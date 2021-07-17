Check out the order of play for the final round at Royal St George's for the 149th Open Championship

Open Championship Tee Times 2021 – Final Round

The 149th Open Championship is here, with the tournament returning after being cancelled in 2020 due to Covid-19.

Royal St George’s has hosted what has so far been an enthralling championship and it is only set to get better as we head into the final round.

The final group of Collin Morikawa and Louis Oosthuizen goes off at 2.35pm, with the penultimate group of Corey Conners and Jordan Spieth off at 2.25pm.

Notable groups include Rory McIlroy and Sam Horsfield at 11.05am, Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland at 11.40am and Paul Casey and Shane Lowry at 1.25pm.

Full tee times for the final round:

*Note: All times local (BST)

8am: Kevin Kisner

8.10am: Poom Saksansin, Richard Mansell

8.20am: Sam Burns, Rickie Fowler

8.30am: Brendan Steele, Yuxin Lin (a)

8.40am: Jazz Janewattananond, Chan Kim

8.50am: Padraig Harrington, Richard Bland

9am: Ryosuke Kinoshita, JC Ritchie

9.10am: Bryson DeChambeau, Chez Reavie

9.20am: Billy Horschel, Adam Scott

9.30am: Joaquin Niemann, Xander Schauffele

9.45am: Harris English, Jonathan Thomson

9.55am: Benjamin Herbert, Abraham Ancer

10.05am: Marcus Armitage, Bernd Wiesberger

10.15am: Beyong Hun An, Sergio Garcia

10.25am: Johannes Veerman, Jack Senior

10.35am: Lee Westwood, Matthias Schmid (a)

10.45am: Justin Thomas, Max homa

10.55am: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Ian Poulter

11.05am: Rory McIlroy, Sam Horsfield

11.15am: Daniel Van Tonder, Tony Finau

11.30am: Brandt Snedeker, Dean Burmester

11.40am: Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland

11.50am: Antoine Rozner, Talor Gooch

12pm: Brooks Koepka, Ryan Fox

12.10pm: Brian Harman, Justin Rose

12.20pm: Matt Wallace, Aaron Rai

12.30pm: Lanto Griffin, Matt Fitzpatrick

12.40pm: Dustin Johnson, Emiliano Grillo

12.50pm: Cameron Tringale, Danny Willett

1pm: Joel Dahmen, Jason Kokrak

1.15pm: Robert MacIntyre, Andy Sullivan

1.25pm: Paul Casey, Shane Lowry

1.35pm: Daniel Berger, Webb Simpson

1.45pm: Kevin Streelman, Marcel Siem

1.55pm: Justin Harding, Cameron Smith

2.05pm: Dylan Frittelli, Mackenzie Hughes

2.15pm: Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler

2.25pm: Corey Conners, Jordan Spieth

2.35pm: Collin Morikawa, Louis Oosthuizen

