the G440 LST, as well as the TaylorMade M5 from 2019, but has had the G430 LST in the bag since the start of 2026. Featuring a 10.5° head, it possesses a KBS TG Black 60g TXX shaft.
Fairway Woods
Like his driver, Day has regularly changed the fairway wood portion of his golf bag and, at his most recent start, it appeared he had a TaylorMade M6 3-wood, Aeroburner 3HL-wood and a Stealth 7-wood in-play.
The M6 originally found its way into the bag back in October 2025, while the Aeroburner and Stealth have been in-and-out of the set-up during that period.
At The Masters, all three models were in-play and featured KBS TG Black 70g TXX and KBS TG Black 80g TXX shafts.
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Irons
Back in October 2025, Day surprised the golf world with the addition of Avoda golf irons, the same brand that Bryson DeChambeau uses.
Approaching the company himself, Day's prototype models are conventional variable-length irons and feature different soles and head shapes to that of the retail version.
Shaft-wise, you'll find KBS TGI Tour 110 X in-play, as Day replaced his True Temper Dynamic Gold X7 when moving to Avoda.
Wedges
Avoda doesn't just feature in Day's irons, as he also uses the brand in his wedges, specifically a prototype model in a 50°, 55° and 60° configuration.
Previously, he used wedges from Titleist and Artisan, but opted to use Avoda following the success of his irons. Shaft-wise, he uses the same KBS TGI Tour 110 X as his irons.
Putter
TaylorMade's Spider range is one of the best on the market and, with Day, he uses the standard Tour version of the flatstick.
Having used a Spider model for his PGA Championship win back in 2015, he has used the style of putter for a significant amount of time, with his newest model providing minimalist looks from a bronze colorway.
Golf Ball
Away from the clubs, with Day opting to use a Bridgestone Tour B X golf ball with the Mindset alignment aid that features on the best Bridgestone golf balls.
For those who don't know, the idea of Mindset is to create a three-step system that is designed to aid golfers with a pre-shot routine - Identify, Visualize, and Focus.
The red circle prompts the player to identify their target and gather information, the yellow circle encourages visualization of the shot's path, and the green dot provides a final, focused point of concentration before execution.
Apparel/Shoes
In January 2024, Day signed with Malbon, with the Australian wearing the brand's apparel ever since. Along with Malbon, he also took equity ownership in PAYNTR Golf of March that year.
Jason Day WITB: Full Specs
Club
Head
Shaft
Driver
Ping G430 LST (10.5°)
KBS TG Black 60g TXX
Fairway Woods
TaylorMade M6 (15°)
TaylorMade Aeroburner HL (16.5°)
TaylorMade Stealth (21°)
KBS TG Black 70g TXX (15° & (16.5°)
KBS TG Black 80g TXX (21°)
Irons
Avoda Prototype (5-PW)
KBS TGI Tour 110 X
Wedges
Avoda Prototype (50°, 55°, 60°)
KBS TGI Tour 110 X
Putter
TaylorMade Spider Tour
|Row 5 - Cell 2
Ball
Bridgestone Tour B X (Mindset)
|Row 6 - Cell 2
Apparel
Malbon
|Row 7 - Cell 2
Glove
FootJoy
|Row 8 - Cell 2
Shoes
PAYNTR Golf
|Row 9 - Cell 2
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1