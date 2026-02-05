How To Watch Phoenix Open: TV & Streaming Details For The PGA Tour's 'People's Open'

The best attended PGA Tour event, the Phoenix Open has been dubbed the People’s Open, and its 16th hole, Coliseum, is one of the famous, or infamous, holes in professional golf. We have all the info on how to watch the Waste Management Phoenix Open Open online and on TV.

Phoenix Open key information • Dates: February 5-8, 2026 • Venue: TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Arizona, USA • TV Channels: The Golf Channel, ESPN, CBS (US) | Sky Sports (UK) | Kayo Sports (Aus) • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

It was at the Phoenix Open that Scottie Scheffler had his first PGA Tour win, in 2022. But his T25 finish here last year was his worst result of last season. He is in the field this week, hunting his 21st PGA Tour title.

The World No.1 is joined by ten others from the world’s top-ranked 20 golfers. World number six Xander Scheffele is looking to bounce back after missing the cut last week for the first time in last 73 starts.

The others from the top 20 of the Official World Golf Ranking teeing it up in Phoenix are JJ Spaun (7th), Ben Griffin (8th), Harris English (11th), Sepp Straka (12th), Viktor Hovland (14th), Hideki Matsuyama (16th), Chris Gotterup (17th), Collin Morikawa (18th) and Cam Young (20th).

Former LIV golfer Brooks Koepka continues his return to the PGA Tour. But unlike last week, when he finished T56 at Torrey Pines, he is playing a course he has done well on historically. He won this tournament in 2015 and 2021.

Other two-time winners competing are Scottie Scheffler (2022 and 2023) and Hideki Matsuyama (2016 and 2017). The defending champion, Thomas Detry, is not playing as he has joined LIV Golf.

In this guide Golf Monthly brings you all the details on how to watch the Phoenix Open online, on TV, and from anywhere in the world.

Watch Phoenix Open from anywhere

If you are outside your usual country, you can still access the streaming services you subscribe to, even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network – to give it the full name – can make your devices appear to be in any location, bypassing geo-restrictions so you can watch the things you've signed up for. It's perfect for watching golf from anywhere, and it comes with a host of internet security benefits, too.

Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.

How to Watch Phoenix Open in the US

In the US this week, TV coverage for the Phoenix Open is spread across ESPN+, CBS and the Golf Channel.

PGA Tour Live is available on the ESPN Select streaming platform on all four days of the tournament. ESPN will show the main feed as well as streams of the marquee group and two featured groups each session.

The Golf Channel will be showing action from all four days of the Phoenix Open. Not got cable? No problem, you can stream The Golf Channel with a cord-cutting service such as YouTube TV or Sling. CBS will be showing the later action from rounds 3 and 4. This will also be covered on the streaming service Paramount+.

How to Watch Phoenix Open in the UK

Golf fans in the UK can watch the Phoenix Open on Sky Sports. The action will be shown on the dedicated golf channel, Sky Sports Golf, with some of the play also being shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

How to watch Phoenix Open in Canada

The Phoenix Open will be shown live on the Golf Channel and TSN in Canada. The Golf Channel will show Thursday and Friday's play and the early play on the weekend. TSN will show the later action on both Saturday and Sunday, when the leaders will be on the course.

How to watch the Phoenix Open in Australia

Golf fans in Australia can watch the Phoenix Open on Fox Sports and Kayo. Fox Sports will carry TV coverage on Fox Sports 503, while Kayo Sports will offer live streaming of all four days.

Selected WM Phoenix Open Tee Times: First Round

Times in ET (GMT).

9.53am (2.53pm): JJ Spaun, Sahith Theegala, Sam Burns

JJ Spaun, Sahith Theegala, Sam Burns 10.04am (3.04pm): Ben Griffin, Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick

Ben Griffin, Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick 10.04am (3.04pm): Ryan Fox, Sepp Straka, Nick Taylor

Ryan Fox, Sepp Straka, Nick Taylor 10.15am (3.15pm): Scottie Scheffler, Chris Gotterup, Jordan Spieth

Scottie Scheffler, Chris Gotterup, Jordan Spieth 10.15am (3.15pm): Brian Harman, Harris English, Davis Thompson

Brian Harman, Harris English, Davis Thompson 2.33pm (7.33pm): Viktor Hovland, Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa

Viktor Hovland, Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa 2.44pm (7.44pm): Xander Schauffele, Cameron Young, Brooks Koepka

Phoenix Open TV Schedule

Thursday 5th February - Round One:

US (ET): 3.30pm-7.30pm (Golf Channel)

UK (GMT): 2.15pm-12.30am (Sky Sports Golf) & 11pm-12.30am (Sky Sports Main Event)

Australia (AEDT): Friday: 3am-12pm (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

Canada (ET): 3.30pm-7.30pm (Golf Channel)

Friday 6th February - Round Two:

US (ET): 3.30pm-7.30pm (Golf Channel)

UK (GMT): 2.15pm-12.30am (Sky Sports Golf) & 3.30pm-7.30am, 10.45pm-12.30am, (Sky Sports Main Event)

Australia (AEDT): Saturday: 2am-12pm (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

Canada (ET): 3.30pm-7.30pm (Golf Channel)

Saturday 7th February - Round Three:

US (ET): 12pm-3pm (Golf Channel) 3pm-6.30pm (CBS, Paramount+)

UK (GMT): 5pm-11.30pm (Sky Sports Golf) & 8.30pm-11.30pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

Australia (AEDT): Sunday: 1am-10.30am (Fox Sports 503 /Kayo)

Canada (ET): 12pm-3pm (Golf Channel) 3pm-6.30pm (TSN3)

Sunday 8th February - Round Four:

US (ET): 12pm-3pm (Golf Channel), 3pm-6pm (CBS, Paramount+)

UK (GMT): 5pm-11pm (Sky Sports Golf) & 8pm-10pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

Australia (AEDT): Monday: 2am-10am (Fox Sports 503/ Kayo)

Canada (ET): 12pm-3pm (Golf Channel), 3pm-6pm (TSN3)