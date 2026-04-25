Ben Martin Facts: 10 Things To Know About The Pro
Ben Martin has enjoyed some considerable highlights in his career. Here are 10 things you may not know about him
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Ben Martin stood out as an amateur before turning professional, where it didn't take him long to achieve success.
Here are 10 things to know about the pro.
Ben Martin Facts
1. Ben Martin was born on August 26th 1987 in Greenwood, South Carolina.Article continues below
2. He finished runner-up at the 2009 US Amateur, with Byeong Hun An beating him 7-and-5 in the final.
3. He won his second event as a professional in 2010 at the Forest Oaks Classic on the eGolf Professional Tour.
4. Later that year, he finished runner-up at Q-School to earn his PGA Tour card.
5. Martin’s maiden PGA Tour win came at the 2014 Shriners Hospitals For Children Open.
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6. His final round included a 46-hole eagle at the 16th on his way to beating Kevin Streelman by two.
7. In 2015, Martin reached a career-high world ranking of 48th.
8. One of Martin’s superstitions is to mark his ball only with quarters dated before 1987.
9. He is a baseball fan and supports the Atlanta Braves.
10. Martin’s best finish at a Major was a tie for 26th at the 2014 Open at Royal Liverpool.
Born
August 26th 1987 -Greenwood, South Carolina
Height
5 ft 11 in (1.80 m)
Turned Professional
2010
Former Tour
eGolf Professional Tour, Korn Ferry Tour
Current Tour
PGA Tour
Professional Wins
4
Highest OWGR
48th
Tour
Event
Winning Score
eGolf Professional Tour
2010 Forest Oaks Classic
-20 (playoff)
Web.com Tour
2013 United Leasing Championship
-11 (playoff)
Web.com Tour
2013 Mylan Classic
-17 (five shots)
PGA Tour
2014 Shriners Hospitals For Children Open
-20 (two shots)
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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