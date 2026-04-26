Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Full Prize Money Payout 2026

It has been a unique week in the PGA Tour schedule as the circuit's only pairs event has been taking place at TPC Louisiana.

And 'unique' is certainly the key word to describe the rewards and perks on offer at this event, with the payout split between the two pros involved in each team and a total absence of OWGR points on offer.

While there are no OWGR points on the table, the carrot of a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and a spot at the upcoming PGA Championship - as well as at each of the remaining Signature Events this term - remains very much in play.

There are also FedEx Cup points up for grabs, although the number for the winning pair is just 400 compared to 500 at a regular tournament.

And then there is the prize money. The tournament purse has been increased from $9.2 million to $9.5 million in 2026, with the winning duo splitting almost $2.8 million between them.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The second-place team will earn just over $560,000 each while every pair which ends inside the top-10 is likely to walk away with a six-figure payout each. That is before various factors reduce how much each pro golfer really earns from their week.

With one round to play, brothers Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick were in an excellent position to take the top prize, with a lead of four.

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Below is the maximum payout for each position at the 2026 Zurich Classic of New Orleans based on 33 teams making it through to the weekend and before ties are taken into account.

ZURICH CLASSIC OF NEW ORLEANS PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN