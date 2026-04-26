Alex Fitzpatrick WITB 2026: 9-Wood And Four Different Brands Feature In Equipment-Free Agent's Set-Up

Alex Fitzpatrick has enjoyed an excellent 2026, with the Englishman claiming his maiden DP World Tour win at the Hero Indian Open.

Check out his full what's in the bag specs below...

Driver

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Beginning with the driver, where Fitzpatrick uses the Ping G440 LST with a Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X shaft and a 9° head.

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One of the best drivers on the market, the Ping G440 LST is one of the most popular on the professional circuits, with both Ping staffers and equipment-free agents using it.

Fairway Woods

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Interestingly, Fitzpatrick uses three fairway woods in his set-up, specifically a 3-wood (15°), 7-wood (21°) and a 9-wood (24°), which is a club that has grown in popularity over the years.

The 3-wood and 7-wood are in the TaylorMade Qi4D, while the 9-wood is a TaylorMade Qi35. Shaft-wise, the 3-wood possesses a Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X shaft, while the 7-wood and 9-wood have a Fujikura Ventus Black 9 X shaft.

Irons

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Using Ping and TaylorMade for his woods, Fitzpatrick opts for Titleist in the irons, specifically a set of T100 models from 2025.

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Shaft-wise, the Englishman uses NS Pro Modus 3 Tour in extra stiff. Depending on course conditions, Fitzpatrick will either use a 4-iron or 9-wood, with the iron configuration usually being a 5-iron to 9-iron.

Wedges

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In the scoring section of the bag, Fitzpatrick uses the Titleist Vokey SM11 wedges in a 46°, 50°, 56° and 60° configuration.

Featuring a raw finish, the four wedges possess an extremely traditional gapping, while the True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts are also very popular on the main circuits.

Putter

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The final club in Fitzpatrick's bag is his putter, which happens to be an Odyssey Ai-One #7 S, one of the best Odyssey putters on the market.

A fang-style design, the mallet-shape has been a regular feature in his bag throughout 2026, and was introduced at the tail-end of last year.

Golf Ball

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Fitzpatrick is one of the many players to use the Titleist Pro V1x, one of the best golf balls on the market.

Speaking after his Indian Open win, Fitzpatrick stated: "I love the consistency you get around the greens (with the Pro V1x). It does all the things you want it to do, and when putting you know the ball is always going to roll true.

"The golf ball is the most important piece of equipment in my game... I rely on it the most."

Apparel/Shoes

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Since turning professional in 2022, Fitzpatrick has worn both Nike footwear and apparel.

Alex Fitzpatrick WITB: Full Specs