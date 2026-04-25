Ben Martin Facts: 10 Things To Know About The Pro

Ben Martin stood out as an amateur before turning professional, where it didn't take him long to achieve success.

Here are 10 things to know about the pro.

Ben Martin Facts

1. Ben Martin was born on August 26th 1987 in Greenwood, South Carolina.

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2. He finished runner-up at the 2009 US Amateur, with Byeong Hun An beating him 7-and-5 in the final.

Ben Martin finished runner-up at the 2009 US Amateur (Image credit: Getty Images)

3. He won his second event as a professional in 2010 at the Forest Oaks Classic on the eGolf Professional Tour.

4. Later that year, he finished runner-up at Q-School to earn his PGA Tour card.

5. Martin’s maiden PGA Tour win came at the 2014 Shriners Hospitals For Children Open.

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Ben Martin's first PGA Tour victory came in 2014 (Image credit: Getty Images)

6. His final round included a 46-hole eagle at the 16th on his way to beating Kevin Streelman by two.

7. In 2015, Martin reached a career-high world ranking of 48th.

8. One of Martin’s superstitions is to mark his ball only with quarters dated before 1987.

9. He is a baseball fan and supports the Atlanta Braves.

10. Martin’s best finish at a Major was a tie for 26th at the 2014 Open at Royal Liverpool.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Ben Martin Bio Born August 26th 1987 -Greenwood, South Carolina Height 5 ft 11 in (1.80 m) Turned Professional 2010 Former Tour eGolf Professional Tour, Korn Ferry Tour Current Tour PGA Tour Professional Wins 4 Highest OWGR 48th