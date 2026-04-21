3 Putting Mistakes (Including A Common Setup Fail) That Torment Golfers... And How To Fix Them
Putting guru James Jankowski sees 3 common putting mistakes over and over, but his expert tips and simple drill can help you banish them from your game for good
James Jankowski
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
As amateur golfers, we often fall foul of common mistakes on the golf course that cost us precious shots... and putting is no exception, according to PGA Pro and putting guru, James Jankowski.
James Jankowski has coached more than 3000 golfers in his career, helping amateurs and top professionals to improve their putting and shoot lower scores.
James also contributed to our expertly-curated putting improvement guide, which is a great resource if you are looking to fire up the flat stick and cut your handicap in 2026.
In this article, James shares three common putting mistakes that he sees time and time again from amateur golfers and offers an actionable strategy to banish them from your game for good...
3 Putting Mistakes Costing You Shots On The Golf Course
Mistake 1: Set-up
There are plenty of things we can control before hitting a putt, like selecting the best method for how to grip a putter or mastering a solid and dependable set-up.
A good set-up allows the upper body to move independently from the lower body and core.
When golfers sit too much into their address position, with too upright a posture and too much tension, that separation becomes difficult and you can overuse your hands and arms through the putting stroke.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
How to fix it:
Instead, try tilting forward more from the hips – more than with any other club in the bag – and allow your arms to hang naturally underneath your shoulders with plenty of space.
This should be relatively free from tension, with a relaxed posture, almost like you're falling/rounding forward. From this position it becomes much easier to disassociate the torso from the lower body, core and head.
A sound putting stroke relies on synchronisation and co-ordination, not on locking everything together through muscular tension.
Mistake 2: Synchronisation
Synchronisation is encouraged through proper acceleration and timing. When the handle and clubhead move together, the wrists remain relatively quiet, which stabilises the stroke.
Again, it is not about locking the wrists through tension, but about quieting flexion/extension through co-ordination. If the acceleration is too harsh or late/early, separation between the handle and clubhead increases.
How to fix it:
Try this synchronisation drill to co-ordinate your stroke. Take your normal grip but lift both thumbs off the club so the handle rests in the fingers at the back of the grip.
Now swing the putter back and forth, keeping the thumbs off. Now learn to co-ordinate the motion; keep the handle and putter head moving together without too much separation.
Mistake 3: The Backstroke
Many golfers fail to create enough speed in the backstroke.
As a result, the stroke becomes too short and they try to compensate with late acceleration and an exaggerated followthrough. Impact in golf is not a hit, it’s a collision.
How to fix it:
To produce consistent strikes, build speed through the putting stroke and use the club's momentum through impact.
Speed begins in the backstroke. If the backstroke is too slow or too short, creating speed during the transition and using momentum in the strike becomes difficult.
Focus on making the backstroke quick enough so that it becomes long enough and simply transfer that speed smoothly in the transition and cruise through impact.
Mark has worked in golf for over 20 years having started off his journalistic life at the Press Association and BBC Sport before moving to Sky Sports where he became their golf editor on skysports.com. He then worked at National Club Golfer and Lady Golfer where he was the deputy editor and he has interviewed many of the leading names in the game, both male and female, ghosted columns for the likes of Robert Rock, Charley Hull and Dame Laura Davies, as well as playing the vast majority of our Top 100 GB&I courses. He loves links golf with a particular love of Royal Dornoch and Kingsbarns. He is now a freelance, also working for the PGA and Robert Rock. Loves tour golf, both men and women and he remains the long-standing owner of an horrific short game. He plays at Moortown with a handicap of 6.
- James JankowskiTop 50 Coach
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.