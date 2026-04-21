I Test Golf Equipment For A Living With Golf Monthly, And Here Is My Complete Bag Setup

As a proud part of the Golf Monthly gear team, I'm very lucky to get my hands on some of the best golf clubs the market has to offer each year. In my specific role, I focus the majority of my time on fairway woods, hybrid, wedges and putters, but I dip my toe in other areas of the golf bag, too.

My role plus my 12+ years experience in the golf industry means I'm in a good position to decide what should go into my golfing setup each year. I was also lucky enough to win four times playing collegiate golf in the U.S, as well as having competed on both the EuroPro and Clutch Pro Tours here in Europe. I often get questions on my social media and in the comment sections on the Golf Monthly website as to what exactly is my golf bag setup, so rather than individually answering each question, I thought I'd write up this article!

Not only are these my 'gamer' clubs, I've also included links on where to buy each product and well as my custom-fitted specs down below. Not to blow my own trumpet, but as a +4 handicap, chances are my custom fitting specs will be slightly different to what would be best suited to your game, so keep that in mind. Nevertheless, we always encourage our readers to get custom fitted, so hopefully my WITB can be the inspiration for you to do that!

My specific what's in the bag setup is below, and if you want to hear me explain why I use each club, then check out the full video at the bottom of the page...

Driver: Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond Max, stated loft: 9º, actual loft: 8.5º, shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 6-X, length: 45.5'', grip: Golf Pride Z Grip Cord, swingweight: D2.3

Fairway wood: TaylorMade Qi4D, stated loft: 15º, actual loft: 15.75º, shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 7-X, length: 43.25'', grip: Golf Pride Z Grip Cord, swingweight: D3.1

Fairway wood: TaylorMade Qi4D, stated loft: 19º, actual loft: 19º, shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Black 85-X, length: 42'', grip: Golf Pride Z Grip Cord, swingweight: D4.3

Irons: Ping Blueprint T (4-PW), loft: 2º strong, lie angle: Blue dot, shaft: KBS C-Taper 125 S+, length: Ping standard, grip: Golf Pride Z Grip Cord, swingweight: D2

Wedge: Titleist Vokey SM11 Raw, loft: 50-08F, lie angle: 64º, shaft: Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100, grip: Golf Pride Z Grip Cord, swingweight: D4.8

Wedge: Titleist Vokey SM11 Raw, loft: 54-10S, lie angle: 64º, shaft: Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400, grip: Golf Pride Z Grip Cord, swingweight: D5.6

Wedge: Titleist Vokey SM11 Raw, loft: 60-08M, lie angle: 64º, shaft: Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400, grip: Golf Pride Z Grip Cord, swingweight: D4.8

Putter: Toulon Las Vegas H1 Putter, loft: 3º, lie angle: 69º, length: 34'', grip: Toulon pistol, swingweight: E4.2, total weight: 543g