Greg Norman Gives His Verdict On LIV Golf's Future

Greg Norman says LIV Golf's future will "totally depend" on his successor Scott O'Neil drumming up funding, and also spoke about what his "ultimate goal" was for the breakaway league during his spell in charge.

The Australian gave an interesting interview to Dan Rapaport in which he insisted that he always wanted to work alongside the PGA Tour and not against it - but got no response when trying to hold talks with Jay Monahan.

Norman says he's proud of the impact LIV Golf made under his tenure, to both bringing about more free agency for golfers and also promoting the game around the world.

He also had kind words for new PGA Tour boss Brian Rolapp for bringing a fresher, more modern approach that could bring about positive change for players and fans alike.

The future of LIV Golf is big news with reports the Saudi PIF is set to withdraw its financial backing at the end of the 2026 season.

O'Neil said LIV Golf was in a "wonderful position" when speaking at LIV Golf Mexico, but also later admitted to TNT Sports that it was "funded through the season and then you work like crazy to create a business and a business plan to keep us going" - a response that was deleted from the broadcaster's social feeds.

Norman says O'Neil will now have to go out and showcase LIV Golf to potential investors - with a similar deal to the PGA Tour's one with Strategic Sports Group being ideal.

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"Look, that will totally depend on Scott O'Neil," Norman told Rapaport's show Dan on Golf. when asked if LIV could survive without Saudi PIF funding.

"I read his comments on we've got to go raise money ourselves, LIV has to do that.

"Basically he's got to get out there on the street now and he's got to do a roadshow and he's got to see if he can dilute some of the PIF funding down to somewhere else.

"Getting a US financial institution coming in would be very advantageous, no different to what's happened with SSG and the PGA Tour. Very, very advantageous for him."

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Norman facinated by LIV contract situation

One of the biggest issues for LIV Golf is the contract of Bryson DeChambeau - who sounded confident of finding a solution with his current deal expiring after this season.

Norman has always been an advocate for player power throughout his legendary career, and even said he "applauded" Brooks Koepka's decision to leave LIV Golf and return to the PGA Tour.

"That was free agency allowing him to make a decision," said Norman. "That was never available in the world of professional golf and now you see it and I love it."

And just how LIV Golf deals with DeChambeau and other player contracts and signing bonuses is something Norman will be keeping a close eye on.

"I'm completely out of LIV today, but I'm fascinated to see how this is going to play out over the rest of the year and next year when some of these contracts are up."

Norman's ultimate LIV Golf goal

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Some will say the bitter battles early on with the PGA Tour were a deliberate plan to stoke up publicity for LIV Golf - but Norman insisted he always wanted to work with Jay Monahan.

"I tried to many, many times to reach out, not only to Monahan, to have a conversation with him, but with zero response," he added.

In fact, Norman's ultimate goal with LIV Golf was to help prop-up some of the PGA Tour's lesser events, working alongside them, along with spreading the game globally.

"The effort from day one was to work side-by-side with the PGA Tour to grow the foundation of the game of golf," said Norman.

"What I would loved to have seen...my ultimate goal was to have four events in the United States and the rest of them gobal.

"The ultimate goal was four events supported by the PGA tour, in conjunction with the PGA Tour. For example, let's go to the four weakest events on the PGA Tour, if they became LIV events we walk into those weaker events with a $50m package, plug and play, with players of signifcant names and stature to bring that economic impact to those regions

"What it does, it would pick up LIV in the United States, it would pick up the PGA Tour as it's helping those local reagions around America and it shows they're working together with us."

Norman's praise for PGA Tour boss Rolapp

One regret for Norman is he didn't get the chance to sit down with the big PGA Tour players such as Rory McIlroy, who he has great respect for despite their differences, to explain LIV's vision.

He also had praise for new PGA Tour boss Rolapp, who brings a fresh perspective, especially in terms of allowing players to showcase themselves more, giving DeChambeau's social media explosion as an example of how LIV did just that.

"I just wish I'd sat down with Rory and a few others on the PGA Tour to explain to them what my mission was and what LIV's mission was," said Norman.

"And if you look at social media and what Brian Rolapp said recently... I went 'hallelujah, hallelujah, finally' because Brian was an outsider coming into the world of golf and he had a different prism to look through.

"He looked from a sports point of view, from a fans' point of view, from an innovation standpoint and how to bring the players to more of a stronger level within the organization - have the players say more.

"That's what we did with LIV. Look what we did for Bryson DeChambeau, right. He got his IP back and look at him now on social media, he's got a massive YouTube following.

"If he stayed on the PGA Tour that probably wasn't going to happen. So giving the players this additional opportunity was something, and I was so pleased to read that from Brian Rolapp the other day.

"I've always complimented him since he's come in, because he's got a whole new fresh approach to the world of golf. So I'm very impressed with Brian and the position he's taking right now."

Norman also spoke about enjoying his current life designing golf courses around the world and why he's "100%" behind the rolling back of the golf ball.

Watch the full interview on Dan on Golf below..