A third-round score of 72 was enough for Calum Hill to take a two-shot lead into the final round of the Bahrain Championship.

The Scot is looking for his third DP World Tour title following previous successes at the 2021 Cazoo Classic and last year's Joburg Open. He begins the final round on 16 under.

He faces stiff competition from the player immediately beneath him on the leaderboard, Freddy Schott, who is hoping to seal his maiden DP World Tour title and begins on 14 under. The pair make up the final group and tee it up at 12.10pm local time.

The penultimate pairing sees Hill's compatriot Grant Forrest, whose most recent win came at the 2025 Nexo Championship, playing alongside Patrick Reed, with both on 12 under. They have a tee time of 12.00pm local time.

Reed is looking for his second DP World Tour win in a row after victory at the Dubai Desert Classic.

There's even more interest in the American this week given he has committed to a full DP World Tour schedule this season following his surprise departure from LIV Golf. Can he continue making headlines with victory on Sunday?

Patrick Reed is looking for his second consecutive win (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another big name in the field is also in contention. LIV Golfer Sergio Garcia carded a 68 on Saturday to ensure he is also four back of the leader on 12 under.

He will tee it up with Mikael Lindberg, who is five adrify at 11 under. They begin at 11.50am local time.

Sergio Garcia is four shots back of leader Hill (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bahrain is in Arabian Standard Time, which is three hours ahead of GMT and eight hours ahead of ET, so the final group heads off at 4.10am ET and 9.10am GMT.

Take a look at all of Sunday's final round tee times at the Bahrain Championship.

Bahrain Championship Tee Times: Final Round Sunday Pairings

All times local AST