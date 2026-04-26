Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Full Prize Money Payout 2026
The PGA Tour's solitary pairs event has been taking place at TPC Louisiana this week, where there's a unique tournament purse waiting to be handed out
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It has been a unique week in the PGA Tour schedule as the circuit's only pairs event has been taking place at TPC Louisiana.
And 'unique' is certainly the key word to describe the rewards and perks on offer at this event, with the payout split between the two pros involved in each team and a total absence of OWGR points on offer.
While there are no OWGR points on the table, the carrot of a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and a spot at the upcoming PGA Championship - as well as at each of the remaining Signature Events this term - remains very much in play.
There are also FedEx Cup points up for grabs, although the number for the winning pair is just 400 compared to 500 at a regular tournament.
And then there is the prize money. The tournament purse has been increased from $9.2 million to $9.5 million in 2026, with the winning duo splitting almost $2.8 million between them.
The second-place team will earn just over $560,000 each while every pair which ends inside the top-10 is likely to walk away with a six-figure payout each. That is before various factors reduce how much each pro golfer really earns from their week.
With one round to play, brothers Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick were in an excellent position to take the top prize, with a lead of four.
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Below is the maximum payout for each position at the 2026 Zurich Classic of New Orleans based on 33 teams making it through to the weekend and before ties are taken into account.
ZURICH CLASSIC OF NEW ORLEANS PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN
Position
Team Prize
Individual Prize
1st
$2,745,500
$1,372,750
2nd
$1,121,000
$560,500
3rd
$733,875
$366,937.50
4th
$617,500
$308,750
5th
$536,750
$268,375
6th
$460,750
$230,375
7th
$384,750
$192,375
8th
$337,250
$168,625
9th
$299,250
$149,625
10th
$261,250
$130,625
11th
$223,250
$111,625
12th
$190,475
$95,237
13th
$159,790
$79,895
14th
$143,450
$71,725
15th
$132,050
$66,025
16th
$120,650
$60,325
17th
$109,725
$54,862
18th
$100,225
$50,112
19th
$91,200
$45,600
20th
$83,600
$41,800
21st
$76,000
$38,000
22nd
$68,400
$34,200
23rd
$60,800
$30,400
24th
$53,580
$26,790
25th
$48,640
$24,320
26th
$46,170
$23,085
27th
$44,460
$22,230
28th
$43,510
$21,755
29th
$42,750
$21,375
30th
$41,990
$20,995
31st
$41,230
$20,615
32nd
$40,470
$20,235
33rd
$39,710
$19,855
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
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