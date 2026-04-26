Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Full Prize Money Payout 2026

The PGA Tour's solitary pairs event has been taking place at TPC Louisiana this week, where there's a unique tournament purse waiting to be handed out

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Ben Griffin and Andrew Novak pose with the Zurich Classic of New Orleans trophy following their win in 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)

It has been a unique week in the PGA Tour schedule as the circuit's only pairs event has been taking place at TPC Louisiana.

While there are no OWGR points on the table, the carrot of a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and a spot at the upcoming PGA Championship - as well as at each of the remaining Signature Events this term - remains very much in play.

There are also FedEx Cup points up for grabs, although the number for the winning pair is just 400 compared to 500 at a regular tournament.

And then there is the prize money. The tournament purse has been increased from $9.2 million to $9.5 million in 2026, with the winning duo splitting almost $2.8 million between them.

Rory McIlroy strikes a tee shot in front of a Zurich sign

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The second-place team will earn just over $560,000 each while every pair which ends inside the top-10 is likely to walk away with a six-figure payout each. That is before various factors reduce how much each pro golfer really earns from their week.

With one round to play, brothers Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick were in an excellent position to take the top prize, with a lead of four.

Below is the maximum payout for each position at the 2026 Zurich Classic of New Orleans based on 33 teams making it through to the weekend and before ties are taken into account.

ZURICH CLASSIC OF NEW ORLEANS PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

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Position

Team Prize

Individual Prize

1st

$2,745,500

$1,372,750

2nd

$1,121,000

$560,500

3rd

$733,875

$366,937.50

4th

$617,500

$308,750

5th

$536,750

$268,375

6th

$460,750

$230,375

7th

$384,750

$192,375

8th

$337,250

$168,625

9th

$299,250

$149,625

10th

$261,250

$130,625

11th

$223,250

$111,625

12th

$190,475

$95,237

13th

$159,790

$79,895

14th

$143,450

$71,725

15th

$132,050

$66,025

16th

$120,650

$60,325

17th

$109,725

$54,862

18th

$100,225

$50,112

19th

$91,200

$45,600

20th

$83,600

$41,800

21st

$76,000

$38,000

22nd

$68,400

$34,200

23rd

$60,800

$30,400

24th

$53,580

$26,790

25th

$48,640

$24,320

26th

$46,170

$23,085

27th

$44,460

$22,230

28th

$43,510

$21,755

29th

$42,750

$21,375

30th

$41,990

$20,995

31st

$41,230

$20,615

32nd

$40,470

$20,235

33rd

$39,710

$19,855

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

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