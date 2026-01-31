Bahrain Championship Tee Times: Final Round
Calum Hill leads with a round to play, but some big names remain firmly in contention for the title
A third-round score of 72 was enough for Calum Hill to take a two-shot lead into the final round of the Bahrain Championship.
The Scot is looking for his third DP World Tour title following previous successes at the 2021 Cazoo Classic and last year's Joburg Open. He begins the final round on 16 under.
He faces stiff competition from the player immediately beneath him on the leaderboard, Freddy Schott, who is hoping to seal his maiden DP World Tour title and begins on 14 under. The pair make up the final group and tee it up at 12.10pm local time.
The penultimate pairing sees Hill's compatriot Grant Forrest, whose most recent win came at the 2025 Nexo Championship, playing alongside Patrick Reed, with both on 12 under. They have a tee time of 12.00pm local time.
Reed is looking for his second DP World Tour win in a row after victory at the Dubai Desert Classic.
There's even more interest in the American this week given he has committed to a full DP World Tour schedule this season following his surprise departure from LIV Golf. Can he continue making headlines with victory on Sunday?
Another big name in the field is also in contention. LIV Golfer Sergio Garcia carded a 68 on Saturday to ensure he is also four back of the leader on 12 under.
He will tee it up with Mikael Lindberg, who is five adrify at 11 under. They begin at 11.50am local time.
Bahrain is in Arabian Standard Time, which is three hours ahead of GMT and eight hours ahead of ET, so the final group heads off at 4.10am ET and 9.10am GMT.
Take a look at all of Sunday's final round tee times at the Bahrain Championship.
Bahrain Championship Tee Times: Final Round Sunday Pairings
All times local AST
- 6.36am: Gregorio De Leo, Connor McKinney
- 6.45am: Darren Fichardt, Dylan Naidoo
- 6.54am: Ivan Cantero, Davis Bryant
- 7.03am: Junghwan Lee, Kota Kaneko
- 7.12am: Filippo Celli, Eugenio Chacarra
- 7.21am: James Morrison, Shubhankar Sharma
- 7.30am: Andrew Johnston, Tobias Jonsson
- 7.45am: Laurie Canter, Rafa Cabrera Bello
- 7.55am: Daniel Rodrigues, Jens Dantorp
- 8.05am: Andreas Halvorsen, Johannes Veerman
- 8.15am: Renato Paratore, Hugo Townsend
- 8.25am: Richard Sterne, Sam Bairstow
- 8.35am: Niklas Lemke, Guido Migliozzi
- 8.45am: Brandon Stone, Todd Clements
- 9.00am: Manuel Elvira, Michael Hollick
- 9.10am: Daniel Young, Francesco Laporta
- 9.20am: Jacob Skov Olesen, Joost Luiten
- 9.30am: JC Ritchie, Julien Guerrier
- 9.40am: Alejandro Del Rey, Alex Fitzpatrick
- 9.50am: Frederic Lacroix, Joe Dean
- 10.00am: Joshua Berry, Nicolai von Dellingshausen
- 10.15am: Jayden Schaper, Joel Girrbach
- 10.25am: Martin Couvra, Matteo Manassero
- 10.35am: Jonathan Broomhead, Anthony Quayle
- 10.45am: Oliver Lindell, Ugo Coussaud
- 10.55am: Casey Jarvis, Daniel Hillier
- 11.05am: Andrea Pavan, Hennie du Plessis
- 11.20am: Nathan Kimsey, Jason Scrivener
- 11.30am: David Ravetto, Nacho Elvira
- 11.40am: Jorge Campillo, Ben Schmidt
- 11.50am: Mikael Lindberg, Sergio Garcia
- 12.00pm: Grant Forrest, Patrick Reed
- 12.10pm: Freddy Schott, Calum Hill
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
